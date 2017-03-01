₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 3:40pm
Stella Damasus and her boo, Daniel Ademinokan are always stealing the headlines for their public display of affection.
She wore her hubby's shirt, happily smiled, took a photo, posted it on social media and captioned it;
When you wear Boo's shirt and still slay. God is good all the time. Count your blessings, name them one by one and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSLuYi0jcLE/?taken-by=stelladamasus&hl=en
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/stella-damasus-steps-out-in-daniel.html
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Ladycloud(f): 3:42pm
Where is the slay picture??....
Modified.... She looks good
4 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Zita55(f): 3:46pm
Ladycloud:
Ladycloud:
Lolzzz
I'm equally, looking for the picture o
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Ladycloud(f): 4:01pm
Zita55:
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:42pm
All of una run leave us for Nigeria ba? When Nigeria is better pls don't come back oooo.
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Rapsowdee01(m): 4:42pm
After that ??
9 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by taiyesoul(m): 4:42pm
She no wan born for this man abi?.Hmmmm.women!.We go see the end of this movie.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by ekems2017(f): 4:43pm
After wearing her hubby's shirt and posting it in social media, what next?
6 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by lonelydora(m): 4:43pm
I don't know why i love this lady.
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by last35: 4:43pm
If instagram ladies are slaying, what's Shekau doing??
6 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by ALAYORMII: 4:43pm
She steal Doris prick come dey enjoy the prick any how
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Goldenheart(m): 4:44pm
I still don't know what Slay means?!!!
Epp Me
3 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by shaydeenamz(m): 4:44pm
yea she slays it
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by botad(m): 4:44pm
Op please what is the accurate meaning of Slay?
Abeg
3 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Lilaex: 4:44pm
so??
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Seanixking: 4:44pm
If it was like before i sign up on nairaland,wouldn't have been happy as a guest sef.
#BringBackOurNairaland
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by hushshinani(m): 4:44pm
see yah mouth there...
gboko gboko o shi...
husband snatcher...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by agbonkamen(f): 4:44pm
please what is the meaning of "Slay"
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by ItuExchange(m): 4:44pm
I dey jealous oooo.
Perfect Money/Payeer here: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Temitope223(m): 4:45pm
wanna make money online from home contact me via my signature
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by plainmirror(m): 4:45pm
Pretty lady
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Keneking: 4:45pm
So the husband name na "boo"
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by coalcoal1(m): 4:46pm
k
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by positivelord: 4:46pm
OP that shirt can also be her`s. Why are you guys like this
She seem to be too conscious of her ring for obvious reason.....I know u understand what I mean.
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by plainmirror(m): 4:46pm
oluseyiforjesus:
Bros 4get naija, it is a lost battle
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by holluwai(m): 4:46pm
Una go just dey abuse use of English
Slay
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 4:47pm
She looks beautiful and ageless..... Let's stop hating on these guys.. . They are happy... Why we carry deir matter for head like gala hawker?
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by xoxo001(m): 4:47pm
Dragon slayer?
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Onyeoguego: 4:47pm
Bleep d op dat brot dis to FP.
fvk
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Redhot111(m): 4:48pm
Ladycloud:I really don't get dis "slay" of a pix thing. Jst help me on things to look out 4 to recognize one wen I see it. Will the person be swinging a sword here n there to slay people?
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by ontiah: 4:49pm
BIG BROTHER NAIJA is getting hot every day...subscribe to watch your daily #BBNaija videos and live stream here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL4tDUXv2szx_MySV0b51HA
|Re: Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays by Olubee22(f): 4:50pm
ekems2017:Voila! It made the FP on NL
Celebs In The Closet ( Gay ) / Charlyboy To Return As Judge On Nigerian-Idol As Linda / The Hottest Bachelors In Nollywood ( Photos )
