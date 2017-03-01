₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,948 members, 3,443,410 topics. Date: Monday, 27 March 2017 at 07:24 PM

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) (18968 Views)

Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend From Malawi In A Romantic Way (Photos) / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend At The Airport (photos) / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend On The Road In Ojuelegba (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by ObiOmaMu: 5:01pm
According to the lady Tega, she almost had a quarrel with her boyfriend because he didn't want to come out to watch her play, but was surprised to see him show up with her family to propose.

Read wrote; "So we (@ajebohclothing )almost had a quarell coz he didn't want to come watch me play, then he surfaced on the pitch with my family, well I thought it was just family coming around to watch their girl play, in between the match this happened, he popped the question....pssad I didn't cry, mehnnn I can't believe I didn't... lol) this man right here is the ish... counting down to life with you mo niggi... heaven knows I love you cray... #teekris2017"

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-man-proposes-to-girlfriend.html

2 Likes

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:02pm
cry
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:05pm
Fake love everywhere grin grin

Every one wants to be internet sensation with the proposals undecided I hope this doesn't make front page

55 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by eezeribe(m): 5:05pm
Local people.kneeling down to propose inside heat with sweat soaked jersey.
That's why people of the other race call them black monkeys.

3 Likes

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by 2SWT(f): 5:07pm
Cute guy + beautiful lady= super cute children

Hml in adv

For those planning to get married in 2017 march has gone oh you have 9 months left

19 Likes

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:08pm
This thing sef. ..I am not understanding

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by ZarZar(f): 5:08pm
Where's biafrabushboy to come see team no ass take another one for the home team grin Woop! Woop!

3 Likes

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by Splinz(m): 5:08pm
SNOWCREAM:
Fake love everywhere grin grin

Every one wants to be internet sensation with the proposals undecided I hope this doesn't make front page

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by eezeribe(m): 5:09pm
SNOWCREAM:
Fake love everywhere grin grin

Every one wants to be internet sensation with the proposals undecided I hope this doesn't make front page

Don't mind them

6 Likes

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by VolTOxic(m): 5:22pm
eezeribe:
Local people.kneeling down to propose inside heat with sweat soaked jersey.
That's why people of the other race call them black monkeys.

Your comment is full of hate & anger. Why?

Did this stired up a bad memory for you or you hate seeing people happy?! Anyway, those two you labelled ‘monkeys’ are getting married. Take a dive into a pool.

46 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by xynerise(m): 5:38pm
This propose thing is overrated

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by AngelicBeing: 5:38pm
SNOWCREAM:
Fake love everywhere grin grin

Every one wants to be internet sensation with the proposals undecided I hope this doesn't make front page
cool
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 5:39pm
After the said proposition, carry your bae to the other room and play her like footy....


Even if you can't score goals, just hit the target o... The goalie na idiot sha...


Bloody basket...
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by megrimor(m): 5:39pm
I'm crying for her

Tears of joy

3 Likes

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by ChuzzyBlog: 5:39pm
ok

Fear Women And Make-Up: Click Here To This Amazing Make-Up Transformation
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:39pm
Nice one wink cheesy. Count down to nairaland pool party check my signature for more information.
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by MrTypist: 5:39pm
Ok
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:40pm
Another Nonsense Hits FP again
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by kayojosephy(m): 5:40pm
That's so cool, I am already listing several surprise proposal also awaiting recommendations from people, I no wan disappoint...
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 5:40pm
VolTOxic:


Your comment is full of hate & anger. Why?

Did this stired up a bad memory for you or you hate seeing people happy?! Anyway, those two you labelled ‘monkeys’ are getting married. Take a dive into a pool.

thank u for dat response....
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by MrTypist: 5:40pm
megrimor:
I'm crying for her

Tears of joy

3 Likes

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by ajalawole(m): 5:40pm
Abeg them wen f**k for the 2nd pic nicheesy
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by shockwave91(m): 5:41pm
Hope she scores a hat-trick
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by berrystunn(m): 5:41pm
Kids
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by froshsteve(m): 5:41pm
undecided cheesy
megrimor:
I'm crying for her
Tears of joy


cheesy
megrimor:
I'm crying for her
Tears of joy


God really try in creating human

1 Like

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by chidozeze(m): 5:42pm
eezeribe:
Local people.kneeling down to propose inside heat with sweat soaked jersey.
That's why people of the other race call them black monkeys.
why are you insulting them? Are you better than them? Inferiority complex dey worry you, imagine if oyinbos call us black money you join them SMH..

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by gbeseun(m): 5:42pm
BTW who arranged the match,? You or your guy? Tell us when the bells ring.
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by modelsms10: 5:43pm
awww so sweet. wish them well
check below pls
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by uzoclinton(m): 5:43pm
People are getting creative
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by Goroz: 5:44pm
Oh Zeus! Kneel to ask a girl to marry you? Men are becoming docile!
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by opethom(m): 5:44pm
angry
Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by cathodekazim: 5:45pm
rada rada iwa apala

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

South African Girls Have The Real Orobo: Bums Like No Other-- / How Much Did You Spend On Your Wedding? / Wearing Engagement Ring Before Marriage: How Long?

Viewing this topic: intrepidToju(m), awoo47, damibravo(m), goke300, omofem, dammiebrown(m), vuga007(m), Vickiweezy(m), blowedfish, Ukeme8, Lemon1(m), bobuk, rozaeh(m), stanway(m), RedRido(m), Yeahreen(m), emafa(m), FFF1, Zikdochi(m), khaddybala(f), chequemate, Kjking(m), slimikenna(m), maxwell767(m), Ifeconwaba(m), vision2050, ebuks22, larrieking(m), Muyee(m), edumamas(m), smart4luv, SHAMHOOD(m), Chikichi042(f), lekanjohn(m), emmaliveth10(m), akosh005, Bodkem(m), Asegzy, toycom001(m), tamertery(m), ohluwanome(m), Adenoladavid, Leriebloom(f), SNOWCREAM(m), tociano009(m), amexi, Onyeka8, IFELEKE(m), shaydeenamz(m), twin7(m), javadoctor(m), jakpowa, Angrymode, spartan117(m), gbese, michibe, kelvin22(m), ololadeajayi, Endtimesmith, icybeth(m), Hybrid01, Razakipaye, Bliss955(m), CYBERCRIME(m), Islie, preshdiva(f), DUNKA(m), dOnLarich, cdizz(m), kudos4u(m), lordTK(m), codeME, kayDooo(m) and 131 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.