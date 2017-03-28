₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,530 members, 3,445,417 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 05:51 PM

Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole - Agriculture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole (5623 Views)

Pollinated Cocoa Seedlings Bear Fruits At 18 Months / Best Species Of Vegetables And Fruits For Faster Snail Growth. / Who Remembers This Little Buddy Back In The Days? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by zik4ever: 12:09pm
The gaze of the old, it is said, is focused on the past, the young on the future. It is because of these perspectives that the old is sometimes unable to appreciate the future. I seem to remember that when I was young there was a greater variety of fruits, foodstuff then than we have at the moment. We seem to be forever hunting for and gathering fruits and food most of which we no longer have. Most fruits are tree crops and grew wild, except in the European quarters where mangoes, guavas, limes, lemons, oranges, African apples – a pink bell-shaped fruit – which we plucked.

The European quarters and even some African quarters were littered with fruits which we never understood why the Europeans allowed them to ripe on the trees and fall on the ground to remain unpicked. We picked these fruits at our own peril because in nearly all cases we were chased by dogs which also did not eat the fruits. As soon as we left the compound safely we stopped, picked up stones to throw at the foolish barking non-fruit eating dogs.

Most fruits were tree crops – pears, avocado and the African pear – Ube or the African plum – agbalumo, oranges, bananas, plantains, bread fruit, sour-sup, African cucumber, garden egg, pawpaw, and so on. In each town, Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Kaduna, there were government agriculture farms where species of pineapples, pawpaw, mangoes, and others were planted: these fruits were smaller in size, and could easily be plucked by small boys and girls like us.

The African plum – agbalumo – we described as African chewing gum because there was a core of it which you could chew like a chewing gum. In the forest we had berries which we used as sugar to drink garri or corn flour pap, because the fruit made everything you ate sweet for quite a while. Seasonally, we had plenty of guinea fowl, especially millions of guinea fowl eggs which flooded the South from the North. We played games with boiled guinea fowl eggs to see who had the strongest egg shell. We swore that we could determine the strength of the shell by listening to the sound while hitting it against our teeth. We had snails – both large and small, crabs, mudskippers, small fishing nets and hooks and baskets for fishing. We had variety of snails also, the smaller ones we used as Ikoto.

The varieties of bananas were baffling – kparanta, Akure/Ibadan, bawera, Cameroon banana, etc. okra, pumpkins, egg plants, etc. Our mothers had an inexhaustible recipe to turn any of these products to food – moinmoin, masa, etc. At school, we had nature study, school farms, teacher’s farms, physical education, games – bald tennis ball was the greatest gift of a small boy. There was another ball known as African ball made of rubber bound together as best as possible. The bounce of this ball was as unpredictable as the bounce of a rugby ball. Even so, we had unbelievable fun. At school we also had to spend one day a week in a nearby Government Trade Centre (GTC) to study metal, wood work and technical drawing.

Our geography lessons told us about these incredible groundnut pyramids, the growing of sorghum and millets and canary seeds, yams and cassava, corn and cotton, goats, sheep, etc. We had cotton which we exported but there were millions of women who were spinning cotton balls into threads and selling these to weavers who made traditional African fabrics. We also had hyde and skins for export (although now we have found leather to be a food delicacy we call Ponmo)! Our cotton was of a good quality and formed the bases of the textile manufacturing enterprise in which we were third after India and Indonesia.

Throughout Nigeria we had women who sold fresh milk and cheese, various homemade delicacies and sweets from milk and sugarcane. We had sugar refineries and various kinds of African husbandry and veterinary research centres. The universities’ faculties of agriculture did research into all our animals and cross-bred many breeds – the hope being, as in most countries, developing a species which produced good meat and enough milk.

Down in the South, there was a kind of cow that was prized higher than the cows that came from the North especially for traditional functions such as marriages, chieftaincy installations, etc. These cows were slightly shorter than the long horn cows from the North and had little or no horns. There were plenty of them in Orlu, Ihiala, Agbor, Asaba, Umuahia, Obulu Uku, many parts of Edo and Delta. Ceremonies that demanded the gift of cows specified these types of cows. They are still in great demand all over the South although I learnt that they originated also from the North.

In these days of uncontrollable violence from farmers and cattle herders, perhaps a breeding of native cows might remove the cause for these increasing bitter clashes. Why do we not have farmers who actually herd goats and sheep as a business and not wait for the annual slaughter of rams for these animals? When these agricultural products were being produced, all kinds of research institutions broke out – Palm Oil Research, Cocoa Research, etc. The lesson we learnt from all these research institutes – now well over 25 – is that their contribution to our development has been either minimal or Zilch.

This is what now frightens me about the stupidity of all these special universities – Petroleum, Maritime (soon there will be Desertification University). What is a Maritime University or a Petroleum University except another spending centre that cannot be explained? Why not a normal university with the faculty of petroleum engineering, maritime engineering, etc?

The whole of the current government’s economic recovery plan is based on borrowing large sums of money, growing the agricultural productive sector, massive investment in infrastructure, thus growing export facilities with which to pay for these large borrowings. There is nothing in the programme that does not believe that the foundation to fight the recession is not rooted in the belief of uninterrupted revenue from oil at US $55 dollars per barrel at a production rate of two and a half million barrels a day.

Let’s assume that the agriculture sector of this plan works a treat, where are the produce inspectors? Have they been trained and will they be trained to grade our products?

Where are the packaging enterprises?

In agriculture how ready are we?

Agbalumo the African plum could be developed into chewing gum, with development of various flavours. Animal husbandry should be encouraged
Goats: chicken – many large chicken farms have folded up – Mitchell Farms, Ashamu Farms even OBJ farms are gradually going to seed. Plants Research gains are not translated into viable economic processes and products. Training inspectors are not available for cocoa, palm produce, cereals – corn, sorghum, rice, etc. Packaging, especially fruits for export, does not exist. Can we not emulate Kenya and flowers, Uganda and plantains? Fresh milk, butter used to be easily available in Nigeria. Why not so anymore?

Theft is a major problem: we must teach morality and our people to refrain from stealing plants, food etc. Nigerians have to understand that the government property they steal is actually theirs. They are stealing from themselves.
Dr. Cole is former Nigeria Ambassador to Brazil


https://guardian.ng/opinion/nigerian-fruits-why-are-the-days-gone/

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Gadgetmobil(m): 3:44pm
Lalasticlala
Nothing but the truth

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Rapsowdee01(m): 4:44pm
With people like this in government,


*singing in Fela's voice*

I sorry sorry o
I sorry for Nigeria

16 Likes

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by sunnyboi: 4:44pm
Oga, Nigerians don't eat fruits anymore. Talk about Akpu and imported Egusi soup. grin

6 Likes

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Adaowerri111: 4:45pm
But why na
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Keneking: 4:45pm
Na CHANGE we dey now

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by coalcoal1(m): 4:46pm
they'll soon come back. change is here
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by botad(m): 4:46pm
And this make front page?


Kontinu!!!
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by lonelydora(m): 4:46pm
Ok
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Goldenheart(m): 4:46pm
To be Honest...
















I got lost in the second paragraph!

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by martineverest(m): 4:46pm
It's really sad, bro.... Currently Holidaying in edo state. I realize that almost all houses in my village have graviola/soursop trees in their compound. This fruit is known to cure/prevent cancer and nobody is making effort to export them to Europe or America where cancer is prevalent

6 Likes

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by hushshinani(m): 4:46pm
k
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by madridguy(m): 4:46pm
Following....
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by jaymejate(m): 4:47pm
The only fruit "they" understand is Cucumber
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Pavore9: 4:47pm
Na.laziness.
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by IamaNigerianGuy: 4:48pm
This man is talking of fruits; when he is part of the generation that destroyed Nigeria
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by paskyboy: 4:48pm
The Fulanis won't allow us farm in peace

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by ALAYORMII: 4:48pm
Everything is wrong with Nigeria and Nigerians

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by plainmirror(m): 4:49pm
Temitope223:
wanna make money online fro. home?contact me via my signature

Tell your family and friends..... I am sure they will be interested and grateful.

Yimmu grin

9 Likes

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by icedfire(m): 4:49pm
Old old Nigeria.. even in my school back then we had farms, no school fruits...
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Ezedon(m): 4:50pm
Really?
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 4:50pm
But agbalumo still dey now...
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by alphaconde(m): 4:50pm
Meaning our best days are behind. Let's swear for all our present and past leaders. They would no know peace until they find a way to better this country. Amen

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Celestyn8213: 4:50pm
could climate chage be the cause? Just thinking aloud.
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Dottore: 4:51pm
Make I park here. If I fit read all I go comment if not I go sell the car
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by martineverest(m): 4:51pm
jaymejate:
The only fruit "they" understand is Cucumber
is cucumber a fruit? Illiterate

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by youngice(m): 4:52pm
Oil cry
Oil makes for easy money.
Oil is trouble
Oil should be called black death not black gold
Oil weakened innovation in the energy sector
Oil has made a select few wealthy beyond imagination
Oil has corrupted the hearts of the youth and ensnared the elders with its whispers of unimaginable and unquestionably wealth.
Oil in Africa has brought nothing but misery.
Take away our oil, we will suffer but we will be forced to survive.
Oil has eaten the fruit of our land.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by jaymejate(m): 4:53pm
martineverest:
is cucumber a fruit? Illiterate

Literate... I hail you
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by seunny4lif(m): 4:53pm
Can someone summarize this long super story o oooh
I'm not understanding grin grin
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Desdola(m): 4:54pm
Everything is changing.
Re: Nigerian Fruits: Why Are The Days Gone? By Patrick Dele Cole by Onnasucs1(m): 4:55pm
martineverest:
It's really sad, bro.... Currently Holidaying in edo state. I realize that almost all houses in my village have graviola/soursop trees in their compound. This fruit is known to cure/prevent cancer and nobody is making effort to export them to Europe or America where cancer is prevalent
what effort have you made since the day you saw it?

(0) (1) (Reply)

My Catfish Farm (diary) / 6 Acres Of Land For Poultry Farm Partnership In Iwo, Osun State / My Cucumber Farm As At Today's Harvest (Photos)

Viewing this topic: DeFatherforyou(m), justianoo(m), pyod, legallyCJ(m), Theyveedo(m), kingdenny(m), Chubbiehills(f), dking123, Daatlaw11(m), archer1, mayorkyzo(m), geosegun(m), BarcaBlood, southernbelle(f), aquadude15, fortunekaura, coalcoal1(m), josessybj, bcee100, egopersonified(f), DAVE5(m), Rossikk(m), lanrayco(m), Nwulia(f), vickvan(m), milanseedorf(m), tsure2, Plexus, supaduma, jiniux(m), latbas(m), otil1, donpata, 7footre(m), Ausbalo and 50 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.