₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,427 members, 3,445,082 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 03:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday (2831 Views)
Photos: Singer, Waje Shares Cute Pics, Celebrates Easter In Style / Waje Shares Her Transformation From 2009-2015 In A Photo Collage / Omotola Jolade-ekeinde Celebrates Daughter As She Turns 18 (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 8:49am
Singer Waje’s daughter is 18 today and the happy more took to social media to pray for her...
She wrote;
"I woke up at 12 midnight to pray for my daughter and could only just thank God for giving me this gift.
We are 18 today and my prayer is that you shine in everything you do, that the lord will be your master and He will give u wisdom as your journey. I use u as a point of contact to all young adults (your friends etc), that the grace to be leaders and great amabassodors of your family and country will be given to thee and you will lack nothing.
Happy birthday my love.
Thank you for coming to earth through me
Thank you for being the curious multi talented, well behaved child.
You are such a light and i pray it never dims.."
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSLDImhjWll/?hl=en
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/waje-shares-lovely-photos-to-celebrate.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 8:49am
see more photos
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by HungerBAD: 8:51am
cool.
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by SuperSuave(m): 8:52am
Shey na the 'one naira' be this
1 Like
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by AgbenuAnna(f): 8:53am
Happy birthday welcome to adulthood
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by OfficialAwol(m): 8:53am
finally she is qualified to Bleep and bleeped
1 Like
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Ishilove: 8:56am
OfficialAwol:Is that all you think of when you see a woman? If yes, then you are in urgent need of counseling and spiritual intervention.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Pasidon(m): 8:56am
Good looking girl... Hope u adopt ur mother's line (whether na one naira) as u journey through life
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by xqzytchyca(f): 9:02am
I'm not seeing the "18year old" daughter o
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by yomi007k(m): 9:02am
OfficialAwol:
Walai...she don finally ripe.
2 Likes
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Fweshspice(m): 9:02am
she fine sha
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by adorablepepple(f): 9:13am
Fine girl
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by pyyxxaro: 9:16am
She's finally fit for the herculean task ahead :'
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Henryyy(m): 9:23am
Hbd pretty lady.
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Muzanga(f): 9:26am
OfficialAwol:na ur type dey make me tire for nairaland. Pervert!
2 Likes
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Elnino4ladies: 11:21am
She ready now
I'm gonna make sure I bleep her
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by OfficialAwol(m): 11:38am
Muzanga:
Lol
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Rapsowdee01(m): 11:46am
Hj
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by ShitHead: 2:55pm
Where is the dicck that blew ur tommy up Waje? Share the cute pictures too.
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by adorablepepple(f): 2:55pm
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Bants(m): 2:56pm
I pray she get the boobs of her mother
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Divay22(f): 2:57pm
OK
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by whitering: 2:57pm
where is the daddy?
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by iamfrankenstein(m): 2:58pm
GG
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by 0b10010011: 2:58pm
The Babe don ripe to chop
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by iTunechi: 2:58pm
Beautiful Daughter....
Did I hear you say you have ITunes gift cards to sell?
08096013571 is the number to call
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by lonelydora(m): 2:59pm
Happy birthday girl.
Nature/Age has declared her open.
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Victornezzar(m): 2:59pm
Bants:Smh
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by fuckboys: 3:00pm
What's her handle on iG, she's ripe already
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by adepeter26(m): 3:01pm
Kai, NL guys get mouth o-o
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by ReaLFuckingOG: 3:02pm
This ur pikin no resemble u at all.. something is fishy
|Re: Waje Celebrates Her Daughter, Emerald's 18th Birthday by Authoreety: 3:03pm
Nairaland!! una no dey dull body at all
Morachi's Hot New Looks / Weezy Readies New Album, Carter Iv Lil Wayne Is To Drop New Album Soon / More Red Carpets Photos At Ini Edo's Movie.
Viewing this topic: charmingbouqui, born2wyn(f), bukaeno1, Agbegilodo, Luckyir(m), JerryTemi(f), benbella, musa7m(m), Mjshexy(m), lacoach, irenaeusoke(m), acada111(f), DMD(m), kolacool(m), angelamina(f), Beetobee(f), capatainrambo, dejavu1(m), DMeanMan(m), asumo12, ALIZONA(f), id2010(m), demolazpet(m), mekuso89(m), majicplus, chikeze(m), Kindycute(m), kennyone, tolarr(m), kunfad2210(m), musingsissy, Kalusha44, sixbon2000(m), oladimejiX, dejaomo1, sleekpro(m), Keneking, Ofuks(m), egbaguy2, Escalze(m), white12k, ttts, yinka20(f), segzy3, blackbelt(m), tonylaw07(m), olayemm(f), cooncudee(m), DjHypno(m), wemmieslim(f), MultiCEO1(m), olaide4you(f), 9jagoodman, Ama80(f), AlphaStyles(m), Wilsonmoses, freeman191(m), Jobia(f), Chukwuemeka007(m), Vikhac(m), Arsenalholic(m), Guyoo, Kellsweet, chukspiro, barrysome001, lizzyluv20, winnielle(f), lovelove2323, Khalifa04, bigyomite(m), ccqueen(f), Dildo(m), Xcelinteriors(f), Sketchandcraft, Mobwalter(m), omotommy84(m), Nakuza(m), Houseofglam7, devour129(m), kaziblake(f), adepeter26(m), Graciouscharis, laposta, yvochika(f), Queenbalikees(f), calculator123(m), Ptown(m), aizakun(m), Chenfu1960 and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10