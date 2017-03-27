Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Okada Man In Ichama, Benue State (4041 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmer In Kogi, Communal Clash Averted (Pics, Video) / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Five Civilian-JTF Members In Benue (GRAPHIC PHOTOS) / Herdsmen Kill father And Son In Benue State (GRAPHIC PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Breaking News, but Sad event!

27/03/2017, 3:00 pm

PrinceOkpe IJ

Anarchy in the Land.



The whole Ichama Community, in Okpokwu LGA of Benue state, stand still over the tragedy that ve occurred today. Fulani herds men Kill an Okada boy in Ichama.



According to our correspondent know as igirigi, an eye witness know as Mama Sunday said, The okada boy who is simply know as Ben, who lives at ojocha is a commercial Motorcyclist. The Fulani man, Bordered a commercial motorcycle own by Ben yesterday to convey him to Owukpa, and since then, the little boy had not been found.



The Fulani man later on took the Boy's commercial motorcycle to Odenigbo and park it there.

This afternoon at about 1:00pm, Ichama youths embarked on a serious search for Ben, and the fulani man. The fulani man was found, and accepted that he was guilty of the crime, but created wonders today, at Ichama center, when he suddenly disappeared to the tin air. The Fulani man's Identity have been revealed and declared wanted.



Meanwhile the traditional rulers in Ichama ve urged the youths to be calm and stay violent free , as police ve been contacted. Details shortly!

Source:



https://www.facebook.com/groups/187061128109484?view=permalink&id=788107364671521&refid=18&_ft_=qid.6402286854027470166%3Amf_story_key.788107364671521%3Atop_level_post_id.788107364671521%3Atl_objid.788107364671521&__tn__=%2As According to Ichama Youth Vanguard's group post on Facebook :Source:

Cc Mynd44, Lalasticlala oya o

..... why is their conscience not judging them if I even beat any of my siblings, conscience go judge me tire ..I don't just get what causes this hatred..





btw. in the pics the deceased wasn't shown....and in the first pic it looks like if the women were sad for the bike... I don't understand this world ohhh..why will a perfectly sane person murder another of his kind..... why is their conscience not judging themif I even beat any of my siblings, conscience go judge me tire..I don't just get what causes this hatred..btw. in the pics the deceased wasn't shown....and in the first pic it looks like if the women were sad for the bike... 3 Likes

wetin benue state do fulani herdsmen sef? 4 Likes

dessz:

I don't understand this world ohhh..why will a perfectly sane person murder another of his kind ..... why is their conscience not judging them if I even beat any of my siblings, conscience go judge me tire ..I don't just get what causes this hatred..





btw. in the pics the deceased wasn't shown....and in the first pic it looks like if the women were sad for the bike...

Some people are just synonymous with evil and that's exactly what those bloody Herdsman represent.



The motorcycle brings back alot of painful memory if you ask me. They may have known the boy and his motorcycle. Now he is no more, just the mere site of his motorcycle will surely get anyone who had known him before emotional Some people are just synonymous with evil and that's exactly what those bloody Herdsman represent.The motorcycle brings back alot of painful memory if you ask me. They may have known the boy and his motorcycle. Now he is no more, just the mere site of his motorcycle will surely get anyone who had known him before emotional 4 Likes

WEN BUHARI WAS AWAY FOR HIS MEDICAL TRIP,DERE WAS NOTIN LYK FULANI HERDSMEN BUT IMMEDIATELY HE RETURNED,FULANI HERDSMEN STARTED KILLING AGAIN,I NOR TALK OOOOOOOOOO 6 Likes

omenkalives cum omenka they are killing your people oooo 7 Likes

buhari brothers have strike again 6 Likes

Ipobexposed...3 or 4 daily right?



These are trying times...and the useless youths are quiet..

K..

Stupid Ortom will still come out to say there are more killings in Rivers than in his state. 1 Like





Yet not a single one has been arrested in any of the states where they have committed their atrocities Herdsmen have become the latest assassins in Nigeria today.Yet not a single one has been arrested in any of the states where they have committed their atrocities 3 Likes

Why hasn't anyone notified the UN? 1 Like

Sigh.....





How wa it confirmed that they were Fulani herdsmen?







Stop attributing every crime to Fulani herdsmen!



Did u interrogate the criminals to know where they re from? 1 Like 1 Share

What the hell is going on, abeg e be like say protest against this evil should become necessary cos this is becoming unbearable 1 Like

Again

0b10010011:

Sigh.....





How wa it confirmed that they were Fulani herdsmen?







Stop attributing every crime to Fulani herdsmen!



Did u interrogate the criminals to know where they re from?

Read. Read.

dessz:

I don't understand this world ohhh..why will a perfectly sane person murder another of his kind ..... why is their conscience not judging them if I even beat any of my siblings, conscience go judge me tire ..I don't just get what causes this hatred..





btw. in the pics the deceased wasn't shown....and in the first pic it looks like if the women were sad for the bike... they are demented creatures that's why. No humanity left in them they are demented creatures that's why. No humanity left in them 1 Like

0b10010011:

Sigh.....





How wa it confirmed that they were Fulani herdsmen?







Stop attributing every crime to Fulani herdsmen!



Did u interrogate the criminals to know where they re from?



No matter what they did murder isnt the answer No matter what they did murder isnt the answer

I saw okada but didn't see a dead body.

State of emergency should be declared in Benue state. They don't seems to have a governor.



ORTOM abi TOM Tom should please step aside. 1 Like

So the Fulani man is related to Harry Houdini disappearing without a trace.



No photo, No evidence this person ever existed.



Abeg Park go one side. 2 Likes

k

DLondonboiy:

Ipobexposed...3 or 4 daily right?



These are trying times...and the useless youths are quiet..



ATTENTION







.

And on the other thread I said herdsmen may kill 2 or 3 but IPOB orders the mass killing of people like below. IPOB is more worst that herdsmen..





see video IPOB loves the blood of the innocent that was why kanu ordered the killing of the innocent in this video







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcT-ZmjgPwQ













I am not supporting Fulani herdsmen killing.

Fulani Herdsmen are nice people the people killing are boko haram that mixed up with them...



Did u notice it is during this Buhari's tenure we are seeing violent herdsmen because no more space in sambisa forest that is why boko haram are joining herdsmen to continue killings...









I am using this medium to encourage Nigerians to ignore IPOB instruction to kill innocent Hausa men to avoid more war, and that as soon as Boko Haram is utterly crushed they will be no more bloody herdsmen. violent fulani herdsmen are Boko Haram and we shall crush them.



Be alert Nigerians











Buhari continue destroying terrorist groups we will get there some day ATTENTIONAnd on the other thread I said herdsmen may kill 2 or 3 but IPOB orders the mass killing of people like below. IPOB is more worst that herdsmen..see video IPOB loves the blood of the innocent that was why kanu ordered the killing of the innocent in this videoI am not supporting Fulani herdsmen killing.Fulani Herdsmen are nice people the people killing are boko haram that mixed up with them...Did u notice it is during this Buhari's tenure we are seeing violent herdsmen because no more space in sambisa forest that is why boko haram are joining herdsmen to continue killings...I am using this medium to encourage Nigerians to ignore IPOB instruction to kill innocent Hausa men to avoid more war, and that as soon as Boko Haram is utterly crushed they will be no more bloody herdsmen. violent fulani herdsmen are Boko Haram and we shall crush them.Be alert NigeriansBuhari continue destroying terrorist groups we will get there some day 1 Like

Why is the gov yet to follow Fayose's steps? Ever since Fayose signed that law, the state has peace from Fulani herdsmen 1 Like

Dissapear into what?

omenkalives!