An electric fence is a barrier that uses electric shocks to deter intruders from crossing a boundary. The voltage of the shock will have effects of discomfort on the intruder.



In our country today, Barb Wires are commonly used but despite the fact that we are accustomed and used to them, the following reasons make electric fences a first choice.



THEY OFFER BETTER PROTECTION

An intruder may scale through a Barb wired fence by wearing thick gloves(and he may decide to have few injuries,Afterall,he is in already). But in electric fences, he will receive a very serious shock. And even if he decides to insulate his body,touching the strands will trigger the alarm and viola,the police will be there.



THEY ARE EASY TO INSTALL AND UNINSTALL

Unlike Barb Wires where you are likely to obtain little cuts just because you are doing your job,electric fences are easy to install and uninstall.



OFFERS FLEXIBLE LEVELS OF SECURITY

You can increase the level of security you want by increasing the wire strands,or even the voltage that is flowing through the energizer. Barb Wires doesn't provide any level of security.



THEY BRING OUT THE BEAUTY OF A PROPERTY

If you drive through Lekki, Magodo or Ikoyi(for those in Lagos), one of the reasons why you stare at some buildings in awe is because of how neat their fences are. Electric fences brings out the beauty of your property unlike Barb Wires that starts showing signs of rust.



IDEAL FOR ALL TERRAINS AND REGIONS

Whether rainy or sunny regions,electric fences still offers maximum protection and beauty. Barb Wires may become rusty as the rains persists



The best protection you could give your home today is to install an electric fence. 3 Likes





or the intruders decide to be smart and break the fence



or they use the same cable cutters you used during installation to cut the cables



or they decide to follow the one of the tenants as he drives in



only God offers protection



when there is no power ? There are provisions for powering the fence using solar energy



or the intruders decide to be smart and break the fence As long as there is a contact with the wires, an alarm is triggered



or they use the same cable cutters you used during installation to cut the cables It will trigger an alarm



or they decide to follow the one of the tenants as he drives in No fence in the world that I know of,offers protection for this



Ok

Sorry op I find the "... and the police will the there." part funny. 6 Likes

Electric fence to me is a scam, with a plank or stone it can be easily destroyed

These is not protection at all.

Na so they use am round CBN benin branch

I fear oo





CaroLyner , am I lying?



Electric fence make me dance

Daddy yo make me dance



Electric oo no electric oo. Man can outsmart anything anytime. We just pray no such thing happens.



And op, please who r those receiving the alarm Nigeria Police or another country.

A country where there is no electricity lik Nigeria. It can't work. Or do I have to power Gen because of thiefs. Abeg come and steal

Nice

Brilliant write up! 1 Like

But that's a bad one, it should only be on at night oh

What is the cost compare to barb wired fence?

This is timely, was planning to install one on my fence but still considering which of the two to take especially on the advantages on Electric fence over barb wires. The cost of electric fence is higher though.

Advert.... I understand now.

For this Nigeria wen roobbers don dey visit churches...

Op dd i hear u say police will be there

I tire for you o! How many mins you dey get light in a day?

Barb wires or electric wire...e no mean say thief no fit break enter ur house.....



We suld all turn to God for protection

p

