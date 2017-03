Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Son's 2nd Birthday Today (Photo) (11139 Views)

"2years ago your mother and I welcomed you to your new place you now call home and that's our heart.... I love you Mayson and I wish you a very happy Birthday today. I am glad I am not away so I get to experience this amazing day with youÂ

(Ella I surly will make it up to you Love) it was a sad day for me 4years ago losing my elder brother #offiongetimemmanuel but your coming restored life not just to your mum and I but to your grandma as well. We love you now and always. HBD son".





The former BB Naija housemate shared this cute photo of his son, Mayson, who turns 2 today. Happy birthday to him. TTT on his IG page wrote

Cc: Lalasticlala

Cute son.

Cute and chubby kid .

Happy birthday mayson

The kid you denied.. 27 Likes

just look at the cute lad his Papa denied....



happy birthday boy 5 Likes

Kentura:

The kid you denied.. At least he already accepted he lied.

Nigerians. At least he already accepted he lied.Nigerians. 5 Likes







GoggleB:



At least he already accepted he lied.

Nigerians.

what would make you deny your kid in the first place? and now he's professing so much love for him.



Nigerians. what would make you deny your kid in the first place? and now he's professing so much love for him.Nigerians. 20 Likes

Strong resemblance

hope he don get job now after wasting his time at BBN? 1 Like

Most of y'all castigating him would have done worse for a smaller fee 1 Like

poshestmina:

Cute and chubby kid .

How will you say this boy is chubby ? Better check dictionary... Olodo slay queen see oooo oHow will you say this boy is chubby? Better check dictionary... Olodo slay queen 15 Likes 1 Share

Kentura:

The kid you denied..

You be fool. You be fool. 3 Likes

The one wey u say he don die

So you fit celebrate your son outside BBN wall?



Olosho!





Cute boy though!!! 2 Likes

Tin Tall Oniro







Kentura:

The kid you denied.. shut up! It's called hustling. He did all that to secure bright future for his family Happy birthday Lil boyshut up! It's called hustling. He did all that to secure bright future for his family 2 Likes

What's our business?

Say big thanks to BBN,they have really made you popular ....before who Sabi you ... 2 Likes

Good for him. My son is underway.

Fine boy

Tony Iscariot.

Sold his son for less than 30 pieces of Silver. 5 Likes

Missing you in da house bro

Jacksparr0w127:

Happy birthday Lil boy





shut up! It's called hustling. He did all that to secure bright future for his family

"There's dignity in labour"



Whatever that means! "There's dignity in labour"Whatever that means! 4 Likes

cute boy from a cute papa

What a nice thing!







Cute baby!

VickyRotex:





"There's dignity in labour"



Whatever that means! They just words joined together They just words joined together 1 Like