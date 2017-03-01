Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding (5337 Views)

Obasanjo’s Wife Files Suit In Lagos Court To Stop Son’s Wedding





Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo, wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday filed a suit at an Ikeja High Court, seeking to stop the wedding of her son, Olujonwo Obasanjo, scheduled for May 11.



Ex-President Obasanjo and the father of the bride, Sir Kessington Adebutu, promoter of Premier Lotto known as “Baba Ijebu” are respondents to the suit.



Mrs Obasanjo, who is the twin sister of Chief Kenny Martins, the former Coordinator of the Police Equipment Fund, is seeking a postponement of the wedding of her son, Olujonwo to Tope Adebutu scheduled for May 11 and May 12.





She wants the wedding to be fixed for a date after June 1.

NAN reports that Olujonwo and Tope had an elaborate introduction on Dec. 17, 2016 with the social media awash with photographs of the event.



Obasanjo, among others, is seeking a court declaration that as the mother of the groom, she had the rights to take part in the deliberations, decisions and activities leading to the forthcoming ceremony.



According to her, wedding invitations have been sent out and she has been excluded from the preparations for the ceremonies.



She said she also received prophesies and warnings from men of God to the effect that Olujonwo, her son who turns 34 on June 1, should not do or be involved in any elaborate celebration before his birthday.



The woman wants the court to compel Adebutu and Obasanjo to shift the wedding to a date after June 1 after she had appealed to Adebutu and Mrs Rosemary Dacosta, the mother of the bride, Tope Adebutu, the bride-to-be as well as Chief Kenny Martins.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Lateefa Okunnu has fixed April 10 for hearing of the suit no. ID/262FPM/2017.





https://guardian.ng/news/obasanjos-wife-files-suit-in-lagos-court-to-stop-sons-wedding/amp 1 Like 2 Shares

Owambe matter. 2 Likes

see as person dey carry another person matter for head.



Yes, she's the mother, but that does not give her any right to do such!!! in fact, I recommend Mrs obasanjo's finger to be bitten off just as the other yoruba mother in-law was cannibalized for "coming to carry load wey nobody send am" Just imaginesee as person dey carry another person matter for head.Yes, she's the mother, but that does not give her any right to do such!!! in fact, I recommend Mrs obasanjo's finger to be bitten off just as the other yoruba mother in-law was cannibalized for "coming to carry load wey nobody send am" 1 Like 1 Share

Over educated people using their educational skills to stop their child's wedding with a court suit.



Why? Because they were not carried along and they felt slighted because they are very educated.



Does she plan to marry her son?

Very disjointed family... And you wonder why Nigeria is like this. If a man that ran his family ground in this way ruled this country for over ten solid years, why wont he run this country down too? Under a normal clime, Obasanjo wouldn't even be allowed as a security man in the presidential villa.. 4 Likes

Why rush the wedding?

why cant they hear her?

pls check below 1 Like

Ok. Baba and his wifes. Madam don't worry, your son will involve you when he goes for second wife..he surely will take after his father. Blood is thicker than wine. Btw the dude no try. Abi na powdered brezzmilk e shuck

she kinda looks like OBJ tho



I feel her pain jare



how will your son be getting married and you're excluded from the planning committee not fair na unbelievableshe kinda looks like OBJ thoI feel her pain jarehow will your son be getting married and you're excluded from the planning committee not fair na 2 Likes

Lol..the woman rugged. Lets see how it goes. 1 Like

D way I like my Mama eh, our matter no fit ever reach court.. I'll just let her win 1 Like

OBSANJO NEEDS SUCH WARNING AND PROPHECIES MORE, HE IS GETTING OLD AND NEEDS GOD NOW. A MAN THAT SINGLE HANDEDLY ROB THE NATION OF FARM AND LIBRARY. MEHN THE DUDE GET MORALE GANNNNNNN.

All because u dey fear u wan make we no chop jollof 2 Likes

Abeg how many wives OBJ get? I hear say he also fvck him pikin wife

If at all this is d only reason she went to court,then she messed up big time.. Smh

Son of this and that, related to this and that. The matter hit FP as if the rice customs siezed from that guy would be shared for free amongst us.



Untop say pastor talk say make dem do alabode, ori e o fe ariwo. I think say na only poor ppl dey use that format. 1 Like

What nonsense is this?

small issue you can settle within the family, u dey go court, seems she get excess money to hire lawyers....kontinu

She said she also received prophesies and warnings from men of God to the effect that Olujonwo, her son who turns 34 on June 1, should not do or be involved in any elaborate celebration before his birthday



I just knew it! Foolish woman! MtchewwwI just knew it! Foolish woman!