|South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:01pm
According to an online user who shared the story,the man pictured below was almost buried alive by residents of Boikhutso in Bushbuckridge Mpumalanga,South Africa for alleged house breaking.It took the intervention of the police to rescue him
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-almost-buried-alive-for-breaking.html?m=1
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Keneking: 4:02pm
Ok, this is how politicians that have stolen our loot should be treated....
- theirs should be under hot sun in desert
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by StrangePrick: 4:04pm
We must always say no to jungle justice at all times
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:06pm
Keneking:l concur
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Homeboiy: 4:25pm
d guy mind ddon fly comot
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Friedyokes: 4:57pm
Naija dem for don burn am finish nah
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by kbams241: 4:57pm
Jxt tnk ur God it's not nigeria...ur soul wld av b welcomed in heaven as at 30min after ur deed
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by DavSagacity(m): 4:58pm
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 4:58pm
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Shiitposter: 4:58pm
StrangePrick:
So lets say your wife and kids where raped and killed in front of you by thiefs that where later apprehended by mobs and about to be lynched, would you allow them to be taken away by the police instead? Oh mercuiful one.
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by fastguy10: 4:58pm
Next time him will nt thief
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 4:58pm
Do not despise a thief for he shall pay in seven folds
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:58pm
And he had to wear my favourite jersey
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by plainmirror(m): 4:58pm
While our Legislooters, Executhieves, and Judishare are comfortably sitting in an air conditioned space, gambling with our resources.
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by toxxnoni(m): 4:58pm
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by ednut1(m): 4:59pm
not impressed, a bag of black ants shoud have been unleashed on this head
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by ollaxworld: 4:59pm
DavSagacity:
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by donbenz(m): 4:59pm
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 4:59pm
SalamRushdie:
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:59pm
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 5:01pm
;Dbetter than burning alive
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:01pm
Half burial
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Mememan: 5:02pm
poo hole country
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Cynthyworld(f): 5:02pm
dey wld av bury his hands as wel
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by botad(m): 5:03pm
Thank God he is not related with our brothers.....NCAN people, don't bother to check names.
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by FUCKyouALL: 5:03pm
After watching the compilation of south Africa's Xenophobic acts, I have to believe that south Africans ain't humans.
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Badgers14: 5:03pm
Dude was like... "Na so my own for end"
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Legovery(m): 5:03pm
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by yankeeguy(m): 5:03pm
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 5:04pm
The guy don meet him Waterloo
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by 0b10010011: 5:05pm
No Biggy
The guy will germinate
|Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by mikkymj: 5:05pm
So dem dey thief for south africa too
