|Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by timidapsin(m): 6:58pm On Mar 27
About 2days ago the Video of two Edo girls in Aduro Camp in Italy went viral. See here http://www.nairaland.com/3701945/two-nigerian-ladies-europe-fight if you missed it.
This sparked reactions from Nigerians, In which people presumed the alleged victim to be dead or to have been killed by Happy
The girls released another video earlier today apologizing to Nigerians saying the girl did not die
But Happy Refuses To Show Her Face. WATCH VIDEO after cut...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rfOZQtnFVI
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by timidapsin(m): 6:58pm On Mar 27
Still wondering why Happy the Street Fighter refused to tell us how she managed to defeat her opponent in such a cruel manner...
If that girl handle her Husband enhhh
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by emeijeh(m): 7:05pm On Mar 27
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by DickDastardly(m): 7:25pm On Mar 27
Products of failed parenting.
I blame the parents for vermins like this ... how do people feel happy living like rats in gutters?
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by DrDeji20: 7:28pm On Mar 27
WTF is dis going to add in our lives.. thier life , thier problem.
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by timidapsin(m): 8:05am On Mar 28
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by enomakos(m): 5:46pm On Mar 28
Shameless girls
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Akshow: 12:47pm
I watched that video two days ago and I puked. I was surprised I didn't see it on nairaland (maybe it was posted and I didn't notice) . The happy of a girl should be jailed for attempted murder. She's the definition of evil. And the foolish friends recording the video and gleefully shouting "happy leave her" should be jailed too. See the shamelessly blaming a pastor. Useless hopeless gals. Edo ashawos be diagracing us all over Europe.
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Ovokoo: 12:47pm
When dem dey fight dem no know abi?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV2WHN13Quk
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by superior1: 12:47pm
The stigma edo girls plying 'road jobs' have given Nigeria in europe will not go away in the next 100 years
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by ChristyB(f): 12:48pm
So this apology now is for what?
abeg make una collect several seats o jare.
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by yeyeboi(m): 12:48pm
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by JeffreyJamez(m): 12:48pm
Edo girls and italy be like ....
abeg who get that Zuma pics make he add am
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Tazdroid(m): 12:48pm
No need to apologise. E don happen, I enjoyed watching the fight. I would have bet on the mgbeke on yellow shirt to win but I changed my mind.
More fights pls
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by GodblessNig247(m): 12:48pm
International oloshos keep disgracing themselves
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by celestialAgent(m): 12:48pm
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Icansing: 12:49pm
ChristyB:weed
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Avater0147: 12:50pm
I need that photo with buhari holding iPad upside down.. who get am share with me
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Modupehisola(f): 12:50pm
USE LESS HOESS
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by StainlessH(m): 12:50pm
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by meskana212(m): 12:50pm
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Victornezzar(m): 12:50pm
JeffreyJamez:There u go
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by okonji11: 12:51pm
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by kimbra(f): 12:51pm
So these ones are in Italy?. I must go abroad by any means, group. Mtcheew!. The other girls are very wicked, so none of them could separate the fight?.
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Jodha(f): 12:51pm
What did they say is the cause of the fight rather beating...
Someone should please explain... For us #economizingdata and #teamtooimpatienttowaitforthevideotoload
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by mona1ene: 12:51pm
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Tazdroid(m): 12:51pm
Victornezzar:
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Avater0147: 12:51pm
idiot..if una one die,waiting concern people okpo
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Tazdroid(m): 12:52pm
kimbra:
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by Edusouls(m): 12:52pm
product of a woefully failed society and country as a whole..the wolves aint smiling at all, their eyes re red hunting for food..
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by kbams241: 12:53pm
Lol. Apologising to wo? Wo dem apology elp?
|Re: Nigerian Girls At Aduro Camp In Italy Apologize Over Their Viral Fight Video by paskyboy: 12:54pm
One of the dividend of a failed Nation
