|Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by ayod426: 5:17pm
Obasanjo’s Wife Files Suit In Lagos Court To Stop Son’s Wedding
https://guardian.ng/news/obasanjos-wife-files-suit-in-lagos-court-to-stop-sons-wedding/amp
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by jbhill(m): 5:19pm
I DEDICATE THIS FTC TO ME.
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by triplewisdom: 5:22pm
Owambe matter.
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by ozoebuka1(m): 5:25pm
Just imagine see as person dey carry another person matter for head.
Yes, she's the mother, but that does not give her any right to do such!!! in fact, I recommend Mrs obasanjo's finger to be bitten off just as the other yoruba mother in-law was cannibalized for "coming to carry load wey nobody send am"
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by olasarah: 5:26pm
Really
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by NCANChairman(m): 5:32pm
Over educated people using their educational skills to stop their child's wedding with a court suit.
Why? Because they were not carried along and they felt slighted because they are very educated.
NcanSecretary please process.
NCANCHAIRMAN
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by TheSlyone2(m): 5:35pm
Me ayam not understanding o...
Does she plan to marry her son?
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by owobokiri(m): 5:39pm
Very disjointed family... And you wonder why Nigeria is like this. If a man that ran his family ground in this way ruled this country for over ten solid years, why wont he run this country down too? Under a normal clime, Obasanjo wouldn't even be allowed as a security man in the presidential villa..
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by modelsms10: 5:48pm
Why rush the wedding?
why cant they hear her?
pls check below
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by ayod426: 9:37pm
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by gentlechyke(m): 10:23pm
Ok. Baba and his wifes. Madam don't worry, your son will involve you when he goes for second wife..he surely will take after his father. Blood is thicker than wine. Btw the dude no try. Abi na powdered brezzmilk e shuck
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by deedondavi(m): 10:23pm
uhhm
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by Talk2Bella(f): 10:23pm
unbelievable
she kinda looks like OBJ tho
I feel her pain jare
how will your son be getting married and you're excluded from the planning committee not fair na
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by ruggedtimi(m): 10:23pm
Lol..the woman rugged. Lets see how it goes.
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by ruggedtimi(m): 10:23pm
.w
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by auntysimbiat(f): 10:23pm
Hmmm
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by Davoomata: 10:24pm
Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Weddinghttps://guardian.ng /news/obasanjos- wife-files-suit-in-lagos- court-to-stop- sons-wedding/amp
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by chukkystar(m): 10:24pm
D way I like my Mama eh, our matter no fit ever reach court.. I'll just let her win
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by obembet(m): 10:24pm
I will read it later
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by paskyboy: 10:25pm
OBSANJO NEEDS SUCH WARNING AND PROPHECIES MORE, HE IS GETTING OLD AND NEEDS GOD NOW. A MAN THAT SINGLE HANDEDLY ROB THE NATION OF FARM AND LIBRARY. MEHN THE DUDE GET MORALE GANNNNNNN.
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by babyfaceafrica: 10:25pm
Nice one from a caring nim
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by Tenim47(m): 10:25pm
she jst look like obj.
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:28pm
Ok. It is noted.
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by Sultty(m): 10:28pm
All because u dey fear u wan make we no chop jollof
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by Nofuckgiven: 10:29pm
Abeg how many wives OBJ get? I hear say he also fvck him pikin wife
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by maigida511(m): 10:29pm
If at all this is d only reason she went to court,then she messed up big time.. Smh
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by fuckerstard: 10:31pm
Son of this and that, related to this and that. The matter hit FP as if the rice customs siezed from that guy would be shared for free amongst us.
Untop say pastor talk say make dem do alabode, ori e o fe ariwo. I think say na only poor ppl dey use that format.
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by aalangel(f): 10:32pm
What nonsense is this?
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by beyooooni1(m): 10:32pm
small issue you can settle within the family, u dey go court, seems she get excess money to hire lawyers....kontinu
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by mccoy47(m): 10:32pm
She said she also received prophesies and warnings from men of God to the effect that Olujonwo, her son who turns 34 on June 1, should not do or be involved in any elaborate celebration before his birthday
Mtchewww
I just knew it! Foolish woman!
|Re: Taiwo Obasanjo In Court To Stop Her Son, Olujonwo Obasanjo's Wedding by uscofield: 10:34pm
With or without her, the wedding must go on.
Why involve court in my wedding?
Does t mean I don't have a say in my own wedding?
I dey suspect the woman ooo
