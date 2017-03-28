Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / How Do I Opt Out Of N-power (3065 Views)

Hello friends please advice me on how to opt out of N power program because I have gotten a Government work in my state or can I combine them? Thanks

Congrats man... I dont think there is any option for that... Enjoy man 1 Like

u prayed 4 one tin,, u were given double, I dnt no Hw u wl do it bt u "must" manage d 2,evrytin na double double u prayed 4 one tin,, u were given double, I dnt no Hw u wl do it bt u "must" manage d 2,evrytin na double double 1 Like 1 Share

Why not go to their nearest office

Congrats on your new job

Congrats

explain well give am..... I'm joking ooo Once u are in u are in ....where is Paulo selfexplain well give am..... I'm joking ooo

Broz no going back ooo

Ask Dino Melaye 2 Likes

Congrats on the job

Congratulations

you are lucky man

If u don't opt out then u become a ghost worker. Am very sure u don't wanna become a ghost

You have been n powered you can't and shouldn't opt out. Wetin those useless senators dey do wey dem dey collect millions abi billions? Guy, no just make me vex for you 1 Like

Apply for resignation 1 Like

Nice decision. 1 Like

Enjoy npower while it last,it is for a specific time,it is an intervention program.Don't bother yourself man,you are in order,it is a double blessing which every one prays for during church service.

Go to d nearest police station.

Spinojaja26:

Congratulations man. But pls which State are U from?

advocatebaba:

U well so

Waoh! I am happy for you, that's double portion, I wish you could give me your space, my result came out after the application ended. Congratulations.

Spinojaja26:

please friend do the needful by reporting to the n-power office nearest to you. There's no point maintaining the n-power which is basically for the unemployed youths. I love your sincerity though,and am sure you are going places. Don't allow anybody discourage you from doing the right thing. With youths lilke you, I think Nigeria has a brighter future.

TINALETC3:

And did U know to chop double Salary with Government now it a risky, cos of BVN.

I wonder why some people would even think of resignation after securing a government job. If you don't like the money give to another person. Since Govt didn't create avenue for opting out then why bother yourself?

advocatebaba:

And

bigglesjnr:

story story.

Spinojaja26:

Hello friends please advice me on how to opt out of N power program because I have gotten a Government work in my state or can I combine them? Thanks

If you don't know what to do... You don't deserve a job.

I am happy for you bro, how I wish I can be given this your space, my result came out after the N-power program ended. I need a job very seriously. Congratulations.

bigglesjnr:

please friend do the needful by reporting to the n-power office nearest to you. There's no point maintaining the n-power which is basically for the unemployed youths. I love your sincerity though,and am sure you are going places. Don't allow anybody discourage you from doing the right thing. With youths lilke you, I think Nigeria has a brighter future.

You can as well send them an email.



Honesty pays.

Go to your N Power account and simply click delete button