|Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by henryanna36: 3:30pm
Thousands of people gathered at Samzuga city near Gboko Benue state on Sunday 26th March 2017 to gather strategies from Bishop Dr Sam Zuga on how to end the war between Fulani herdsmen and Tiv farmers.Speaking at the event,he said there will be no war between Fulani herdsmen and Tiv farmers for the next seven years if Tiv people believe and follow the strategies delivered to him by God.
To cement the relationship between Fulani and Tiv people and end the war between them Bishop Dr Sam Zuga supervised the wedding of a Tiv farmer and a Fulani woman at Samzuga city this today 28th March 2017
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/bishop-sam-zuga-supervises-wedding-of.html?m=1
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by profhezekiah: 3:41pm
Matching I guess
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by ediama(m): 3:45pm
simply interpreted, Benue state government is helpless in this present situation.
I'm sorry Benue people!
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Benjom(m): 3:47pm
Bia, come, is that not an old woman and a very young man being joined together?
Let me find something to eat cos my eyes dey do one kine.
.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Homeboiy: 4:04pm
pastor u have a good heart but I dont think this ur display will end it
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by botad(m): 4:20pm
Pastor abeg watch your back o!
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Ermacc: 4:21pm
the tivs aren't the problem. Fulani herdsman are the problem
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Bobo419: 4:21pm
Two quick points to make:
1) Is that a staged conjugal ceremony or a real one? If it's real, then something is not right ooooooo. Cause that's a clear sign of a poorly feed Sugar-mommy that has no sugar in her.
2) Pastor, you don try. You said there won't be war in the land for 7 years if the people choose to live in peace and harmony. Baba, this your prophecy is wonderful. You're a truly sent from God. The only concern i have is just that even a mad man can prophesy what you just said and it will surely come to pass.
Okay, make i add my own prophecy.......There won't be war in TIV land between the tiv and fulanis for the next 14 years if the people live in peace and harmony with each other.
If you believe in my prophecy, kindly like this Post..... If the Like plenty, aswear, I go go open my on church kwa
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Maurz(m): 4:21pm
LOL
Homeboiy:
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Coolgent: 4:21pm
Stage wedding, kwantinue
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Ola2004: 4:21pm
Meanwhile this fake pastor was caught fu*cking a Fulani mans wife....they put him in chains and beat him to stupor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV2Ui4O2bzU
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by SuperSuave(m): 4:21pm
I would have said "more anointing" but his head is filled already. Ororo Pastor
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Abbeyme: 4:21pm
Sorry, but is that jerry curl on that pastor's head?
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by seunlayi(m): 4:21pm
NICE
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by loomer: 4:21pm
These people go gree hear word?
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by badmrkt(m): 4:22pm
clear picture of dinning with the devil. Benue kontunu
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by slurryeye: 4:22pm
Peace peace peace is all what we need
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Zabilon007(m): 4:22pm
WTF did I just see.... Hahahahah...
Benue Men start marrying old menopaused (alleged) Fulani women... This guy is a joke
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by ibnidris(m): 4:22pm
What is the highest money one can put in a savings account...
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by obembet(m): 4:22pm
Paito, continue...
See that man dey press phone
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by 1Rebel: 4:22pm
Nice intentions
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by helphelp: 4:23pm
Go use the core guys mate
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by yourexcellency: 4:23pm
ok.. why not do it with the real herdsmen?
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by sakaguchi(m): 4:24pm
hmm
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by BabaCommander: 4:24pm
Naive pastor. The godless tribe will murder a man who rescue them from certain death.
Like Otom like his people.
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by paskyboy: 4:24pm
I hope this will end it, you dealing with animals not humans
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Stelvin101(m): 4:24pm
ibnidris:
50 kobo
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by SuperSuave(m): 4:24pm
ibnidris:depends on the bank. Make enquiries online or contact the Customer care
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by Candyrain(m): 4:25pm
Benjom:
I thought my eyes were deceiving me as well, jeezzz!
|Re: Bishop Sam Zuga Attempts To End Fulani Herdsmen & Tiv Farmer War (Pics) by GreatMahmud: 4:25pm
Waste of time..Fulanis will still come to destroy their Benue slaves on their benue soil.
