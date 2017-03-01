



She wrote;

"I woke up at 12 midnight to pray for my daughter and could only just thank God for giving me this gift.

We are 18 today and my prayer is that you shine in everything you do, that the lord will be your master and He will give u wisdom as your journey. I use u as a point of contact to all young adults (your friends etc), that the grace to be leaders and great amabassodors of your family and country will be given to thee and you will lack nothing.

Happy birthday my love.

Thank you for coming to earth through me

Thank you for being the curious multi talented, well behaved child.

You are such a light and i pray it never dims.."



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSLDImhjWll/?hl=en



