Yorubaa...let go of this failed country so that all this manmade and corrupt government induced calamities, evil, killings, suffering, accidents and deaths to stop. Yorubaas if you have conscience ...let go of this country you are holding to ransom out of greed and selfishness!



When I was frequenting Lagos few yrs ago for business, there is no day I'll not see 3-5 accidents on the way from and to East to Lagos. These are SE and SS people who are driving thousands of miles to and fro Lagos to clear their goods because this wicked, evil government closed down their ports or made them non functional so that they will not have economic independence. Yorubaa know this is wickedness and evil of the highest order but will remain quiet and pretend all is well. 5 Likes 1 Share