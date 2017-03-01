₦airaland Forum

Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 8:49am
Singer Waje’s daughter is 18 today and the happy more took to social media to pray for her...

She wrote;
"I woke up at 12 midnight to pray for my daughter and could only just thank God for giving me this gift.
We are 18 today and my prayer is that you shine in everything you do, that the lord will be your master and He will give u wisdom as your journey. I use u as a point of contact to all young adults (your friends etc), that the grace to be leaders and great amabassodors of your family and country will be given to thee and you will lack nothing.
Happy birthday my love.
Thank you for coming to earth through me
Thank you for being the curious multi talented, well behaved child.
You are such a light and i pray it never dims.."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSLDImhjWll/?hl=en

http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/waje-shares-lovely-photos-to-celebrate.html?m=1

1 Share

Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 8:49am
see more photos

Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by HungerBAD: 8:51am
cool.
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by SuperSuave(m): 8:52am
Shey na the 'one naira' be this grin

1 Like

Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by AgbenuAnna(f): 8:53am
Happy birthday welcome to adulthood
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by OfficialAwol(m): 8:53am
finally she is qualified to Bleep and bleeped

1 Like

Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Ishilove: 8:56am
OfficialAwol:
finally she is qualified to Bleep and bleeped
Is that all you think of when you see a woman? If yes, then you are in urgent need of counseling and spiritual intervention.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Pasidon(m): 8:56am
Good looking girl... Hope u adopt ur mother's line (whether na one naira) as u journey through life
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by xqzytchyca(f): 9:02am
I'm not seeing the "18year old" daughter o
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by yomi007k(m): 9:02am
OfficialAwol:
finally she is qualified to Bleep and bleeped
grin


Walai...she don finally ripe.

2 Likes

Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Fweshspice(m): 9:02am
she fine sha
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by adorablepepple(f): 9:13am
Fine girl
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by pyyxxaro: 9:16am
She's finally fit for the herculean task ahead :' kiss
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Henryyy(m): 9:23am
Hbd pretty lady.
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Muzanga(f): 9:26am
OfficialAwol:
finally she is qualified to Bleep and bleeped
na ur type dey make me tire for nairaland. Pervert!

2 Likes

Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Elnino4ladies: 11:21am
She ready now
I'm gonna make sure I bleep her
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by OfficialAwol(m): 11:38am
Muzanga:
na ur type dey make me tire for nairaland. Pervert!

Lol
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Rapsowdee01(m): 11:46am
Hj

Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by ShitHead: 2:55pm
Where is the dicck that blew ur tommy up Waje? Share the cute pictures too.
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by adorablepepple(f): 2:55pm
undecided
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Bants(m): 2:56pm
I pray she get the boobs of her mother
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Divay22(f): 2:57pm
OK
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by whitering: 2:57pm
where is the daddy?
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by iamfrankenstein(m): 2:58pm
GG
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by 0b10010011: 2:58pm
The Babe don ripe to chop
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by iTunechi: 2:58pm
Beautiful Daughter....

Did I hear you say you have ITunes gift cards to sell?
08096013571 is the number to call
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by lonelydora(m): 2:59pm
Happy birthday girl.



Nature/Age has declared her open.
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Victornezzar(m): 2:59pm
Bants:
I pray she get the boobs of her mother
Smh

Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by fuckboys: 3:00pm
What's her handle on iG, she's ripe already cheesy
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by adepeter26(m): 3:01pm
Kai, NL guys get mouth o-o grin
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by ReaLFuckingOG: 3:02pm
This ur pikin no resemble u at all.. something is fishy
Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Authoreety: 3:03pm
Nairaland!! una no dey dull body at all

(0) (1) (Reply)

