Watch this Nigerian Mom reaction after her daughter who is foreign based bought her an Iphone7 on Mother's Day yesterday





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAwBcTQKHNE



Nigerian Mothers are simply the bestWatch this Nigerian Mom reaction after her daughter who is foreign based bought her an Iphone7 on Mother's Day yesterday

Mothers are that one person who does the work of 20 people for free, they are Amazing, loving, strong, selfless and Graceful..

They deserve the best..



To all the Pepper dem gang.. Stop wasting the pepper and give it to your mother.. she will appreciate it



The funny thing is that After all the happiness and her next question would be like.. What was the cost of this phone? That one na another wahala again

I love my African mothers,dey are the best thing ever happened to us 75 Likes 8 Shares

you cant help but love naija mums. Simply d best you cant help but love naija mums. Simply d best 7 Likes

Just do good to ur mum and thank me later. 10 Likes





From “Apple” then her collapse. To her dance...



Her reaction was epic.From "Apple" then her collapse. To her dance...I got chills when she compared her old phone size with the new one they got her. Hehehe. That's so Nigerian.

Hahaahah..

May God bless and protect our mothers to reap the fruits of their labors.. 29 Likes 2 Shares





why not use the remaining money to buy her food,clothes ,drugs and provisions...something she can take every time and remember u in prayers anytime she uses them..





Am pretty sure that woman can't use up to 40℅ OF the things that iPhone 7 can offer ...



well if the children can afford it and comfortably take care of the mother...





Nothing is too much for one's Mother tho !!!!!





Lord please bless me so that I can watch my mum go 'madt' when I present her a tear rubber SUV keys. The video is everything nigerianLord please bless me so that I can watch my mum go 'madt' when I present her a tear rubber SUV keys. 18 Likes

VolTOxic:

Her reaction was epic.



From “Apple” then her collapse. To her dance...



Even d way she pronounced d apple like "Apluu"

Synord:

honestly, Why buy an iphone7 for a Nigerian mother who only needs to make use of activities provided by a phone that a Good gionee m6 can provide with strong battery



why not use the remaining money to buy her food,clothes ,drugs and provisions...something she can take every time and remember u in prayers anytime she uses them..





Am pretty sure that woman can't use up to 40℅ OF the things that iPhone 7 can offer ... :









Someone that got her mother a latest product, how did you know she can't provide these other things to make her comfortable and be remembered in prayers?



Nigerians always reacting why?



Can't you just shut your trap and face your own mother? I bet someone like you will rather buy golf for his mother when you've got cash for Bentley just because you feel she can't "use it"



Someone that got her mother a latest product, how did you know she can't provide these other things to make her comfortable and be remembered in prayers?

Nigerians always reacting why?

Can't you just shut your trap and face your own mother? I bet someone like you will rather buy golf for his mother when you've got cash for Bentley just because you feel she can't "use it"

God should make me rich. I will buy an island for my mother... Poor man's mentality. Be marketing pangolo phone you hear.

Mothers

[sup][/sup] [sup][/sup]

I love my mum.

Synord:

honestly, Why buy an iphone7 for a Nigerian mother who only needs to make use of activities provided by a phone that a Good gionee m6 can provide with strong battery



why not use the remaining money to buy her food,clothes ,drugs and provisions...something she can take every time and remember u in prayers anytime she uses them..





She's not Nigeria based so she definitely will be able to utilize the phone much more better

Woooooooow.....

Synord:

honestly, Why buy an iphone7 for a Nigerian mother who only needs to make use of activities provided by a phone that a Good gionee m6 can provide with strong battery



why not use the remaining money to buy her food,clothes ,drugs and provisions...something she can take every time and remember u in prayers anytime she uses them..





u spoke my mind

Lovely



#SlayQueens #pepperthemgang come and learn, it's not always about you, yourself and what you can get 1 Like





Nigerian mom for u. Extremely funnyNigerian mom for u.

iPhone 7, that's quite expensive for an African mom.



Madam your reaction is gold and I feel your joy. Before some of you guys yarn trash understand that it's not the iPhone 7 that's making her react this way but knowing her daughter can actually spend a lot, financially, to get her a gift on a special day. That's the wish of every parents.Also she knows that in Nigeria the iPhone 7 represents royalty

My mum til next world

Synord:

honestly, Why buy an iphone7 for a Nigerian mother who only needs to make use of activities provided by a phone that a Good gionee m6 can provide with strong battery



why not use the remaining money to buy her food,clothes ,drugs and provisions...something she can take every time and remember u in prayers anytime she uses them..





Am pretty sure that woman can't use up to 40℅ OF the things that iPhone 7 can offer ... This Post Officialy Proves That you Can Never Please Everybody..

This Post Officialy Proves That you Can Never Please Everybody..

Dem must Find Fault

As in...this is joy overflow.



The child is receiving great blessings from that mom...

vizkiz:

:









Someone that got her mother a latest product, how did you know she can't provide these other things to make her comfortable and be remembered in prayers?



Someone that got her mother a latest product, how did you know she can't provide these other things to make her comfortable and be remembered in prayers?

God should make me rich. I will buy an island for my mother...

4 Likes

Lol



Funny

Mothers are the most amazing creatures of God. Am talking about "caring" mothers oo, not those that born and throw away. Mother that born a child and throw away, is dt one a mother?

jaymezzz:



This Post Officialy Proves That you Can Never Please Everybody..

Dem must Find Fault



He has a point sha

They always look for their glasses