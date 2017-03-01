₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by zoba88: 1:00pm
According to Chukwu Chinedu who shared the photos,Awusinma Bekee,the lady pictured below was involved in accident on Sunday 26th March 2017 along Aba-Port Harcourt road.However he did not say what led to the accident.
Please remember her in your prayers!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/lady-lands-in-hospital-after-being.html?m=1
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by zoba88: 1:01pm
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by Epositive(m): 1:02pm
major roads need to go on strike
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by Goahead(m): 1:03pm
Damning legacies of a failed Nigeria.
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by DjAndroid: 1:03pm
Accidents everyday.
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by sonofspada(m): 1:04pm
Probably slept on the steering
Na God dey save road users
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by emoch(m): 1:54pm
May God save them
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by coalcoal1(m): 1:54pm
God will keep protecting us all from harm. It is well
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by emmabest2000(m): 1:54pm
Accidents on daily basis ...
God have Mercy ...
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by madridguy(m): 1:56pm
Wish her speedy recovery.
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by clems88(m): 1:56pm
Itz well
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by tommykiwi(m): 1:57pm
God will see her thru
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by quentin06: 1:57pm
See what chatting on FB and whatsapp while driving can do.
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by venai(m): 1:57pm
quick recovery to her
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 1:57pm
Ehh
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by Polyphony(m): 1:58pm
Sleep. Most likely.
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by Dsuccess031(m): 1:58pm
zoba88:
God pls take control
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:59pm
Oh Lord
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by sean1000x: 1:59pm
Yorubaa...let go of this failed country so that all this manmade and corrupt government induced calamities, evil, killings, suffering, accidents and deaths to stop. Yorubaas if you have conscience ...let go of this country you are holding to ransom out of greed and selfishness!
When I was frequenting Lagos few yrs ago for business, there is no day I'll not see 3-5 accidents on the way from and to East to Lagos. These are SE and SS people who are driving thousands of miles to and fro Lagos to clear their goods because this wicked, evil government closed down their ports or made them non functional so that they will not have economic independence. Yorubaa know this is wickedness and evil of the highest order but will remain quiet and pretend all is well.
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by morereb10: 2:01pm
God save us
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by 1Rebel: 2:04pm
Good to see an ambulance on the scene.
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by sean1000x: 2:05pm
Rapsowdee01:
Afonja...wicked soulless being. They enjoy bad news like this!
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by biggestmanhood(m): 2:05pm
wish her pussssy quick recovery
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 2:05pm
biggestmanhood:
You're the biggest fool on nairaland
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by princeemmma(m): 2:06pm
this one is real accident oooooooooooo
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by obembet(m): 2:06pm
You are not going to die until u fulfill your purpose in life
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by fernandoc(m): 2:18pm
Speedy recovery. Has anyone notice noticed the neat ambulance professional medicare in Aba?
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by Xblink: 2:19pm
God is in control.... I just called her and she is recovering.... At least I heard her voice. She will leave long..... Thkx all for ur concern.
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by ikemesit4477: 2:25pm
zoba88:thank God for that quick intervention!
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 2:31pm
sean1000x:
Were leleyi sha... Oloriburuku
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by BoombGodpikin: 2:32pm
Accident everywhere God have mercy on your children
|Re: Terrible Accident Along Aba-Port Harcourt Road(photos) by Mrtesso: 2:44pm
zoba88:
We pray the victim speedy recovery
about what led to the accident...hmm the car looks like a Honda EOD.
