|Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by winkmart: 5:20pm
A 21-year-old woman, Rebecca Bassey, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly beating her husband’s three-year-old niece, Deborah Bassey, to death.
According to police authorities, the suspect beat up the girl because she vomited and defecated on herself.The incident occurred at Ijaiye Ojokoro area of the state on July 22, 2013.
A Police source said,
“The victim (Deborah) lost her mother in 2010. Early this year, Deborah’s father was evicted from his home and he decided to send Deborah and his second child to go and stay with his brother, Vincent, until he settles down.
“Deborah and her nine-year-old sister were living with Vincent and his wife, Rebecca, in a one-room apartment at Powerline, Jankara, Ijaiye Ojokoro. However, Rebecca was always maltreating the two children.”
According to police investigations, on the day of the incident, Deborah woke up around 5.30am with a high temperature.
The three-year-old girl was said to have started vomiting and defecating soon after. This was said to have angered Rebecca, who instead of administering treatment to the child, decided to beat her up.
A police source said, “In the process of beating the girl, the suspect pushed her and she fell, hitting her head against the edge of a wooden chair in the room.”
The impact of her hitting her head against the edge of the wooden chair caused her to start bleeding. Some neighbours rushed her to Ahmadiyya Hospital, where she was referred to Orile Agege General Hospital where she later died.
A woman leader in the area, Kudirat Ogunseyi, was said to have reported the matter to Ijaye Ojokoro Police Division after which the suspect was arrested.
Some neighbours, in their statements at the police station, described the suspect as a hot-tempered woman, who was fond of beating the children.
“The way that woman beats up the children was very worrying to the extent that the landlord had threatened to evict them,” one of the statements reads.
Vincent told the police that he was not present when his wife beat his niece to death.
“I was not at home when the incident happened. I am a photographer during daytime but I work as a vigilante group member. So I hardly sleep at home,” he said.
The suspect, in her defence, said it was not a deliberate act, as she had only pushed Deborah and she hit her head against the chair.
“I am a housewife and I have a 10-month-old baby. I did not mean to kill her (Deborah). I only pushed her because she vomited and defecated on the floor. I was only trying to correct her. It was not deliberate. I am a mother too and I know how I would feel if my son was killed,” she said.
It was learnt that the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba.
A source at the SCID said the police were waiting for autopsy. He added that if other wounds were found on other parts of the victim’s body, it would prove that the victim was indeed tortured before her death
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Rtopzy(f): 5:28pm
Officer, take this one to kirikiri straight
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by anotherydz(m): 5:32pm
Uhmmm.. We keep shouting devil is this devil now?
This is Hatred! 3 years old child.
Haba! I'm sorry to say this, a 21year old female is not a woman.
Justice must be served.
Victim's mother died 2010? Koyemi o!
Maybe I don't know how to read article again.
Now I understand. This incident happened in 2013.
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Homeboiy: 5:46pm
Na death sure for rebecca bt kirikiri go do for now
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by taiyesoul(m): 5:52pm
Name Checkers!. Where art thou?
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by sisisioge: 5:52pm
Oluuya banzza!
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Akshow: 6:26pm
Wicked witch
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Publ1cEnemy(m): 6:27pm
People should learn to control their temper.
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by esmarcq(m): 6:27pm
And this kind of animal really calls herself a mother, a child is sick and defecating and a sane person or a mother as she referred herself will punish the kid instead of checking on the child's condition and administering Treatment instead u resolve to beating this kid and call it "discipline " , it really hurts me to see how some people treat kids that are not theirs, It's realMy disheartening. May the soul of this innocent child R. I. P
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 6:27pm
There's a book tittle things to know about a woman,it has 3000pages and 700 blank pages
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:28pm
"I didn't mean to kill her. I only pushed her"
That's your defence? Sad
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by botad(m): 6:28pm
NCAN people over to you!
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:28pm
Akshow:..of the wild wild West
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Friedyokes: 6:28pm
I just dae look u wit bad eye
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by thorpido(m): 6:29pm
If she has so much anger in her to beat a child to death,she has a long jail-term awaiting her.
What does a 3yr old child know?I get angry seeing adults maltreat small children.Won't you let them grow?
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 6:29pm
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by deebrain(m): 6:29pm
botad:
We are presently working on the story and hopefully, it will be confirmed authoritatively.
Thanks.
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Ebuka478(m): 6:30pm
The victim's mum died in 2010, but the victim was 3 years old? Really? RIP little one.
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 6:30pm
She's so young a murderer
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Mydreamman: 6:31pm
OMG! This is sad
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 6:32pm
wickedness in high places
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Phiniter(m): 6:33pm
Chai
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Etizz: 6:33pm
kill her fast
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by loomer: 6:34pm
Wetin people dey gain to dey maltreat children?
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Omoluabi16(m): 6:34pm
The victim's mother died in 2010. The victim was aged 3. Why the discrepancy?
Hang the murderer. .only a death sentence ll' suffice. Evil woman!
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by budusky05(m): 6:34pm
OP how old is the victim? 3or 7? Cus u mentioned she is 3, while her mum died 2010.
I
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Ishilove: 6:34pm
What kind of crappy journalism is this, bikonu??
Winkmart, you sef when you want to copy and paste make sure you read it first before posting because if you did, you would have noticed that the dates and sequences don't add up. READ and COMPREHEND, gaddemit!
Blackberrybabes, you're obviously a plagiarising unprofessional blogger, which is why you cannot tell the difference between a well written article and a disjointed one. Can you not read? Don't you have basic education??
Nonsense. I'm just fed up with all the junk on cyberspace
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by last35: 6:35pm
May God deliver us from devilish ladies...
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by last35: 6:35pm
Ishilove:mod too dy book space??
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 6:37pm
When you begin to develop hatred without cause towards people, then this happens. Common with ladies.
They want to be tolerated but don't tolerate others
|Re: Woman Beats Her Husband’s 3-Year-Old Niece To Death In Lagos (Photos) by Btruth: 6:37pm
A 21 years housewife? She is still a baby herself and nothing much should be expected of her. Quiet unfortunate, that the husband did not realise that she can't handle kids properly especially with her temperament. Should would have probably seen herself as a maid or slave to her husband in taking care of those kids. What a pity.
RIP little girl.
