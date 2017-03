Thousands of people gathered at Samzuga city near Gboko Benue state on Sunday 26th March 2017 to gather strategies from Bishop Dr Sam Zuga on how to end the war between Fulani herdsmen and Tiv farmers.Speaking at the event,he said there will be no war between Fulani herdsmen and Tiv farmers for the next seven years if Tiv people believe and follow the strategies delivered to him by God.To cement the relationship between Fulani and Tiv people and end the war between them Bishop Dr Sam Zuga supervised the wedding of a Tiv farmer and a Fulani woman at Samzuga city this today 28th March 2017Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/bishop-sam-zuga-supervises-wedding-of.html?m=1





1) Is that a staged conjugal ceremony or a real one? If it's real, then something is not right ooooooo. Cause that's a clear sign of a poorly feed Sugar-mommy that has no sugar in her.



2) Pastor, you don try. You said there won't be war in the land for 7 years if the people choose to live in peace and harmony. Baba, this your prophecy is wonderful. You're a truly sent from God. The only concern i have is just that even a mad man can prophesy what you just said and it will surely come to pass.



Okay, make i add my own prophecy.......There won't be war in TIV land between the tiv and fulanis for the next 14 years if the people live in peace and harmony with each other.



