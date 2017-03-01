₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:44pm
Governor Ayodele Fayose on bike supervising Jimoh Aliu/Apata Natha/Nova/Bashiri Road after a little shower in Ado-Ekiti Monday evening.
Mr. Fayose who assured Ekiti people that he will continue to work in their interest urged residents to ensure they put people who will work for them in position of authority.He told them that the road will be completed within the next four months.
With him on the supervisory trip was the Ekiti State Commissioner for Works, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/fayose-spotted-on-bike-todayphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:44pm
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by Realcash224(m): 8:53pm
Give us good governance not Riding on a bicycle!
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:59pm
Drama governor!! I wonder which one is higher in Ekiti, the budget for sharing "small chops" or the budget for 'snapping the governors pictures when he is doing both relevant and irrelevant things"
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by BestySam(m): 9:00pm
Lol Mr. Paparazzi.
President MuMumadu Buhari's worst nightmare.
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by Moshkom(m): 9:00pm
Ekiti State Mini-God
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by ifeelgood: 9:00pm
Oju aye.
Show us Fayose taking his bath
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:00pm
Realcash224:
Shut up ..are those not projects he is inspecting?
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by alabosian(m): 9:01pm
This one na road? Thumb up Aregbesola.
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by edlion57(m): 9:01pm
Face of One vegetable way der one aso Rock right now
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by uplay(m): 9:01pm
fayose the crazy governor, stomach infrastructure
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by Sijo01(f): 9:01pm
Can your Buhari do this
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by YorubaNigga(m): 9:01pm
Buhari must bike too
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by IpobExposed: 9:01pm
This enemy of state called Fayose. now he is riding a bike
What concern riding on a bike and doing your work as a governor.
Useless Fayose.
Head of wailers (PDP)
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by simple4generall(m): 9:01pm
the only Yoruba man alive
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by mckazzy(m): 9:02pm
Ekiti is underdeveloped with all the federal allocation that goes to this state every month, but nothing to show for it. Ekiti is 2nd to my state Kwara in terms of under development.
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by AkinPhysicist: 9:02pm
Fayose - first time I am seeing you touring a non-stomach infrastructure
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by ademusiwa3r: 9:02pm
To design a road. I dont have time to show you people. the correct way.. this will result to flood.. but there is a better way to do it..
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by AkinPhysicist: 9:02pm
Fayose will definitely branch to eat some amala and ewedu - a bi i lie?
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by OsitaJustice: 9:02pm
This man is full of drama, always making news.
Good guy though
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by Vill(f): 9:02pm
Action governor
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by Hoodfriend(m): 9:03pm
My mentor
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by hotspec(m): 9:03pm
Oshokomole 1: Ekun oko buhari
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by piperson(m): 9:03pm
but he could have simply walked down, that distance is trekable, there was no need for parades of bikes, ur not charly boy
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by DJMCOTTY(m): 9:03pm
Drama
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by megafone: 9:04pm
This is my street in (Adebayo) Ado, it's supposed to be an assignment for the local government but this boy is busy upandan! Ekiti, shiooor!
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by Mynd44: 9:04pm
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by kollybay4u: 9:04pm
Fayose is the median man of the year.
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by pajay88: 9:04pm
SalamRushdie:may God bless you jare
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by doctor306: 9:04pm
Congrats to him for enering okada but is this supposed to hit fp
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by junkiesneverdie: 9:05pm
The only Governor that coughs and the federal might shakes..
|Re: Fayose On Bike During Road Inspection In Ado-Ekiti (photos) by animalscientist(m): 9:05pm
alabosian:ONA BABA ONA[b][/b][b][/b]
