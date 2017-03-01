Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind (13805 Views)

So sad...



The Nigerian lady, Chiamaka Glory, who got married to her Portuguese husband, Arlindo de Freitas, last year lost her life during the delivery of her first child at the Mart Hospital in Lagos...



May her soul rest in peace.





Stop dispalying baby bump they no go hear

probably she was attacked thru dt

dont quote pls 27 Likes 2 Shares

Maybe she was bewitched. Childbirth deaths are so last century. RIP to her. The husband though...LOL! 4 Likes 1 Share

Young03:

Stop dispalying baby bump they no go hear



probably she was attacked thru dt



dont quote pls Some of these deaths are due to medical complications. Leave the witches alone...that was how one who married a British citizen in my hood died months back 'cause she went to register in a hospital owned by a member of Jehova witness and after the delivery she bled and fainted, but they refused to give her blood transfusion that it's against the hospital ethics. She later died leaving the child behind, and her mum was busy blaming the witches in her village.



It's a thin line between life and death when a woman is in the labour ward. RIP to her!. Some of these deaths are due to medical complications. Leave the witches alone...that was how one who married a British citizen in my hood died months back 'cause she went to register in a hospital owned by a member of Jehova witness and after the delivery she bled and fainted, but they refused to give her blood transfusion that it's against the hospital ethics. She later died leaving the child behind, and her mum was busy blaming the witches in her village.It's a thin line between life and death when a woman is in the labour ward. RIP to her!. 25 Likes 3 Shares

Benita27:

Some of these deaths are due to complications. Leave the witches alone.

u won tell me say witches no dey exist u won tell me say witches no dey exist 1 Like

Look at that cute innocent baby, may God comfort the husband 3 Likes

Young03:





u won tell me say witches no dey exist Nope, they do. But that's not always the case. Nope, they do. But that's not always the case.

. Very fun loving and jovial girl. Can't believe she's gone. She died yesterday.. Oh chiamaka why why why R.I.P chiamaka, she was my classmates in FGC okigwe. Very fun loving and jovial girl. Can't believe she's gone. She died yesterday.. Oh chiamaka why why why 5 Likes

sweerychick:

R.I.P chiamaka, she was my classmates in FGC okigwe . Very fun loving and jovial girl. Can't believe she's gone. She died yesterday.. Oh chiamaka why why why Are you really mourning her or you wrote that for sympathy?



RIP pretty woman Are you really mourning her or you wrote that for sympathy?RIP pretty woman

I dunno y, but d sight of baby bumps gets my heart racing like hell

Ashleydolls:

Are you really mourning her or you wrote that for sympathy?



RIP pretty woman mourning of course.. Heard the sad news this morning, never knew it would hit nairaland. mourning of course.. Heard the sad news this morning, never knew it would hit nairaland.

ZarZar:

Maybe she was bewitched. Childbirth deaths are so last century. RIP to her. The husband though...LOL! Its a frequent thing over here with the wack healthcare system ... just like anything else Its a frequent thing over here with the wack healthcare system ... just like anything else

sad

BUTCHCASSIDY:



Its a frequent thing over here with the wack healthcare system ... just like anything else

Wow, really? Even in private hospitals? Wow, really? Even in private hospitals?

ZarZar:





Wow, really? Even in private hospitals? Yup. Most private hospitals are owned by Doctors working in the public hospitals. Nigeria has one of the highest MMRs in sub saharan Africa our health indices is crazy Yup. Most private hospitals are owned by Doctors working in the public hospitals. Nigeria has one of the highest MMRs in sub saharan Africa our health indices is crazy 1 Like

BUTCHCASSIDY:



Yup. Most private hospitals are owned by Doctors working in the public hospitals. Nigeria has one of the highest MMRs in sub saharan Africa our health indices is crazy

I'm speechless. Well, I hope things improve because this is shocking. I'm speechless. Well, I hope things improve because this is shocking. 1 Like

ZarZar:





I'm speechless. Well, I hope things improve because this is shocking. There is some slight improvement with foreign NGOs contributing but we still have a long long way to go. There is some slight improvement with foreign NGOs contributing but we still have a long long way to go.

BUTCHCASSIDY:

There is some slight improvement with foreign NGOs contributing but we still have a long long way to go.

One step at a time. One step at a time. 1 Like

ATTENTION ALL FEMALES ON NL





When ever you're going to deliver don't tell anybody they can attack u spiritually.



U may call me a religious. But that is why even hospitals will switch off your phone the day of delivery. Because even the hospitals believe in spiritual attack.



I prayed for a pregnant woman I told her the woman they sent her death. I told her immediately she comes back with her baby the landlady will die it was so. 2014 September.



I just have the call of God. But nlders be spiritually and physically active while pregnant your doctors are aware . It is a point of life and death 2 Likes

So sad







Rip

sweerychick:

mourning of course.. Heard the sad news this morning, never knew it would hit nairaland. she gave birth to the child already before she died. she gave birth to the child already before she died.

RIP.









so sad, RIP

