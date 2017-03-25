₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by g4everybody(m): 12:42am
The Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University(ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Garba has confirmed to the Senate during probe that senator Dino Melaye truly graduated from the university in the year 2000.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/dino-certificate-confirmation-drama-unfolded/
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by Justuceleague2: 12:45am
What's this then? Dino is home free?
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by Smart41(m): 12:47am
Abeg how i fit take open this tin tomatoes nao
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by bakila: 12:47am
Make him go collect him certificate
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by RandomVic(m): 12:49am
Nigeria politicians are full of shitt. They just wasted our time over this nothingness
6 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by g4everybody(m): 12:56am
Justuceleague2:
Dino Melaye is an authentic graduate of ABU. Sahara reporters is just trying to save face instead of facing the 5b naira suits. Only fools and uneducated folks stil take those guys serious
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by modelmike7(m): 1:18am
The beginning of the end.
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by modelmike7(m): 1:19am
g4everybody:. . . . just imagine!!! smh
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by bottlecap: 1:25am
just watch and see how they will look for another long drama to keep us busy with
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by tuscani: 1:33am
Oya Buhari show your certificate
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by mykelmeezy: 1:52am
from senators attending to irrelevant issues to useless threads on fp
if buhari cant bring ssce result why should dino
Nigeria is mad
senators are mad
many Nigerians are mad too
no body is asking reasonable questions anymore
where is 2017 budget??
how does the dollar drop affect price of goods
how do we curb herdsmen menace
its ali uniform n bbn and Dino result n otobo 3some we r worried about
mtsheww
15 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by g4everybody(m): 2:41am
mykelmeezy:
Have u observed that it is only Sahara reporters and Nairaland with other useless blog that is carrying such news. Other National dailies such as Punch, Vanguard, tribune, thisday, premier Times and Guardian newspaper are more interested in serious National issue than these petty accusation and counter accusation
12 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by mykelmeezy: 3:30am
g4everybody:
yh but most on thd national dalies are compromised by government so they mostly potray the good of government
go n see lie muhammed budget
so as much as sahara most times give the news the dailies r scared to give doesn't mean we should stop asking relevant questions
march has finish which budget is the country running on?
n we wonder why the recession is still on n price of food n othet stuffs r still high
i weep for naija
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by HottestFire: 4:37am
g4everybody:
g4everybody:
You are too sentimental with your views...
Punch : https://www.google.com/amp/punchng.com/dino-melaye-in-first-degree-certificate-scandal/amp/
Premium Times :
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/227269-blow-by-blow-account-of-dino-melayes-certificate-controversy-hearing-by-senate.html
ThisDay :
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/03/25/dino-melaye-what-is-in-a-certificate/
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by ivandragon: 4:59am
I think Sahara Reports were set up by people who had most likely used them in the past to sell half truths.
it is mind boggling that SR couldn't have carried out some very basic but germane preliminary checks on their own.
well, I sincerely hope they can keep exposing our thieving politicians, but with more truth & less bias...
10 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by AnyibestDede(m): 5:52am
Can this nonsense stop now? We have important issues to deal with pls
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by InvestinOwerri(m): 6:00am
If the certificate is so important, why has Buhari refused to present his even if its NEPA certificate?
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by Elnino4ladies: 6:22am
Case closed
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by MrExcel(m): 6:27am
Person no go fit chop or read anything else because of Dino Melaye and the certificate/graduation scandal. Anyways, tell ABU to give me my certificate oh, this one that i have been using statement of result for the past 3yrs before dem go talk say i no graduate. Proudly Abusite! Naturally ahead!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by GambaOsaka: 6:44am
g4everybody:
"Uneducated" ?
What do you know about education ?
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by kolado(m): 6:49am
The game is over! Oh oh eeeeeeeee in Psquare's voice
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:51am
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by KINGwax007(m): 6:51am
I hate politics!!!
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by Gentle2015: 6:59am
Ajekun iya nio je.. x2
Eni ti o toni na, tin dena deni
Ajekun iya nio je
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by opalu: 7:00am
Let me build your house also
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by Histrings08(m): 7:07am
Haaaaa. .. I don't understand anymore
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by oyatmicah(m): 7:21am
This country is just so messed up nd nobody is talking abt d dates not Correlating.
I just hope one day the stupid senators of my country will b receiving just 18000 minimum wage wey poor Nigerians with certificates are collecting.
Foolish people
6 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by g4everybody(m): 7:34am
GambaOsaka:
Educated people can easily deduce lies from a statement and not being moved by every wings of propaganda. For instance, the school management through the VC announce that Dino graduated from the school, But SR in their usual propaganda manner is citing an unexisting exam officer statement concerning his graduation. This is because they believe their followers are zombie and would believe any trash they post
Any educated person who understand the running of a university will know that the school management has the power to grant waiver to student and graduate those deem fit for graduation.
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by policy12: 7:35am
.
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by electronicsguuy: 7:41am
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by hardywaltz(m): 7:41am
Dino
|Re: Dino Melaye’s NYSC Certificate Dates 9 July 2000 To July 8, 2001 - Senate by Dongreat(m): 7:41am
Let's be sincere to ourselves regardless of tribes or sentiments, an average Nigerian don't deserve good life. Yes you read correctly. Going through comments not only here but other social media sites has made me realized that the politicians are not the illiterates but the citizens. If a highly ranked senator who claim to be a graduate can't provide his original certificate after 16years of "graduation", lied about studying abroad and from his supposed SOR failed the course he later gained admission, can get away with all the evidence provided, worse still has massive supporters from the youth, then I am truly sorry for the nation "Nigeria". This is just one and I can bet my soul that many more are without education in that chamber.
In all said and seen in this country, an average Nigerian don't deserve good road, quality medical system, constant power, or a better standard of living because we are the fuel that flame the ego of these useless politicians.
Dino is an insult to true graduate worldwide as he's just fortunate to be born in a rotten system.
4 Likes
