|Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by ObiOmaMu: 5:01pm
According to the lady Tega, she almost had a quarrel with her boyfriend because he didn't want to come out to watch her play, but was surprised to see him show up with her family to propose.
Read wrote; "So we (@ajebohclothing )almost had a quarell coz he didn't want to come watch me play, then he surfaced on the pitch with my family, well I thought it was just family coming around to watch their girl play, in between the match this happened, he popped the question....ps I didn't cry, mehnnn I can't believe I didn't... lol) this man right here is the ish... counting down to life with you mo niggi... heaven knows I love you cray... #teekris2017"
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:02pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:05pm
Fake love everywhere
Every one wants to be internet sensation with the proposals I hope this doesn't make front page
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by eezeribe(m): 5:05pm
Local people.kneeling down to propose inside heat with sweat soaked jersey.
That's why people of the other race call them black monkeys.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by 2SWT(f): 5:07pm
Cute guy + beautiful lady= super cute children
Hml in adv
For those planning to get married in 2017 march has gone oh you have 9 months left
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:08pm
This thing sef. ..I am not understanding
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by ZarZar(f): 5:08pm
Where's biafrabushboy to come see team no ass take another one for the home team Woop! Woop!
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by Splinz(m): 5:08pm
SNOWCREAM:
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by eezeribe(m): 5:09pm
SNOWCREAM:
Don't mind them
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by VolTOxic(m): 5:22pm
eezeribe:
Your comment is full of hate & anger. Why?
Did this stired up a bad memory for you or you hate seeing people happy?! Anyway, those two you labelled ‘monkeys’ are getting married. Take a dive into a pool.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by xynerise(m): 5:38pm
This propose thing is overrated
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by AngelicBeing: 5:38pm
SNOWCREAM:
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by TheSlyone2(m): 5:39pm
After the said proposition, carry your bae to the other room and play her like footy....
Even if you can't score goals, just hit the target o... The goalie na idiot sha...
Bloody basket...
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by megrimor(m): 5:39pm
I'm crying for her
Tears of joy
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by ChuzzyBlog: 5:39pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:39pm
Nice one . Count down to nairaland pool party check my signature for more information.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by MrTypist: 5:39pm
Ok
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:40pm
Another Nonsense Hits FP again
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by kayojosephy(m): 5:40pm
That's so cool, I am already listing several surprise proposal also awaiting recommendations from people, I no wan disappoint...
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 5:40pm
VolTOxic:
thank u for dat response....
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by MrTypist: 5:40pm
megrimor:
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by ajalawole(m): 5:40pm
Abeg them wen f**k for the 2nd pic ni
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by shockwave91(m): 5:41pm
Hope she scores a hat-trick
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by berrystunn(m): 5:41pm
Kids
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by froshsteve(m): 5:41pm
megrimor:
megrimor:
God really try in creating human
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by chidozeze(m): 5:42pm
eezeribe:why are you insulting them? Are you better than them? Inferiority complex dey worry you, imagine if oyinbos call us black money you join them SMH..
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by gbeseun(m): 5:42pm
BTW who arranged the match,? You or your guy? Tell us when the bells ring.
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by modelsms10: 5:43pm
awww so sweet. wish them well
check below pls
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by uzoclinton(m): 5:43pm
People are getting creative
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by Goroz: 5:44pm
Oh Zeus! Kneel to ask a girl to marry you? Men are becoming docile!
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by opethom(m): 5:44pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) by cathodekazim: 5:45pm
rada rada iwa apala
