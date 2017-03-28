₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by electricfencers: 9:52am
An electric fence is a barrier that uses electric shocks to deter intruders from crossing a boundary. The voltage of the shock will have effects of discomfort on the intruder.
In our country today, Barb Wires are commonly used but despite the fact that we are accustomed and used to them, the following reasons make electric fences a first choice.
THEY OFFER BETTER PROTECTION
An intruder may scale through a Barb wired fence by wearing thick gloves(and he may decide to have few injuries,Afterall,he is in already). But in electric fences, he will receive a very serious shock. And even if he decides to insulate his body,touching the strands will trigger the alarm and viola,the police will be there.
THEY ARE EASY TO INSTALL AND UNINSTALL
Unlike Barb Wires where you are likely to obtain little cuts just because you are doing your job,electric fences are easy to install and uninstall.
OFFERS FLEXIBLE LEVELS OF SECURITY
You can increase the level of security you want by increasing the wire strands,or even the voltage that is flowing through the energizer. Barb Wires doesn't provide any level of security.
THEY BRING OUT THE BEAUTY OF A PROPERTY
If you drive through Lekki, Magodo or Ikoyi(for those in Lagos), one of the reasons why you stare at some buildings in awe is because of how neat their fences are. Electric fences brings out the beauty of your property unlike Barb Wires that starts showing signs of rust.
IDEAL FOR ALL TERRAINS AND REGIONS
Whether rainy or sunny regions,electric fences still offers maximum protection and beauty. Barb Wires may become rusty as the rains persists
The best protection you could give your home today is to install an electric fence.
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by izzou(m): 10:05am
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by torres89: 10:10am
what about when there is no power ?
or the intruders decide to be smart and break the fence
or they use the same cable cutters you used during installation to cut the cables
or they decide to follow the one of the tenants as he drives in
only God offers protection
peace
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by electricfencers: 10:25am
[quote author=torres89 post=55025724][/quote]what about
when there is no power ?There are provisions for powering the fence using solar energy
or the intruders decide to be smart and break the fenceAs long as there is a contact with the wires, an alarm is triggered
or they use the same cable cutters you used during installation to cut the cablesIt will trigger an alarm
or they decide to follow the one of the tenants as he drives inNo fence in the world that I know of,offers protection for this
only God offers protectionI agree with you. But you lock your gates and doors at night,don't you?
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Amberon: 11:47am
Ok
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by woodcook: 11:47am
Sorry op I find the "... and the police will the there." part funny.
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by ednut1(m): 11:47am
Electric fence to me is a scam, with a plank or stone it can be easily destroyed
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Kylekent59: 11:47am
These is not protection at all.
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Homeboiy: 11:49am
Na so they use am round CBN benin branch
I fear oo
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by RealHaute: 11:49am
I like electric fences. They make people dance when touched.
CaroLyner , am I lying?
Electric fence make me dance
Daddy yo make me dance
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Vizzim(m): 11:49am
Electric oo no electric oo. Man can outsmart anything anytime. We just pray no such thing happens.
And op, please who r those receiving the alarm Nigeria Police or another country.
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by fisfat(m): 11:49am
A country where there is no electricity lik Nigeria. It can't work. Or do I have to power Gen because of thiefs. Abeg come and steal
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Rick9(m): 11:50am
Nice
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Dhayor001(m): 11:50am
Brilliant write up!
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by electricfencers: 11:50am
woodcook:
The nigerian police force will be there
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Rick9(m): 11:51am
But that's a bad one, it should only be on at night oh
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by electricfencers: 11:51am
fisfat:
Solar energy can be used to power the fence
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by damilare7(m): 11:51am
OP, u ar on point
oya coman chop chips
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by damilare7(m): 11:51am
OP, u ar on point
oya coman chop chips
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by yankosbaba(m): 11:51am
What is the cost compare to barb wired fence?
electricfencers:
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by fisfat(m): 11:51am
fisfat:
Where there is broken bottle.
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by thunder74(m): 11:51am
This is timely, was planning to install one on my fence but still considering which of the two to take especially on the advantages on Electric fence over barb wires. The cost of electric fence is higher though.
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by electricfencers: 11:51am
Rick9:
No sir
It should be on at all times.
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Xblink: 11:52am
Advert.... I understand now.
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by unclezuma: 11:52am
For this Nigeria wen roobbers don dey visit churches...
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Victornezzar(m): 11:52am
Op dd i hear u say police will be there
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Celestyn8213: 11:52am
I tire for you o! How many mins you dey get light in a day?
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Amathylee(m): 11:52am
Barb wires or electric wire...e no mean say thief no fit break enter ur house.....
We suld all turn to God for protection
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by electricfencers: 11:52am
yankosbaba:
It's relatively higher in cost than Barb Wires,but it's affordable
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by Idydarling(f): 11:53am
p
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by fisfat(m): 11:53am
electricfencers:
Well, true dah'
But that will also cost you a little
Re: Reasons Why An Electric Fence Is Better Than Barb Wires by botad(m): 11:53am
No be country where electricity dey this one go work?
