This sparked reactions from Nigerians, In which people presumed the alleged victim to be dead or to have been killed by Happy



The girls released another video earlier today apologizing to Nigerians saying the girl did not die







But Happy Refuses To Show Her Face. WATCH VIDEO after cut...





If that girl handle her Husband enhhh Still wondering why Happy the Street Fighter refused to tell us how she managed to defeat her opponent in such a cruel manner...If that girl handle her Husband enhhh 1 Like

Hiss 1 Like

*spits*

Products of failed parenting.

I blame the parents for vermins like this ... how do people feel happy living like rats in gutters? 13 Likes

WTF is dis going to add in our lives.. thier life , thier problem.

Lalasticlala

Shameless girls

I watched that video two days ago and I puked. I was surprised I didn't see it on nairaland (maybe it was posted and I didn't notice) . The happy of a girl should be jailed for attempted murder. She's the definition of evil. And the foolish friends recording the video and gleefully shouting "happy leave her" should be jailed too. See the shamelessly blaming a pastor. Useless hopeless gals. Edo ashawos be diagracing us all over Europe. 9 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV2WHN13Quk When dem dey fight dem no know abi?

The stigma edo girls plying 'road jobs' have given Nigeria in europe will not go away in the next 100 years 7 Likes 1 Share

So this apology now is for what?

abeg make una collect several seats o jare. 1 Like

Ok







abeg who get that Zuma pics make he add am Edo girls and italy be like ....abeg who get that Zuma pics make he add am 3 Likes

No need to apologise. E don happen, I enjoyed watching the fight. I would have bet on the mgbeke on yellow shirt to win but I changed my mind.



More fights pls 1 Like

International oloshos keep disgracing themselves

Next!

ChristyB:

So this apology now is for what?

abeg make una collect several seats o jare. weed weed 2 Likes

I need that photo with buhari holding iPad upside down.. who get am share with me

USE LESS HOESS 1 Like

.

JeffreyJamez:

Edo girls and italy be like ....





abeg who get that Zuma pics make he add am There u go There u go 11 Likes

hahaha see fainting

So these ones are in Italy?. I must go abroad by any means, group. Mtcheew!. The other girls are very wicked, so none of them could separate the fight?. 4 Likes

What did they say is the cause of the fight rather beating...



Someone should please explain... For us #economizingdata and #teamtooimpatienttowaitforthevideotoload

shame on you all

Victornezzar:



There u go 1 Like

okpo idiot..if una one die,waiting concern peopleokpo

kimbra:

So these ones are in Italy?. 1 Like

product of a woefully failed society and country as a whole..the wolves aint smiling at all, their eyes re red hunting for food..

Lol. Apologising to wo? Wo dem apology elp? 1 Like