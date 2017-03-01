₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 4:02pm
Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo three years after welcoming a baby girl has rebranded.
The actress who was on the thick side now boasts of a slim figure with a better skin to match!
Many of her followers have been begging her to please show them the way. Too hot!
https://www.instagram.com/ucheogbodo/?hl=en
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/check-out-uche-ogbodo-new-figure-8-body.html
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by Davash222(m): 4:03pm
OK.
The last picture, that hotel room too small.
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 4:08pm
Davash222:
This guy wicked small
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by Homeboiy: 4:24pm
Na so she first be for ANother Bondage
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by UIA04(f): 5:43pm
More like figure 1
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by Chrisozone: 5:49pm
Weh don man
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by Modupehisola(f): 5:49pm
hmmm
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by sonnie10: 5:49pm
Davash222:
You can tell a hotel room even in your dreams
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by Mrkjay: 5:49pm
Sweet
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by botad(m): 5:49pm
You are not a nice somebody!
Davash222:
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by Jetleeee: 5:49pm
Lol
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by last35: 5:49pm
Fhg
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by efilefun(m): 5:49pm
That last pic thou, looking like olosho waiting for payment
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by crackerspub: 5:50pm
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by xynerise(m): 5:50pm
Where is the 8?
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by Jacksparr0w127: 5:50pm
She's just a basic girl
Nothing special
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by Bashirfuntua(m): 5:50pm
where's the figure 8
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by yankeeguy(m): 5:50pm
team foreign girls
|Re: Uche Ogbodo New ‘Figure 8 Body’ by Phatbutty: 5:50pm
Vaseline crew, where art thou
