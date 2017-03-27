₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,291 members, 3,444,694 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 11:58 AM

Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State (4041 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmer In Kogi, Communal Clash Averted (Pics, Video) / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Five Civilian-JTF Members In Benue (GRAPHIC PHOTOS) / Herdsmen Kill father And Son In Benue State (GRAPHIC PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Omagzee(m): 10:15pm On Mar 27
According to Ichama Youth Vanguard's group post on Facebook :


Breaking News, but Sad event!
27/03/2017, 3:00 pm
PrinceOkpe IJ
Anarchy in the Land.

The whole Ichama Community, in Okpokwu LGA of Benue state, stand still over the tragedy that ve occurred today. Fulani herds men Kill an Okada boy in Ichama.

According to our correspondent know as igirigi, an eye witness know as Mama Sunday said, The okada boy who is simply know as Ben, who lives at ojocha is a commercial Motorcyclist. The Fulani man, Bordered a commercial motorcycle own by Ben yesterday to convey him to Owukpa, and since then, the little boy had not been found.

The Fulani man later on took the Boy's commercial motorcycle to Odenigbo and park it there.
This afternoon at about 1:00pm, Ichama youths embarked on a serious search for Ben, and the fulani man. The fulani man was found, and accepted that he was guilty of the crime, but created wonders today, at Ichama center, when he suddenly disappeared to the tin air. The Fulani man's Identity have been revealed and declared wanted.

Meanwhile the traditional rulers in Ichama ve urged the youths to be calm and stay violent free , as police ve been contacted. Details shortly!

Source:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/187061128109484?view=permalink&id=788107364671521&refid=18&_ft_=qid.6402286854027470166%3Amf_story_key.788107364671521%3Atop_level_post_id.788107364671521%3Atl_objid.788107364671521&__tn__=%2As

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Omagzee(m): 10:24pm On Mar 27
Cc Mynd44, Lalasticlala oya o
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by dessz(m): 11:24pm On Mar 27
I don't understand this world ohhh..why will a perfectly sane person murder another of his kind undecided ..... why is their conscience not judging them if I even beat any of my siblings, conscience go judge me tire grin ..I don't just get what causes this hatred.. sad


btw. in the pics the deceased wasn't shown....and in the first pic it looks like if the women were sad for the bike... lipsrsealed

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Lincoln275(m): 6:51am
wetin benue state do fulani herdsmen sef?

4 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Omagzee(m): 8:33am
dessz:
I don't understand this world ohhh..why will a perfectly sane person murder another of his kind undecided ..... why is their conscience not judging them if I even beat any of my siblings, conscience go judge me tire grin ..I don't just get what causes this hatred.. sad


btw. in the pics the deceased wasn't shown....and in the first pic it looks like if the women were sad for the bike... lipsrsealed

Some people are just synonymous with evil and that's exactly what those bloody Herdsman represent.

The motorcycle brings back alot of painful memory if you ask me. They may have known the boy and his motorcycle. Now he is no more, just the mere site of his motorcycle will surely get anyone who had known him before emotional

4 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by judecares1: 10:50am
WEN BUHARI WAS AWAY FOR HIS MEDICAL TRIP,DERE WAS NOTIN LYK FULANI HERDSMEN BUT IMMEDIATELY HE RETURNED,FULANI HERDSMEN STARTED KILLING AGAIN,I NOR TALK OOOOOOOOOO

6 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by ruggedised: 10:51am
omenkalives cum omenka they are killing your people oooo angry sad

7 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by henrydadon(m): 10:51am
buhari brothers have strike again

6 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by DLondonboiy: 10:51am
Ipobexposed...3 or 4 daily right?

These are trying times...and the useless youths are quiet..
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:51am
K..
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by stinggy(m): 10:52am
Stupid Ortom will still come out to say there are more killings in Rivers than in his state.

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by eph123: 10:52am
Herdsmen have become the latest assassins in Nigeria today.

Yet not a single one has been arrested in any of the states where they have committed their atrocities lipsrsealed

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by RealHaute: 10:52am
Why hasn't anyone notified the UN?

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by 0b10010011: 10:52am
Sigh.....


How wa it confirmed that they were Fulani herdsmen?



Stop attributing every crime to Fulani herdsmen!

Did u interrogate the criminals to know where they re from?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Stanbic(m): 10:53am
What the hell is going on, abeg e be like say protest against this evil should become necessary cos this is becoming unbearable

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Tazdroid(m): 10:53am
Again
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by DLondonboiy: 10:53am
0b10010011:
Sigh.....


How wa it confirmed that they were Fulani herdsmen?



Stop attributing every crime to Fulani herdsmen!

Did u interrogate the criminals to know where they re from?

Read.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Tazdroid(m): 10:53am
dessz:
I don't understand this world ohhh..why will a perfectly sane person murder another of his kind undecided ..... why is their conscience not judging them if I even beat any of my siblings, conscience go judge me tire grin ..I don't just get what causes this hatred.. sad


btw. in the pics the deceased wasn't shown....and in the first pic it looks like if the women were sad for the bike... lipsrsealed
they are demented creatures that's why. No humanity left in them

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Stanbic(m): 10:54am
0b10010011:
Sigh.....


How wa it confirmed that they were Fulani herdsmen?



Stop attributing every crime to Fulani herdsmen!

Did u interrogate the criminals to know where they re from?


No matter what they did murder isnt the answer
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by TheEvilPriest(m): 10:54am
I saw okada but didn't see a dead body.
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by botad(m): 10:54am
State of emergency should be declared in Benue state. They don't seems to have a governor.

ORTOM abi TOM Tom should please step aside.

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by rusher14: 10:54am
So the Fulani man is related to Harry Houdini disappearing without a trace.

No photo, No evidence this person ever existed.

Abeg Park go one side.

2 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Beno3: 10:57am
k
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by IpobExposed: 10:58am
DLondonboiy:
Ipobexposed...3 or 4 daily right?

These are trying times...and the useless youths are quiet..


ATTENTION



.
And on the other thread I said herdsmen may kill 2 or 3 but IPOB orders the mass killing of people like below. IPOB is more worst that herdsmen..


see video IPOB loves the blood of the innocent that was why kanu ordered the killing of the innocent in this video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcT-ZmjgPwQ






I am not supporting Fulani herdsmen killing.
Fulani Herdsmen are nice people the people killing are boko haram that mixed up with them...

Did u notice it is during this Buhari's tenure we are seeing violent herdsmen because no more space in sambisa forest that is why boko haram are joining herdsmen to continue killings...




I am using this medium to encourage Nigerians to ignore IPOB instruction to kill innocent Hausa men to avoid more war, and that as soon as Boko Haram is utterly crushed they will be no more bloody herdsmen. violent fulani herdsmen are Boko Haram and we shall crush them.

Be alert Nigerians





Buhari continue destroying terrorist groups we will get there some day

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by saints2(m): 10:58am
Why is the gov yet to follow Fayose's steps? Ever since Fayose signed that law, the state has peace from Fulani herdsmen

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by gbegemaster(m): 10:59am
Dissapear into what? shocked shocked
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by tonio2wo: 11:00am
omenkalives!
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Xzbit91: 11:01am
And the useless governor was talking thrash

Security. F9
Good roads. E8
Potable water. E8
Payment of salaries. F9

Ortom wtf are you doing

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Politics Of Kidnapping In Abia- It Is An Ngwa Cake / Woman Caught Hawking Body Parts / I Won 1million Naira In Sport Betting But Merrybet Refused To Pay

Viewing this topic: seanchuks, mikkyjay(m), Rightboy, Ehuatamuigunisi, Abrakhan, InvestinOwerri(m), vickzie(m), KINGDOS, ettybaba(m), Goodheart1, classicphil, ojj(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), dangote7510(m), fzybah(m), raphafire, CuteMorriz, AyakaDunukofia and 24 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.