|How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Spinojaja26: 9:27pm On Mar 27
Hello friends please advice me on how to opt out of N power program because I have gotten a Government work in my state or can I combine them? Thanks
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by DrTims(m): 10:55pm On Mar 27
Congrats man... I dont think there is any option for that... Enjoy man
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by TINALETC3(f): 7:31am
u prayed 4 one tin,, u were given double, I dnt no Hw u wl do it bt u "must" manage d 2,evrytin na double double
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by helphelp: 7:31am
Hmmmm...
Why not go to their nearest office
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by rapcy(m): 7:31am
Congrats on your new job
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Polyphony(m): 7:31am
Lol
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by vicoloni(m): 7:31am
Congrats
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by edlion57(m): 7:31am
Once u are in u are in ....where is Paulo self explain well give am..... I'm joking ooo
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by kayceeD2(m): 7:31am
Broz no going back ooo
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Deem: 7:32am
Ask Dino Melaye
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by uzoclinton(m): 7:32am
Congrats on the job
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by nmreports: 7:34am
Congratulations
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by SexyNairalander: 7:34am
booked
you are lucky man
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Guru9ja(m): 7:35am
If u don't opt out then u become a ghost worker. Am very sure u don't wanna become a ghost
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by icedfire(m): 7:37am
You have been n powered you can't and shouldn't opt out. Wetin those useless senators dey do wey dem dey collect millions abi billions? Guy, no just make me vex for you
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by dicksonadams(m): 7:38am
Apply for resignation
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by celestialAgent(m): 7:38am
Nice decision.
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Edokpia: 7:38am
Enjoy npower while it last,it is for a specific time,it is an intervention program.Don't bother yourself man,you are in order,it is a double blessing which every one prays for during church service.
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by advocatebaba(m): 7:41am
Go to d nearest police station.
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Justicealh3(m): 7:45am
Spinojaja26:Congratulations man. But pls which State are U from?
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Mcowubaba: 7:47am
advocatebaba:U well so
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by ayommy12: 7:47am
Waoh! I am happy for you, that's double portion, I wish you could give me your space, my result came out after the application ended. Congratulations.
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by bigglesjnr: 7:49am
Spinojaja26:please friend do the needful by reporting to the n-power office nearest to you. There's no point maintaining the n-power which is basically for the unemployed youths. I love your sincerity though,and am sure you are going places. Don't allow anybody discourage you from doing the right thing. With youths lilke you, I think Nigeria has a brighter future.
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Justicealh3(m): 7:52am
TINALETC3:And did U know to chop double Salary with Government now it a risky, cos of BVN.
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Emmysteve(m): 7:53am
I wonder why some people would even think of resignation after securing a government job. If you don't like the money give to another person. Since Govt didn't create avenue for opting out then why bother yourself?
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Justicealh3(m): 7:54am
advocatebaba:And
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by Emmysteve(m): 7:56am
bigglesjnr:story story.
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by eezeribe(m): 7:56am
Spinojaja26:
If you don't know what to do... You don't deserve a job.
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by ayommy12: 7:56am
I am happy for you bro, how I wish I can be given this your space, my result came out after the N-power program ended. I need a job very seriously. Congratulations.
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by SirBrightoc(m): 8:03am
bigglesjnr:
You can as well send them an email.
Honesty pays.
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by IsaacBuchi(m): 8:06am
Go to your N Power account and simply click delete button
|Re: How Do I Opt Out Of N-power by AnusOdourInhaler: 8:09am
An honest Nigerian
