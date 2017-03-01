₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by ebosie11(f): 5:59pm
Sahara Reporters owner Sowore has reacted to the news that Senator Dino Melaye is heading to New York to sue him.According to him,he can not wait to hear the testimony of the President Of Harvard University during the trial.He said....
' Just received the news that Senator Dino Melaye will be suing us in New York on Friday. We totally welcome this development. Can't wait to hear the testimony of the President Of Harvard University during the trial.
Thanks'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/sahara-reporters-owner-sowore-reacts-to.html?m=1
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by maxti: 6:02pm
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by GudluckIBB(m): 6:05pm
Dear Dino,
l'd advice u kukuma stay at home otherwise, your case will be like the case of the cow who went to London to see the queen,unfortunately, he came back home as corn-beef
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by madridguy(m): 6:05pm
OGA DINO YOU BETTER NO GO GIVE YOURSELF INTERNATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT THE PRESIDENT OF HARVARD NO BE ABU VC OOOOO. THINK AM WELL.
MY KOBO.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by okunfemm(m): 6:15pm
we are watching the season film between Dino vs SR
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by Young03: 6:16pm
Wetin i go cook this night
maybe spaghetti
DINO n Sowore are mad
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by EbukaHades10(m): 6:23pm
So Nepa should pump light?
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by kizzyblazee: 6:29pm
testifier.... shey the bone of contention is "dino did not graduate from Abu?" una think say na every thing una go just dey America dey post.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by prince2much(m): 6:30pm
.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by profhezekiah: 6:31pm
this is becoming interesting
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by Sketchandcraft: 6:31pm
Sowore be like Oya come and catch me for Us
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by Drversatile: 7:22pm
Dino respect yourself
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by seunmsg(m): 7:29pm
So some people truly believed that Dino will go as far as suing saharareporters in US?
Dino is not that silly. His stupidity is limited to Nigeria. He won't pursue any legal case in the US.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:29pm
madridguy:
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by oyinkinola: 7:34pm
...when I repeatedly said, dino is knocking the door of devil, people take it for non sense!
pls dino, Nigeria affair is different from America one, if they catch you in Trump village! bye gone is by gone!
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by Pebcak: 8:02pm
Dino need to thread softly the moment they ask him if he graduated from Harvard and he says yes then that ll be a lie and he will be under oath, if he says no there is a public video of him saying otherwise so he's not credible.
He might end up going to jail if he's not careful, when US public official run into scandal like this they quietly resign. I bet Sowore is happy to drag him out of 9ja to a corrupt free court. Also there is a possibility the case might be thrown out since US court wont bring the VC or head of exam and records to testify in New york. The VC claimed "according to information he got Dino graduated" but exams and records said he didn't fulfill all course requirement for him to be awarded the degree.
If it's a female Judge and i am sowore's lawyer i will digress to him also being a woman beater. He should thread softly.
For all educated people in Nigeria if you go thru the stress of writing WAEC, almighty JAMB, go thru the stress of graduating from a Naija Uni, you will truly understand why all these fake graduate and degrees should be condemned.
I went to OAU and I bet other uni grad can say the same, the great IFE struggle is a waste if some one can present certificate that does not even weigh up to the trade center certificate.
Its a big shame when i see people shouting Dino is hero, if its not clear at this point you ll never get it Harvard denied him, that London school did the same, I have no issue with 3rd class but he didn't even earn that 3rd class thats the point and he's parading himself with 8 degrees how now.
You can't go for 2 weeks seminar and claim that school
Just like the other senator I read about earlier here getting a mail order certificate Ph D kilode, it's a shame to all form of degree holders in 9ja from BSc, BA, BEd.... all the way to PhD
Many people see it as Sowore vs Dino fight but i see it as Nigerian graduates VS Fraud (we need to bury this attitude its a virus). Soon enough the value of getting educated which is very low will become worse. I can lie if I have money and power and claim I have a degree, or get a mushroom college in UK to award me a PhD certificate this is all like a dream to me.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by Akshow: 8:02pm
The whole Dino saga just shows the shamelessness and hopelessness of our politicians.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by loadking: 8:03pm
EbukaHades10:
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by michaelwilli(m): 8:03pm
As stupid as Dino
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by Imjustagirl(f): 8:05pm
Dino first dey train crase before. Fighting with him is like fighting a mad woman in the market. Who shame go catch?
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by adorablepepple(f): 8:05pm
What is wrong with this Dino? Don't start what you can't finish o
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by jeamie(m): 8:05pm
bread ati ewa lo sure ju
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by StarPlayer: 8:06pm
The dolo dino is smoking is really strong i must confess
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by nwakibie3(m): 8:06pm
kizzyblazee:
Don't mind them. They wan shift the goal post to Harvard
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by Standardcosting(f): 8:06pm
nwakibie3:You think
US will review the whole scenario in totality or you think the US court will take his lie about Harvard lightly
And it would result in what someone said earlier on here below
GudluckIBB:Guy you nailed it.
figure007:
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by figure007: 8:07pm
This one Wey trump no send pezin**in Jenifer's voice* Na so this crook and fraudster wan go sue Sahara for usa shey?? Maybe he thinks Usa Na KOGI.... Awon ole....
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by handsam(m): 8:07pm
This society is corrupted!
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by kingjabz(m): 8:07pm
Filing or no filling
We are going to court
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by benuejosh(m): 8:07pm
this is getting interesting..
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by beautiesplace: 8:07pm
we are all watching!
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by Mememan: 8:07pm
|Re: Omoyele Sowore Reacts To Dino Melaye Coming To Sue Him In New York by Splashme: 8:08pm
Is Sowore afraid?
