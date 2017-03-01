₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by AdoraAmadi: 9:04pm
Do you remember the Kenyan woman, Jackline Mwende, whose estranged husband, Stephen Ngila, used a machete to cut off her arms and left her for dead because she couldn't have a baby, sometime in July last year? Well she's having a baby.
However, the 28-year-old who has overcomed her agony, after being fitted with prosthetic limbs in Seoul, South Korea, thanks to the generosity of LG Electronics, refused to name the father of her baby. The lady already has a new home she can take care of her baby in, as German pharmaceutical and science firm Merck built her a house complete with solar panels and a water tank.
The Sun reports that women’s rights activists were furious that her ex-husband Ngila, a tailor, was released on bail of £1,544 after being charged with the horrific crime. Jackline also told The Associated Press that tests done three years ago, showed that her husband is the one with reproductive problems – not her.
She said their relationship deteriorated after the tests, and that her husband did not show up for treatment as doctors prescribed.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/lady-whose-hands-were-chopped-off_27.html
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by BSoul1001(f): 9:07pm
May God bless her and her family to be.
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by EmilyNte1988(f): 9:40pm
So husbands are so wicked
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by Jodha(f): 10:06pm
I hate to read things like this...
It gets me all...
It is well sha..
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by auntysimbiat(f): 10:25pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by NextGovernor(m): 10:25pm
Goat and Bush meat are far better than some people. This is pure wickedness.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by Nofuckgiven: 10:25pm
Only in Kenya
So she can't hire thugs to cut off the husband's hands too?
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by EVILFOREST: 10:26pm
I am obviously TIRED.....
.
I think people should start giving birth to DOGS , rather than humans..
The dogs seem better
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by Desdola(m): 10:26pm
God have heard her cry and vindicated her
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by mazizitonene(m): 10:26pm
Some silly husband....
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by Talk2Bella(f): 10:26pm
finally good news from Kenya
I remember this story like it was yesterday
I'm very happy for her
in African society if a woman doesn't get pregnant between a specified period of time The fault must be from her no one even thinks the husband might have a medical problem the fault is always from the woman.
I commend those who are really patient with their spouses the marriage oath they took "for better for worse" was not just for show they meant it
Once again I am so happy for her
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by FUCKyouALL: 10:27pm
Seriously, I am so tired of human beings.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by SeniorZato(m): 10:27pm
The man is an ass hole
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by Negotiate: 10:27pm
WOW
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by Vickiweezy(m): 10:28pm
Impotent cruel unhappy bastard. E no fit better for that man for this life.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by osazsky(m): 10:28pm
Wicked man
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by ekensi01(m): 10:28pm
i really admire her courage to move on with life despite all what she gone through.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by chikeze(m): 10:28pm
EmilyNte1988:Don't be silly not all husbands are wicked.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by cococandy(f): 10:29pm
Most African men will never believe they can be the one who are infertile
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by ekensi01(m): 10:29pm
EmilyNte1988:in kenya not in NIGERIA.
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by shibanbo(m): 10:30pm
No Kenyan will be found in heaven
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by AlexCk: 10:30pm
Wait, what??!!
Cut her hands cuz she didn't pregnant??!
Gosh!! !
That man must be the crappiest piece of crap in craptown!! , freaking rétard.
I detest stupiditÿ!!
This life shaa,
It's just weird, some peeps right now are being brutalized, molested, etc sometimes, one just wishes one was superman to save everyone.
God biko, protect us all oo
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by mccoy47(m): 10:30pm
When God decides to shame ur enemy!
#IT WOULD END IN PRAISE
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by Marcus01: 10:31pm
cococandy:The way people feel the lady is the one with the problem when a couple can't give birth baffles me
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by eleko1: 10:31pm
don't marry a lunatic, ogogoro drinker, gbana smokers. It is well with her.vickyrotex ,iyangbali come outside and see
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by hiidee(m): 10:31pm
Wicked world
Tecno Camon CX is out
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by Tenim47(m): 10:31pm
witches in kenya ?
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by cosmatika(m): 10:32pm
The type of weird stories that emanate from Kenya are synonymous with wat u hear in folktales
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by menwongo(m): 10:33pm
Hhhhmmmm.
She no get brothers to retaliate.
Me for kill that beast in human form with bare hands
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by Houseofglam7: 10:34pm
Hmmmmmm...... Who has the final say?
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by ekensi01(m): 10:34pm
cococandy:THATS why you ladies prefer to jump to white people like moneys dat see banana right?
|Re: Kenyan Lady Whose Hands Were Cut Off As She Couldn't Have A Child Is Pregnant by ayogozie(m): 10:35pm
May God have mercy on us
