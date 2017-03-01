₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by informant001: 4:44pm
The men of Ogun state police command has arrested two men namely Adigun John a.k.a akoto and Idowu kalejaye for armed robbery. The two men were arrested on the 23rd Of March following a distress call received by policemen attached to Ogijo Divisional Headquarters that robbery operation was going on in a bakery at Eyita area consequent upon which the DPO SP Tijani Muhammad led his Anti robbery team to the scene and engaged the robbers in shoot out.
At the end of the encounter, the two suspects were arrested one locally made cut to size gun was recovered from them.
The suspects robbed the owner Of the bakery one Taiwo Ogunyemi of sum of two thousands naira and a Nokia handset, they also robbed a customer one Bose Agboola of the sum of fifteen thousands naira.
The commissioner of police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to FSARS for discreet investigation.
ASP ABIMBOLA OYEYEMI,
PPRO OGUN COMMAND
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/young-thieves-nabbed-wih-cut-to-size.html
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Keneking: 4:46pm
Great
- The suspects robbed the owner Of the bakery one Taiwo Ogunyemi of sum of two thousands naira and a Nokia handset
- Did they baptise them with flour? See their skin colours sef
- Anyway, see their names sef :Adigun John a.k.a akoto and Idowu kalejaye (checking facebook for collaborators)
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by informant001: 4:46pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by madridguy(m): 4:48pm
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by AngelicBeing: 4:49pm
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by PrinzCarter(m): 4:51pm
Na small boys b dis ooo
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by pdppower: 4:57pm
The police should just throw them into one cell and throw the key inside Ogun river.
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by AFONJASKULMINER: 5:31pm
haha na dem
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by ALAYORMII: 6:12pm
Kill em
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by doctor306: 6:13pm
Afonjas and armed robbery are like lie Muhammed and lies
Didd they pour flour on them
But is that not lawal omo ole my landlord son
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by olasarah: 6:13pm
AFONJA
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by botad(m): 6:13pm
Dirty things...
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by itiswellandwell: 6:13pm
Hmmmm.. See them, leaders of tomorrow. Smh
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Godprotectigbo5(f): 6:13pm
is the state ogun?
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Ihateafonja: 6:13pm
k
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Lukenitheooo6: 6:14pm
They are been travelled to FSARS
SOLLY TO THEM
THEM GO HEAR AM
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Mrkjay: 6:14pm
Omila
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by valdes00(m): 6:15pm
I av the same yellow jersey that guy is putting on.... *uck, I av to throw it away now....
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by YonkijiSappo: 6:15pm
AFONJASKULMINER:
Flattie.s suppose dey get shame small na.
Criminals caught in Ogun state go be osu before?
Anyways, you guyz are the ones known to be so criminally minded enough to commit other regions' crimes for tham.
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Mememan: 6:15pm
Dino's boys
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Exponental(m): 6:15pm
FSARS... They are finished! Those without guns that escape their torture don't pray to go near them again. You boys are finished completely!
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by loadedvibes: 6:16pm
Young rubbers lol
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Tazdroid(m): 6:16pm
Hmm
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by obamd: 6:16pm
I'm wondering how someone will choose to die for this kind of reason.
Risk a Death sentence for ₦17,000.
Something is wrong
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Tazdroid(m): 6:17pm
Mememan:
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Tazdroid(m): 6:17pm
Moneyyy:I no be Yoruba but as per dis tin wey u talk
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by Friedyokes: 6:18pm
They will never learn
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by marshmonii: 6:18pm
These guys don collect soft work, jus 2k see d maltreatment, but one idiot stole 9.7b NNPC former boss but d bagger is working free..
|Re: Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics by buffalowings: 6:19pm
igwe must hear this
