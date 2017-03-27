₦airaland Forum

Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by timidapsin(m): 5:18pm
Nigerian Mothers are simply the best grin grin grin
Watch this Nigerian Mom reaction after her daughter who is foreign based bought her an Iphone7 on Mother's Day yesterday


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAwBcTQKHNE

Mothers are that one person who does the work of 20 people for free, they are Amazing, loving, strong, selfless and Graceful..
They deserve the best..

To all the Pepper dem gang.. Stop wasting the pepper and give it to your mother.. she will appreciate it wink

The funny thing is that After all the happiness and her next question would be like..
What was the cost of this phone? undecided
That one na another wahala again grin grin grin
I love my African mothers,dey are the best thing ever happened to us

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by beardlessdude(m): 5:25pm
grin you cant help but love naija mums. Simply d best

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by pkkpro: 5:30pm
Just do good to ur mum and thank me later.

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by VolTOxic(m): 5:34pm
Her reaction was epic.

From “Apple” then her collapse. To her dance... cheesy

I got chills when she compared her old phone size with the new one they got her. Hehehe. That's so Nigerian. grin

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Smellymouth: 5:38pm
Hahaahah..
May God bless and protect our mothers to reap the fruits of their labors..

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Synord: 5:43pm
honestly, Why buy an iphone7 for a Nigerian mother who only needs to make use of activities provided by a phone that a Good gionee m6 can provide with strong battery

why not use the remaining money to buy her food,clothes ,drugs and provisions...something she can take every time and remember u in prayers anytime she uses them..


Am pretty sure that woman can't use up to 40℅ OF the things that iPhone 7 can offer ...

well if the children can afford it and comfortably take care of the mother...


Nothing is too much for one's Mother tho !!!!!

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by decatalyst(m): 5:47pm
The video is everything nigerian grin

Lord please bless me so that I can watch my mum go 'madt' when I present her a tear rubber SUV keys.

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by beardlessdude(m): 5:51pm
grin Even d way she pronounced d apple like "Apluu"

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by vizkiz: 6:04pm
:


Poor man's mentality. Be marketing pangolo phone you hear. grin

Someone that got her mother a latest product, how did you know she can't provide these other things to make her comfortable and be remembered in prayers? undecided

Nigerians always reacting why? undecided

Can't you just shut your trap and face your own mother? I bet someone like you will rather buy golf for his mother when you've got cash for Bentley just because you feel she can't "use it" undecided

God should make me rich. I will buy an island for my mother...

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by lonelydora(m): 6:05pm
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by WapG: 6:06pm
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by drinkgarri: 6:06pm
I love my mum.
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by efilefun(m): 6:06pm
She's not Nigeria based so she definitely will be able to utilize the phone much more better
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Alasi20(m): 6:07pm
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by danduj(m): 6:07pm
u spoke my mind

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by DrObum(m): 6:07pm
#SlayQueens #pepperthemgang come and learn, it's not always about you, yourself and what you can get

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Pearly255(f): 6:07pm
Extremely funny grin

Nigerian mom for u.
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by bjhaid: 6:07pm
iPhone 7, that's quite expensive for an African mom.
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Dongreat(m): 6:07pm
Madam your reaction is gold and I feel your joy. Before some of you guys yarn trash understand that it's not the iPhone 7 that's making her react this way but knowing her daughter can actually spend a lot, financially, to get her a gift on a special day. That's the wish of every parents.
Also she knows that in Nigeria the iPhone 7 represents royalty wink

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by tydi: 6:08pm
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by jaymezzz(m): 6:08pm
This Post Officialy Proves That you Can Never Please Everybody..
Dem must Find Fault

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by oluFELAxy(m): 6:08pm
As in...this is joy overflow.

The child is receiving great blessings from that mom...
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by danduj(m): 6:09pm
Someone that got her mother a latest product, how did you know she can't provide these other things to make her comfortable and be remembered in prayers?

God should make me rich. I will buy an island for my mother...

this isnt about buying an island or not,what do you expect an old woman to do with iphone7?.

Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Elnino4ladies: 6:09pm
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by gqboyy(m): 6:10pm
Mothers are the most amazing creatures of God. Am talking about "caring" mothers oo, not those that born and throw away. Mother that born a child and throw away, is dt one a mother?
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Elnino4ladies: 6:10pm
He has a point sha
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by xynerise(m): 6:10pm
They always look for their glasses grin
Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Ezedon(m): 6:10pm
Is thats y she is broadcasting it

