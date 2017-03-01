Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To His Girlfriend During Her Football Match (photos) (18968 Views)

Read wrote; "So we (@ajebohclothing )almost had a quarell coz he didn't want to come watch me play, then he surfaced on the pitch with my family, well I thought it was just family coming around to watch their girl play, in between the match this happened, he popped the question....ps I didn't cry, mehnnn I can't believe I didn't... lol) this man right here is the ish... counting down to life with you mo niggi... heaven knows I love you cray... #teekris2017"



According to the lady Tega, she almost had a quarrel with her boyfriend because he didn't want to come out to watch her play, but was surprised to see him show up with her family to propose.





Every one wants to be internet sensation with the proposals I hope this doesn't make front page Fake love everywhereEvery one wants to be internet sensation with the proposalsI hope this doesn't make front page 55 Likes 2 Shares

Local people.kneeling down to propose inside heat with sweat soaked jersey.

That's why people of the other race call them black monkeys. 3 Likes

Cute guy + beautiful lady= super cute children



Hml in adv



For those planning to get married in 2017 march has gone oh you have 9 months left 19 Likes

This thing sef. ..I am not understanding 2 Likes 1 Share

Woop! Woop! Where's biafrabushboy to come see team no ass take another one for the home teamWoop! Woop! 3 Likes

Don't mind them Don't mind them 6 Likes

Your comment is full of hate & anger. Why?



Did this stired up a bad memory for you or you hate seeing people happy?! Anyway, those two you labelled ‘monkeys’ are getting married. Take a dive into a pool. Your comment is full of hate & anger. Why?Did this stired up a bad memory for you or you hate seeing people happy?! Anyway, those two you labelled ‘monkeys’ are getting married. Take a dive into a pool. 46 Likes 3 Shares

This propose thing is overrated 3 Likes 1 Share

After the said proposition, carry your bae to the other room and play her like footy....





Even if you can't score goals, just hit the target o... The goalie na idiot sha...





Bloody basket...

I'm crying for her



Tears of joy 3 Likes

. Count down to nairaland pool party check my signature for more information . Nice one

Ok

Another Nonsense Hits FP again

That's so cool, I am already listing several surprise proposal also awaiting recommendations from people, I no wan disappoint...

thank u for dat response.... thank u for dat response....

Abeg them wen f**k for the 2nd pic ni

Hope she scores a hat-trick

Kids

God really try in creating human God really try in creating human 1 Like

BTW who arranged the match,? You or your guy? Tell us when the bells ring.

awww so sweet. wish them well

check below pls

People are getting creative

Oh Zeus! Kneel to ask a girl to marry you? Men are becoming docile!