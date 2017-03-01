

Dino need to thread softly the moment they ask him if he graduated from Harvard and he says yes then that ll be a lie and he will be under oath, if he says no there is a public video of him saying otherwise so he's not credible.



He might end up going to jail if he's not careful, when US public official run into scandal like this they quietly resign. I bet Sowore is happy to drag him out of 9ja to a corrupt free court. Also there is a possibility the case might be thrown out since US court wont bring the VC or head of exam and records to testify in New york. The VC claimed "according to information he got Dino graduated" but exams and records said he didn't fulfill all course requirement for him to be awarded the degree.



If it's a female Judge and i am sowore's lawyer i will digress to him also being a woman beater. He should thread softly.



For all educated people in Nigeria if you go thru the stress of writing WAEC, almighty JAMB, go thru the stress of graduating from a Naija Uni, you will truly understand why all these fake graduate and degrees should be condemned.

I went to OAU and I bet other uni grad can say the same, the great IFE struggle is a waste if some one can present certificate that does not even weigh up to the trade center certificate.



Its a big shame when i see people shouting Dino is hero, if its not clear at this point you ll never get it Harvard denied him, that London school did the same, I have no issue with 3rd class but he didn't even earn that 3rd class thats the point and he's parading himself with 8 degrees how now.



You can't go for 2 weeks seminar and claim that school

Just like the other senator I read about earlier here getting a mail order certificate Ph D kilode, it's a shame to all form of degree holders in 9ja from BSc, BA, BEd.... all the way to PhD





