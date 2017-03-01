Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) (15448 Views)

Okorocha Spotted Buying Boiled Corn & Pear During Amakohia Road Inspection / Amaechi Invited For Road Inspection By Rivers PDP / Wike Cheered By The Crowd As He Embarked On Road Inspection Tour (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mr. Fayose who assured Ekiti people that he will continue to work in their interest urged residents to ensure they put people who will work for them in position of authority.He told them that the road will be completed within the next four months.



With him on the supervisory trip was the Ekiti State Commissioner for Works, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun.







Source: Governor Ayodele Fayose on bike supervising Jimoh Aliu/Apata Natha/Nova/Bashiri Road after a little shower in Ado-Ekiti Monday evening.Mr. Fayose who assured Ekiti people that he will continue to work in their interest urged residents to ensure they put people who will work for them in position of authority.He told them that the road will be completed within the next four months.With him on the supervisory trip was the Ekiti State Commissioner for Works, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/fayose-spotted-on-bike-todayphotos.html?m=1 3 Likes

Give us good governance not Riding on a bicycle! 13 Likes 4 Shares

Drama governor!! I wonder which one is higher in Ekiti, the budget for sharing "small chops" or the budget for 'snapping the governors pictures when he is doing both relevant and irrelevant things" 10 Likes 2 Shares

Lol Mr. Paparazzi.



President MuMumadu Buhari's worst nightmare. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Ekiti State Mini-God 2 Likes

Oju aye.

Show us Fayose taking his bath 5 Likes

Realcash224:

Give us good

governance not Riding on a bicycle!

Shut up ..are those not projects he is inspecting? Shut up ..are those not projects he is inspecting? 64 Likes 4 Shares

This one na road? Thumb up Aregbesola. 5 Likes

Face of One vegetable way der one aso Rock right now 16 Likes 2 Shares

fayose the crazy governor, stomach infrastructure 2 Likes 1 Share

Can your Buhari do this 14 Likes 1 Share

Buhari must bike too

This enemy of state called Fayose. now he is riding a bike



What concern riding on a bike and doing your work as a governor.





Useless Fayose.

Head of wailers (PDP) 3 Likes 2 Shares

the only Yoruba man alive 16 Likes

Ekiti is underdeveloped with all the federal allocation that goes to this state every month, but nothing to show for it. Ekiti is 2nd to my state Kwara in terms of under development. 1 Like 1 Share

Fayose - first time I am seeing you touring a non-stomach infrastructure 1 Like

To design a road. I dont have time to show you people. the correct way.. this will result to flood.. but there is a better way to do it..

Fayose will definitely branch to eat some amala and ewedu - a bi i lie? 1 Like

This man is full of drama, always making news.

Good guy though 6 Likes

Action governor 7 Likes

My mentor 7 Likes

Oshokomole 1: Ekun oko buhari 3 Likes

but he could have simply walked down, that distance is trekable, there was no need for parades of bikes, ur not charly boy 1 Like

Drama 1 Like 1 Share

This is my street in (Adebayo) Ado, it's supposed to be an assignment for the local government but this boy is busy upandan! Ekiti, shiooor! 5 Likes 2 Shares

Fayose is the median man of the year.

SalamRushdie:





Shut up ..are those not projects he is inspecting? may God bless you jare may God bless you jare 2 Likes

Congrats to him for enering okada but is this supposed to hit fp

The only Governor that coughs and the federal might shakes.. 4 Likes