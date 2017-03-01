₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by joshkiddies: 4:49pm
Here are beautiful photos of Nollywood actress Stephanie Okereke Linus, with makeup done by Lagos based makeup artist, belle bedazzled.
Wow, she really slayed on this.
Photo credit:
Slayer @stephanielinus
Makeup: @belle_bedazzled
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/actress-stephanie-okere-stuns-in-new.html
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by stcool(m): 5:46pm
women and make up...the person below has a lot to say
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by dapsoneh: 5:46pm
Luks somehw like Genev
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by taiyesoul(m): 5:46pm
Thou Shall not grab Vaseline here pls!
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by Rapsowdee01(m): 5:46pm
To all the makeup artists out there......
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by Mrkjay: 5:47pm
Cute
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by SQLmastar(m): 5:47pm
Oh gracious heavens...*3
Please send down the rains to wash away .....
the sinful paints and stains on our skin...
THEN ALL WILL BE REVEALED!
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by leo047: 5:47pm
Mtcheew.who e help
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by last35: 5:48pm
Hi
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by last35: 5:48pm
Fg
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by tonyfrenzy: 5:48pm
Seen.
Like some of my guys outta here.
Should we fry beans?
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by Lifecash001: 5:48pm
awwwww beautiful....
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 5:48pm
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by last35: 5:48pm
How
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by yankeeguy(m): 5:48pm
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by meskana212(m): 5:49pm
Bedazzled make up or bedazzled painting?.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Stuns In New Photos by Modupehisola(f): 5:50pm
hmmm
