How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Sunnylink(m): 5:59pm
As dollar continue to fall against naira. What is the current price of rice in your area?
In Ilorin, I was told the price for a bag of foreign rice is N14,000.
It seem to me this government of CHANGE is improving.
Over to you.
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Sunnylink(m): 6:14pm
Lalasticlala, how much is the price of rice in your area?
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Vicboi1(m): 7:46pm
still 20k in owerri this change government is useless
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Sunnylink(m): 8:27pm
That may not be the current price. @Vicboi1
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Nairabeezie(m): 8:36pm
13K at owode
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Adaowerri111: 8:36pm
21k no improvement
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Vicben(m): 8:36pm
Haven't bought rice for over six months now
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by MisterGrace: 8:37pm
15,500 in Abuja.
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Dottore: 8:37pm
21000 in Jos today
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by momodub: 8:38pm
€22 here in Galway
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by basty: 8:38pm
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by ayatt(m): 8:38pm
#5000
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Christane(m): 8:38pm
60 thousand
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Jerryojozy(m): 8:38pm
13k in Kano #kanawaDabo
Genius J
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by NightRains(m): 8:38pm
19,500
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Odunharry(m): 8:38pm
1200
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by FriendNG: 8:38pm
Jerryojozy:
Are you serious.
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by alfredo4u(m): 8:38pm
Sambisa Forest here, we sale N6,500.....
Dollar exchange rate is low as N190
My baby was dedicated on Sunday..... Pls show me some likes pals
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by ExAngel007(f): 8:38pm
Vicboi1:clearly, itz ur people that are the problem
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Hoodfriend(m): 8:38pm
I don't cook oo
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Divay22(f): 8:39pm
18 here in warri
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by cathodekazim: 8:39pm
dmfor sabo in ikorodu na still 18k
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by chydon22: 8:39pm
[quote author=Sunnylink post=55040984]As dollar continue to fall against naira. What is the current price of rice in your area?
In Ilorin, I was told the price for a bag of foreign rice is N14,000.
It seem to me this government of CHANGE is improving.
Over to you.[/quote
35k Lekki lagos
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by bjhaid: 8:39pm
21k, Ifako Ijaiye.
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by mccoy47(m): 8:39pm
Ph, 20k
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by basty: 8:39pm
Sunnylink:
N12k in Onihale-Ogun state
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by Wiseoldman: 8:39pm
Soo much price difference around the country....
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by michael142(m): 8:39pm
Jesus Christ price
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by chydon22: 8:40pm
35k
Lekki Lagos
[
quote author=Sunnylink post=55040984]As dollar continue to fall against naira. What is the current price of rice in your area?
In Ilorin, I was told the price for a bag of foreign rice is N14,000.
It seem to me this government of CHANGE is improving.
Over to you.[/quote]
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by ajibolabd: 8:40pm
I'll think about it
Re: How Much Is The Price Of Rice In Your Area? by edlion57(m): 8:40pm
Pls ooo Na local rice Buhari and his family der chop self?
