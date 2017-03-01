



At the end of the encounter, the two suspects were arrested one locally made cut to size gun was recovered from them.



The suspects robbed the owner Of the bakery one Taiwo Ogunyemi of sum of two thousands naira and a Nokia handset, they also robbed a customer one Bose Agboola of the sum of fifteen thousands naira.



The commissioner of police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to FSARS for discreet investigation.



ASP ABIMBOLA OYEYEMI,

PPRO OGUN COMMAND



