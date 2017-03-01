Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays (14706 Views)

She wore her hubby's shirt, happily smiled, took a photo, posted it on social media and captioned it;



When you wear Boo's shirt and still slay. God is good all the time. Count your blessings, name them one by one and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSLuYi0jcLE/?taken-by=stelladamasus&hl=en





Modified.... She looks good Where is the slay picture??....Modified.... She looks good 4 Likes

Ladycloud:

Where is the slay picture?? Ladycloud:

Where is the slay picture??

Lolzzz





I'm equally, looking for the picture o LolzzzI'm equally, looking for the picture o 4 Likes 1 Share

Zita55:





Lolzzz





I'm equally, looking for the picture o

All of una run leave us for Nigeria ba? When Nigeria is better pls don't come back oooo. 2 Likes

?? After that?? 9 Likes

She no wan born for this man abi?.Hmmmm.women!.We go see the end of this movie. 2 Likes 1 Share

After wearing her hubby's shirt and posting it in social media, what next? 6 Likes

I don't know why i love this lady. 1 Like

If instagram ladies are slaying, what's Shekau doing?? 6 Likes

She steal Doris prick come dey enjoy the prick any how 6 Likes 1 Share

I still don't know what Slay means?!!!



Epp Me 3 Likes

yea she slays it

Op please what is the accurate meaning of Slay?



Abeg 3 Likes

?? so??

If it was like before i sign up on nairaland,wouldn't have been happy as a guest sef.

#BringBackOurNairaland

see yah mouth there...

gboko gboko o shi...

husband snatcher... 2 Likes 1 Share

please what is the meaning of "Slay" 2 Likes

I dey jealous oooo.









Pretty lady

So the husband name na "boo"

k





She seem to be too conscious of her ring for obvious reason.....I know u understand what I mean. OP that shirt can also be her`s. Why are you guys like thisShe seem to be too conscious of her ring for obvious reason.....I know u understand what I mean.

oluseyiforjesus:

All of una run leave us for Nigeria ba? When Nigeria is better pls don't come back oooo.

Bros 4get naija, it is a lost battle Bros 4get naija, it is a lost battle

Una go just dey abuse use of English





Slay 1 Like

She looks beautiful and ageless..... Let's stop hating on these guys.. . They are happy... Why we carry deir matter for head like gala hawker?

Dragon slayer? 2 Likes

Bleep d op dat brot dis to FP.





fvk

Ladycloud:

Where is the slay picture??....



Modified.... She looks good I really don't get dis "slay" of a pix thing. Jst help me on things to look out 4 to recognize one wen I see it. Will the person be swinging a sword here n there to slay people? I really don't get dis "slay" of a pix thing. Jst help me on things to look out 4 to recognize one wen I see it. Will the person be swinging a sword here n there to slay people?

