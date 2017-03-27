₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,291 members, 3,444,694 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 11:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State (4041 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmer In Kogi, Communal Clash Averted (Pics, Video) / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Five Civilian-JTF Members In Benue (GRAPHIC PHOTOS) / Herdsmen Kill father And Son In Benue State (GRAPHIC PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Omagzee(m): 10:15pm On Mar 27
According to Ichama Youth Vanguard's group post on Facebook :
Breaking News, but Sad event!
Source:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/187061128109484?view=permalink&id=788107364671521&refid=18&_ft_=qid.6402286854027470166%3Amf_story_key.788107364671521%3Atop_level_post_id.788107364671521%3Atl_objid.788107364671521&__tn__=%2As
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Omagzee(m): 10:24pm On Mar 27
Cc Mynd44, Lalasticlala oya o
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by dessz(m): 11:24pm On Mar 27
I don't understand this world ohhh..why will a perfectly sane person murder another of his kind ..... why is their conscience not judging them if I even beat any of my siblings, conscience go judge me tire ..I don't just get what causes this hatred..
btw. in the pics the deceased wasn't shown....and in the first pic it looks like if the women were sad for the bike...
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Lincoln275(m): 6:51am
wetin benue state do fulani herdsmen sef?
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Omagzee(m): 8:33am
dessz:
Some people are just synonymous with evil and that's exactly what those bloody Herdsman represent.
The motorcycle brings back alot of painful memory if you ask me. They may have known the boy and his motorcycle. Now he is no more, just the mere site of his motorcycle will surely get anyone who had known him before emotional
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by judecares1: 10:50am
WEN BUHARI WAS AWAY FOR HIS MEDICAL TRIP,DERE WAS NOTIN LYK FULANI HERDSMEN BUT IMMEDIATELY HE RETURNED,FULANI HERDSMEN STARTED KILLING AGAIN,I NOR TALK OOOOOOOOOO
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by ruggedised: 10:51am
omenkalives cum omenka they are killing your people oooo
7 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by henrydadon(m): 10:51am
buhari brothers have strike again
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by DLondonboiy: 10:51am
Ipobexposed...3 or 4 daily right?
These are trying times...and the useless youths are quiet..
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:51am
K..
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by stinggy(m): 10:52am
Stupid Ortom will still come out to say there are more killings in Rivers than in his state.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by eph123: 10:52am
Herdsmen have become the latest assassins in Nigeria today.
Yet not a single one has been arrested in any of the states where they have committed their atrocities
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by RealHaute: 10:52am
Why hasn't anyone notified the UN?
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by 0b10010011: 10:52am
Sigh.....
How wa it confirmed that they were Fulani herdsmen?
Stop attributing every crime to Fulani herdsmen!
Did u interrogate the criminals to know where they re from?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Stanbic(m): 10:53am
What the hell is going on, abeg e be like say protest against this evil should become necessary cos this is becoming unbearable
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Tazdroid(m): 10:53am
Again
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by DLondonboiy: 10:53am
0b10010011:
Read.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Tazdroid(m): 10:53am
dessz:they are demented creatures that's why. No humanity left in them
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Stanbic(m): 10:54am
0b10010011:
No matter what they did murder isnt the answer
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by TheEvilPriest(m): 10:54am
I saw okada but didn't see a dead body.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by botad(m): 10:54am
State of emergency should be declared in Benue state. They don't seems to have a governor.
ORTOM abi TOM Tom should please step aside.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by rusher14: 10:54am
So the Fulani man is related to Harry Houdini disappearing without a trace.
No photo, No evidence this person ever existed.
Abeg Park go one side.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Beno3: 10:57am
k
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by IpobExposed: 10:58am
DLondonboiy:
ATTENTION
.
And on the other thread I said herdsmen may kill 2 or 3 but IPOB orders the mass killing of people like below. IPOB is more worst that herdsmen..
see video IPOB loves the blood of the innocent that was why kanu ordered the killing of the innocent in this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcT-ZmjgPwQ
I am not supporting Fulani herdsmen killing.
Fulani Herdsmen are nice people the people killing are boko haram that mixed up with them...
Did u notice it is during this Buhari's tenure we are seeing violent herdsmen because no more space in sambisa forest that is why boko haram are joining herdsmen to continue killings...
I am using this medium to encourage Nigerians to ignore IPOB instruction to kill innocent Hausa men to avoid more war, and that as soon as Boko Haram is utterly crushed they will be no more bloody herdsmen. violent fulani herdsmen are Boko Haram and we shall crush them.
Be alert Nigerians
Buhari continue destroying terrorist groups we will get there some day
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by saints2(m): 10:58am
Why is the gov yet to follow Fayose's steps? Ever since Fayose signed that law, the state has peace from Fulani herdsmen
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by gbegemaster(m): 10:59am
Dissapear into what?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by tonio2wo: 11:00am
omenkalives!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State by Xzbit91: 11:01am
And the useless governor was talking thrash
Security. F9
Good roads. E8
Potable water. E8
Payment of salaries. F9
Ortom wtf are you doing
1 Like
Politics Of Kidnapping In Abia- It Is An Ngwa Cake / Woman Caught Hawking Body Parts / I Won 1million Naira In Sport Betting But Merrybet Refused To Pay
Viewing this topic: seanchuks, mikkyjay(m), Rightboy, Ehuatamuigunisi, Abrakhan, InvestinOwerri(m), vickzie(m), KINGDOS, ettybaba(m), Goodheart1, classicphil, ojj(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), dangote7510(m), fzybah(m), raphafire, CuteMorriz, AyakaDunukofia and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13