Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by zik4ever: 12:09pm
The gaze of the old, it is said, is focused on the past, the young on the future. It is because of these perspectives that the old is sometimes unable to appreciate the future. I seem to remember that when I was young there was a greater variety of fruits, foodstuff then than we have at the moment. We seem to be forever hunting for and gathering fruits and food most of which we no longer have. Most fruits are tree crops and grew wild, except in the European quarters where mangoes, guavas, limes, lemons, oranges, African apples – a pink bell-shaped fruit – which we plucked.
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Gadgetmobil(m): 3:44pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Rapsowdee01(m): 4:44pm
With people like this in government,
*singing in Fela's voice*
I sorry sorry o
I sorry for Nigeria
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by sunnyboi: 4:44pm
Oga, Nigerians don't eat fruits anymore. Talk about Akpu and imported Egusi soup.
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Adaowerri111: 4:45pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Keneking: 4:45pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by coalcoal1(m): 4:46pm
they'll soon come back. change is here
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by botad(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by lonelydora(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Goldenheart(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by martineverest(m): 4:46pm
It's really sad, bro.... Currently Holidaying in edo state. I realize that almost all houses in my village have graviola/soursop trees in their compound. This fruit is known to cure/prevent cancer and nobody is making effort to export them to Europe or America where cancer is prevalent
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by hushshinani(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by madridguy(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by jaymejate(m): 4:47pm
The only fruit "they" understand is Cucumber
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Pavore9: 4:47pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by IamaNigerianGuy: 4:48pm
This man is talking of fruits; when he is part of the generation that destroyed Nigeria
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by paskyboy: 4:48pm
The Fulanis won't allow us farm in peace
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by ALAYORMII: 4:48pm
Everything is wrong with Nigeria and Nigerians
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by plainmirror(m): 4:49pm
Temitope223:
Tell your family and friends..... I am sure they will be interested and grateful.
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by icedfire(m): 4:49pm
Old old Nigeria.. even in my school back then we had farms, no school fruits...
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Ezedon(m): 4:50pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 4:50pm
But agbalumo still dey now...
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by alphaconde(m): 4:50pm
Meaning our best days are behind. Let's swear for all our present and past leaders. They would no know peace until they find a way to better this country. Amen
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Celestyn8213: 4:50pm
could climate chage be the cause? Just thinking aloud.
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Dottore: 4:51pm
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by martineverest(m): 4:51pm
jaymejate:is cucumber a fruit? Illiterate
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by youngice(m): 4:52pm
Oil
Oil makes for easy money.
Oil is trouble
Oil should be called black death not black gold
Oil weakened innovation in the energy sector
Oil has made a select few wealthy beyond imagination
Oil has corrupted the hearts of the youth and ensnared the elders with its whispers of unimaginable and unquestionably wealth.
Oil in Africa has brought nothing but misery.
Take away our oil, we will suffer but we will be forced to survive.
Oil has eaten the fruit of our land.
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by jaymejate(m): 4:53pm
martineverest:
Literate... I hail you
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by seunny4lif(m): 4:53pm
Can someone summarize this long super story o oooh
I'm not understanding
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Desdola(m): 4:54pm
Everything is changing.
|Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Onnasucs1(m): 4:55pm
martineverest:what effort have you made since the day you saw it?
