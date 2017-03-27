₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by timidapsin(m): 5:18pm
Nigerian Mothers are simply the best
Watch this Nigerian Mom reaction after her daughter who is foreign based bought her an Iphone7 on Mother's Day yesterday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAwBcTQKHNE
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by timidapsin(m): 5:18pm
Mothers are that one person who does the work of 20 people for free, they are Amazing, loving, strong, selfless and Graceful..
They deserve the best..
To all the Pepper dem gang.. Stop wasting the pepper and give it to your mother.. she will appreciate it
The funny thing is that After all the happiness and her next question would be like..
What was the cost of this phone?That one na another wahala again
I love my African mothers,dey are the best thing ever happened to us
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by beardlessdude(m): 5:25pm
you cant help but love naija mums. Simply d best
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by pkkpro: 5:30pm
Just do good to ur mum and thank me later.
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by VolTOxic(m): 5:34pm
Her reaction was epic.
From “Apple” then her collapse. To her dance...
I got chills when she compared her old phone size with the new one they got her. Hehehe. That's so Nigerian.
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Smellymouth: 5:38pm
Hahaahah..
May God bless and protect our mothers to reap the fruits of their labors..
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Synord: 5:43pm
honestly, Why buy an iphone7 for a Nigerian mother who only needs to make use of activities provided by a phone that a Good gionee m6 can provide with strong battery
why not use the remaining money to buy her food,clothes ,drugs and provisions...something she can take every time and remember u in prayers anytime she uses them..
Am pretty sure that woman can't use up to 40℅ OF the things that iPhone 7 can offer ...
well if the children can afford it and comfortably take care of the mother...
Nothing is too much for one's Mother tho !!!!!
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by decatalyst(m): 5:47pm
The video is everything nigerian
Lord please bless me so that I can watch my mum go 'madt' when I present her a tear rubber SUV keys.
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by beardlessdude(m): 5:51pm
VolTOxic:Even d way she pronounced d apple like "Apluu"
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by vizkiz: 6:04pm
Synord::
Poor man's mentality. Be marketing pangolo phone you hear.
Someone that got her mother a latest product, how did you know she can't provide these other things to make her comfortable and be remembered in prayers?
Nigerians always reacting why?
Can't you just shut your trap and face your own mother? I bet someone like you will rather buy golf for his mother when you've got cash for Bentley just because you feel she can't "use it"
God should make me rich. I will buy an island for my mother...
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by lonelydora(m): 6:05pm
Mothers
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by olasarah: 6:05pm
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by WapG: 6:06pm
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by drinkgarri: 6:06pm
I love my mum.
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by efilefun(m): 6:06pm
She's not Nigeria based so she definitely will be able to utilize the phone much more better
Synord:
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Alasi20(m): 6:07pm
Woooooooow.....
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by adorablepepple(f): 6:07pm
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by danduj(m): 6:07pm
Synord:u spoke my mind
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by DrObum(m): 6:07pm
Lovely
#SlayQueens #pepperthemgang come and learn, it's not always about you, yourself and what you can get
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Pearly255(f): 6:07pm
Extremely funny
Nigerian mom for u.
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by bjhaid: 6:07pm
iPhone 7, that's quite expensive for an African mom.
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Dongreat(m): 6:07pm
Madam your reaction is gold and I feel your joy. Before some of you guys yarn trash understand that it's not the iPhone 7 that's making her react this way but knowing her daughter can actually spend a lot, financially, to get her a gift on a special day. That's the wish of every parents.
Also she knows that in Nigeria the iPhone 7 represents royalty
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by tydi: 6:08pm
My mum til next world
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by jaymezzz(m): 6:08pm
Synord:This Post Officialy Proves That you Can Never Please Everybody..
Dem must Find Fault
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by oluFELAxy(m): 6:08pm
As in...this is joy overflow.
The child is receiving great blessings from that mom...
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by danduj(m): 6:09pm
vizkiz:
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Elnino4ladies: 6:09pm
Lol
Funny
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by gqboyy(m): 6:10pm
Mothers are the most amazing creatures of God. Am talking about "caring" mothers oo, not those that born and throw away. Mother that born a child and throw away, is dt one a mother?
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Elnino4ladies: 6:10pm
jaymezzz:
He has a point sha
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by xynerise(m): 6:10pm
They always look for their glasses
|Re: Daughter Gets Her Mother An Iphone 7 On Mothers Day, Her Reaction Is Epic (Video by Ezedon(m): 6:10pm
Is thats y she is broadcasting it
