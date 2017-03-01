₦airaland Forum

South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:01pm
According to an online user who shared the story,the man pictured below was almost buried alive by residents of Boikhutso in Bushbuckridge Mpumalanga,South Africa for alleged house breaking.It took the intervention of the police to rescue him


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-almost-buried-alive-for-breaking.html?m=1

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Keneking: 4:02pm
Ok, this is how politicians that have stolen our loot should be treated....

- theirs should be under hot sun in desert

9 Likes

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by StrangePrick: 4:04pm
We must always say no to jungle justice at all times
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:06pm
Keneking:
Ok, this is how politicians that have stolen our loot should be treated....

- theirs should be under hot sun in desert
l concur wink

4 Likes

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Homeboiy: 4:25pm
d guy mind ddon fly comot

1 Like

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Friedyokes: 4:57pm
Naija dem for don burn am finish nah undecided

6 Likes

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by kbams241: 4:57pm
Jxt tnk ur God it's not nigeria...ur soul wld av b welcomed in heaven as at 30min after ur deed
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by DavSagacity(m): 4:58pm
hmmmm

1 Like 1 Share

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 4:58pm
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Shiitposter: 4:58pm
StrangePrick:
We must always say no to jungle justice at all times

So lets say your wife and kids where raped and killed in front of you by thiefs that where later apprehended by mobs and about to be lynched, would you allow them to be taken away by the police instead? Oh mercuiful one.

12 Likes

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by fastguy10: 4:58pm
Next time him will nt thief
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 4:58pm
Do not despise a thief for he shall pay in seven folds
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:58pm
And he had to wear my favourite jersey
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by plainmirror(m): 4:58pm
While our Legislooters, Executhieves, and Judishare are comfortably sitting in an air conditioned space, gambling with our resources.

1 Like

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by toxxnoni(m): 4:58pm
.
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by ednut1(m): 4:59pm
not impressed, a bag of black ants shoud have been unleashed on this head angry

1 Like

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by ollaxworld: 4:59pm
DavSagacity:
hmmmm
wink
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by donbenz(m): 4:59pm
ipods grin grin grin grin grin
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 4:59pm
SalamRushdie:
And he had to wear my favourite jersey


cheesy cheesy
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:59pm
Seen.
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 5:01pm
;Dbetter than burning alive
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:01pm
Lol
Half burial
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Mememan: 5:02pm
poo hole country
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Cynthyworld(f): 5:02pm
dey wld av bury his hands as wel
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by botad(m): 5:03pm
Thank God he is not related with our brothers.....NCAN people, don't bother to check names.

1 Like

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by FUCKyouALL: 5:03pm
After watching the compilation of south Africa's Xenophobic acts, I have to believe that south Africans ain't humans.
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Badgers14: 5:03pm
Dude was like... "Na so my own for end" grin grin

1 Like

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Legovery(m): 5:03pm
WHY
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by yankeeguy(m): 5:03pm
grin

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 5:04pm
The guy don meet him Waterloo
Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by 0b10010011: 5:05pm
No Biggy


The guy will germinate

1 Like

Re: South African Thief Half-Buried For Breaking Into A House (Photos) by mikkymj: 5:05pm
So dem dey thief for south africa too

