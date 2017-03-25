Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate (10406 Views)

The Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University(ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Garba has confirmed to the Senate during probe that senator Dino Melaye truly graduated from the university in the year 2000.



The VC made the confirmation before the Senate’s Committee on Ethics and Privileges wherein a copy of the statement of result and other documents of Senator Dino Melaye who represents Kogi West in the Senate under the All Progressives Congress party, APC were tendered.



He however said that Senator Dino Melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye with a third class degree in Bachelor of Arts ( Honours) in Geography.





However, in his defense of the name, Daniel Jonah Melaye, Senator Dino Melaye said he officially changed his name from Daniel Melaye to Dino Melaye and that he is ready to tender the affidavit.



To prove further that he did graduated from ABU, Senator Melaye also presented documents such as his Acceptance letter, acceptance of offer of admission, result from ABU, final year project, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, dispatch letter.



Senator Melaye who equally tendered his WAEC certificate also said that ABU sent his name to NYSC and that he served at the Police College, Kaduna.





ABU VC, Prof. Ibrahim Garba at the senate hearing on certificate scandal involving Senator Dino Melaye

However, when asked by Sen Urhoghide on where his original certificate is, Senator Dino said although he was yet to collect the original certificate from ABU, that he would collect it soon.



After the confirmation from the VC, Professor Garba took his leave from the Committee while the Senators on Ethics Committee grilled Sen. Ali Ndume on whether he was fair to his colleague, Melaye when he raised the certificate allegations.



In his defense, Senator Ndume backtracked, Saying he did not petition the senate. That he only raised a point of order on privilege. He also said that he did not expect the matter to generate the heat it generated but haven listened to the ABU’s Vice Chancellor, he agrees with him that Senator Melaye did graduated from the institution.



He said, “since Dino has defended himself and the VC has concurred, and a copy of the NYSC certificate presented, there is no big deal,” said Ndume.



Senator Ali Ndume said that he relied only on what he read in the papers to raise a point of Order against Melaye.



It would be recalled that the Senate directed its Committee on Ethics to prob the alleged certificate scandal levelled against Senator Dino Melaye, APC, Kogi West by an online medium that he did not graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.



Responding after the confirmation, the Senate Ethics Committee said Senator Dino Melaye’s NYSC certificate shows he got it from 9 July 2000 to July 8, 2001 based on documents tendered.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/dino-certificate-confirmation-drama-unfolded/

What's this then? Dino is home free? 4 Likes

Abeg how i fit take open this tin tomatoes nao

Make him go collect him certificate

Nigeria politicians are full of shitt. They just wasted our time over this nothingness 6 Likes

Justuceleague2:

What's this then? Dino is home free?

Dino Melaye is an authentic graduate of ABU. Sahara reporters is just trying to save face instead of facing the 5b naira suits. Only fools and uneducated folks stil take those guys serious Dino Melaye is an authentic graduate of ABU. Sahara reporters is just trying to save face instead of facing the 5b naira suits. Only fools and uneducated folks stil take those guys serious 37 Likes 4 Shares

The beginning of the end.

g4everybody:





Dino Melaye is an authentic graduate of ABU. Sahara reporters is just trying to save face instead of facing the 5b naira suits. Only fools and uneducated folks stil take those guys serious . . . . just imagine!!! smh . . . . just imagine!!! smh 12 Likes 1 Share

just watch and see how they will look for another long drama to keep us busy with 6 Likes 1 Share

Oya Buhari show your certificate 35 Likes 2 Shares

from senators attending to irrelevant issues to useless threads on fp





if buhari cant bring ssce result why should dino







Nigeria is mad

senators are mad

many Nigerians are mad too



no body is asking reasonable questions anymore







where is 2017 budget??



how does the dollar drop affect price of goods



how do we curb herdsmen menace





its ali uniform n bbn and Dino result n otobo 3some we r worried about





mtsheww 15 Likes

mykelmeezy:

from senators attending to irrelevant issues to useless threads on fp





if buhari cant bring ssce result why should dino







Nigeria is mad

senators are mad

many Nigerians are mad too



no body is asking reasonable questions anymore







where is 2017 budget??



hoe does the dollar drop affect price of goods



how do we curb herdsmen menace





its ali uniform n bbn and Dino result n otobo 3some we r worried about





mtsheww

Have u observed that it is only Sahara reporters and Nairaland with other useless blog that is carrying such news. Other National dailies such as Punch, Vanguard, tribune, thisday, premier Times and Guardian newspaper are more interested in serious National issue than these petty accusation and counter accusation Have u observed that it is only Sahara reporters and Nairaland with other useless blog that is carrying such news. Other National dailies such as Punch, Vanguard, tribune, thisday, premier Times and Guardian newspaper are more interested in serious National issue than these petty accusation and counter accusation 12 Likes

g4everybody:





Have u observed that it is only Sahara reporters and Nairaland with other useless blog that is carrying such news. Other National dailies such as Punch, Vanguard, tribune, thisday, premier Times and Guardian newspaper are more interested in serious National issue than these petty accusation and counter accusation



yh but most on thd national dalies are compromised by government so they mostly potray the good of government





go n see lie muhammed budget





so as much as sahara most times give the news the dailies r scared to give doesn't mean we should stop asking relevant questions





march has finish which budget is the country running on?





n we wonder why the recession is still on n price of food n othet stuffs r still high







i weep for naija yh but most on thd national dalies are compromised by government so they mostly potray the good of governmentgo n see lie muhammed budgetso as much as sahara most times give the news the dailies r scared to give doesn't mean we should stop asking relevant questionsmarch has finish which budget is the country running on?n we wonder why the recession is still on n price of food n othet stuffs r still highi weep for naija 18 Likes 1 Share

g4everybody:





Dino Melaye is an authentic graduate of ABU. Sahara reporters is just trying to save face instead of facing the 5b naira suits. Only fools and uneducated folks stil take those guys serious

g4everybody:





Have u observed that it is only Sahara reporters and Nairaland with other useless blog that is carrying such news. Other National dailies such as Punch, Vanguard, tribune, thisday, premier Times and Guardian newspaper are more interested in serious National issue than these petty accusation and counter accusation



You are too sentimental with your views...

Punch : https://www.google.com/amp/punchng.com/dino-melaye-in-first-degree-certificate-scandal/amp/





Premium Times :

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/227269-blow-by-blow-account-of-dino-melayes-certificate-controversy-hearing-by-senate.html





ThisDay :

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/03/25/dino-melaye-what-is-in-a-certificate/



17 Likes 2 Shares

I think Sahara Reports were set up by people who had most likely used them in the past to sell half truths.



it is mind boggling that SR couldn't have carried out some very basic but germane preliminary checks on their own.



well, I sincerely hope they can keep exposing our thieving politicians, but with more truth & less bias... 10 Likes

Can this nonsense stop now? We have important issues to deal with pls 1 Like

If the certificate is so important, why has Buhari refused to present his even if its NEPA certificate? 3 Likes

Case closed 1 Like

Person no go fit chop or read anything else because of Dino Melaye and the certificate/graduation scandal. Anyways, tell ABU to give me my certificate oh, this one that i have been using statement of result for the past 3yrs before dem go talk say i no graduate. Proudly Abusite! Naturally ahead! 1 Like 2 Shares

g4everybody:





Dino Melaye is an authentic graduate of ABU. Sahara reporters is just trying to save face instead of facing the 5b naira suits. Only fools and uneducated folks stil take those guys serious

"Uneducated" ?



What do you know about education ? "Uneducated" ?What do you know about education ? 1 Like

The game is over! Oh oh eeeeeeeee in Psquare's voice 2 Likes

5 Likes

I hate politics!!! 1 Like

Ajekun iya nio je.. x2

Eni ti o toni na, tin dena deni

Ajekun iya nio je 2 Likes

Let me build your house also

Haaaaa. .. I don't understand anymore 1 Like

This country is just so messed up nd nobody is talking abt d dates not Correlating.

I just hope one day the stupid senators of my country will b receiving just 18000 minimum wage wey poor Nigerians with certificates are collecting.

Foolish people 6 Likes

GambaOsaka:





"Uneducated" ?



What do you know about education ?

Educated people can easily deduce lies from a statement and not being moved by every wings of propaganda. For instance, the school management through the VC announce that Dino graduated from the school, But SR in their usual propaganda manner is citing an unexisting exam officer statement concerning his graduation. This is because they believe their followers are zombie and would believe any trash they post



Any educated person who understand the running of a university will know that the school management has the power to grant waiver to student and graduate those deem fit for graduation. Educated people can easily deduce lies from a statement and not being moved by every wings of propaganda. For instance, the school management through the VC announce that Dino graduated from the school, But SR in their usual propaganda manner is citing an unexisting exam officer statement concerning his graduation. This is because they believe their followers are zombie and would believe any trash they postAny educated person who understand the running of a university will know that the school management has the power to grant waiver to student and graduate those deem fit for graduation. 5 Likes

