However, the 28-year-old who has overcomed her agony, after being fitted with prosthetic limbs in Seoul, South Korea, thanks to the generosity of LG Electronics, refused to name the father of her baby. The lady already has a new home she can take care of her baby in, as German pharmaceutical and science firm Merck built her a house complete with solar panels and a water tank.



The Sun reports that women’s rights activists were furious that her ex-husband Ngila, a tailor, was released on bail of £1,544 after being charged with the horrific crime. Jackline also told The Associated Press that tests done three years ago, showed that her husband is the one with reproductive problems – not her.



She said their relationship deteriorated after the tests, and that her husband did not show up for treatment as doctors prescribed.





May God bless her and her family to be. 2 Likes

So husbands are so wicked

Goat and Bush meat are far better than some people. This is pure wickedness. 1 Like



So she can't hire thugs to cut off the husband's hands too? Only in Kenya



I think people should start giving birth to DOGS , rather than humans..

I think people should start giving birth to DOGS , rather than humans..

The dogs seem better

God have heard her cry and vindicated her

Some silly husband....

finally good news from Kenya



I remember this story like it was yesterday



I'm very happy for her



in African society if a woman doesn't get pregnant between a specified period of time The fault must be from her no one even thinks the husband might have a medical problem the fault is always from the woman.



I commend those who are really patient with their spouses the marriage oath they took "for better for worse" was not just for show they meant it



Once again I am so happy for her

Seriously, I am so tired of human beings.

The man is an ass hole

Impotent cruel unhappy bastard. E no fit better for that man for this life. 1 Like

Wicked man

i really admire her courage to move on with life despite all what she gone through.

Don't be silly not all husbands are wicked.

Most African men will never believe they can be the one who are infertile 3 Likes

in kenya not in NIGERIA.

No Kenyan will be found in heaven

It's just weird, some peeps right now are being brutalized, molested, etc sometimes, one just wishes one was superman to save everyone.



God biko, protect us all oo

When God decides to shame ur enemy!



#IT WOULD END IN PRAISE

The way people feel the lady is the one with the problem when a couple can't give birth baffles me

don't marry a lunatic, ogogoro drinker, gbana smokers. It is well with her.

The type of weird stories that emanate from Kenya are synonymous with wat u hear in folktales

She no get brothers to retaliate.

Me for kill that beast in human form with bare hands

THATS why you ladies prefer to jump to white people like moneys dat see banana right?