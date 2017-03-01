₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by badassProdigy(m): 6:05pm
So sad...
The Nigerian lady, Chiamaka Glory, who got married to her Portuguese husband, Arlindo de Freitas, last year lost her life during the delivery of her first child at the Mart Hospital in Lagos...
May her soul rest in peace.
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/nigerian-lady-dies-during-childbirth.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by badassProdigy(m): 6:06pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by Young03: 6:10pm
Stop dispalying baby bump they no go hear
probably she was attacked thru dt
dont quote pls
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by ZarZar(f): 6:13pm
Maybe she was bewitched. Childbirth deaths are so last century. RIP to her. The husband though...LOL!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by Benita27(f): 6:16pm
Young03:Some of these deaths are due to medical complications. Leave the witches alone...that was how one who married a British citizen in my hood died months back 'cause she went to register in a hospital owned by a member of Jehova witness and after the delivery she bled and fainted, but they refused to give her blood transfusion that it's against the hospital ethics. She later died leaving the child behind, and her mum was busy blaming the witches in her village.
It's a thin line between life and death when a woman is in the labour ward. RIP to her!.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by Young03: 6:18pm
Benita27:
u won tell me say witches no dey exist
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by Amarabae(f): 6:20pm
Look at that cute innocent baby, may God comfort the husband
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by Benita27(f): 6:22pm
Young03:Nope, they do. But that's not always the case.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by sweerychick(f): 6:24pm
R.I.P chiamaka, she was my classmates in FGC okigwe . Very fun loving and jovial girl. Can't believe she's gone. She died yesterday.. Oh chiamaka why why why
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by Ashleydolls(f): 6:28pm
sweerychick:Are you really mourning her or you wrote that for sympathy?
RIP pretty woman
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by KennyID17(m): 6:37pm
I dunno y, but d sight of baby bumps gets my heart racing like hell
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by sweerychick(f): 6:58pm
Ashleydolls:mourning of course.. Heard the sad news this morning, never knew it would hit nairaland.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by BUTCHCASSIDY: 7:01pm
ZarZar:Its a frequent thing over here with the wack healthcare system ... just like anything else
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by jakandeola(m): 7:02pm
sad
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by ZarZar(f): 7:03pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:
Wow, really? Even in private hospitals?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by BUTCHCASSIDY: 7:05pm
ZarZar:Yup. Most private hospitals are owned by Doctors working in the public hospitals. Nigeria has one of the highest MMRs in sub saharan Africa our health indices is crazy
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by ZarZar(f): 7:08pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:
I'm speechless. Well, I hope things improve because this is shocking.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by BUTCHCASSIDY: 7:11pm
ZarZar:There is some slight improvement with foreign NGOs contributing but we still have a long long way to go.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by ZarZar(f): 7:14pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:
One step at a time.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by StrangePrick: 7:31pm
ATTENTION ALL FEMALES ON NL
When ever you're going to deliver don't tell anybody they can attack u spiritually.
U may call me a religious. But that is why even hospitals will switch off your phone the day of delivery. Because even the hospitals believe in spiritual attack.
I prayed for a pregnant woman I told her the woman they sent her death. I told her immediately she comes back with her baby the landlady will die it was so. 2014 September.
I just have the call of God. But nlders be spiritually and physically active while pregnant your doctors are aware . It is a point of life and death
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by Lakside1955: 7:31pm
So sad
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by politicalzaga00: 7:31pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by Dottore: 7:31pm
Rip
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by Kokaine(m): 7:34pm
sweerychick:she gave birth to the child already before she died.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by Flexyfluxy: 7:34pm
RIP.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by iKnowevents(m): 7:34pm
Eeeya RIP. May the living be consoled. Amen
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by toyinjimoh(m): 7:34pm
so sad, RIP
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by AngelicBeing: 7:35pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by RaptorX: 7:35pm
Before a black woman can have a child for a white man she has to be given a special drug to trick the body or her body will regard the baby as an invasive specie and attack her or the baby. So interracial marriage is not natural.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind by mrmrmister: 7:36pm
Young03:
Never in my life have I read something as stupid# as this
