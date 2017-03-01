₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by henryanna36: 7:44pm On Mar 28
Aw!So lovely!Veteran actress Clarion Chukwurah and her husband pictured loved up as they head to New York for African American Women in cinema film festival
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/clarion-chukwurah-hubby-loved-up.html?m=1
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by SQLmastar(m): 7:49pm On Mar 28
Nice couple....
She also looks way older than her man....
FTC.
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by Flexherbal(m): 7:50pm On Mar 28
Lovely !
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by NoRetreat(m): 10:45pm On Mar 28
Hmmmmm
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by fabuloz1(m): 10:45pm On Mar 28
So "a kiss" is now news
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by FamousAbN: 10:45pm On Mar 28
lol
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by odiereke(m): 10:45pm On Mar 28
Cute couple
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by Divay22(f): 10:45pm On Mar 28
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by flowbjones(m): 10:45pm On Mar 28
Mama no wan gree @ all
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by jerryunit48: 10:45pm On Mar 28
Oh boy this woman don try o , count am now
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by tyson99(m): 10:46pm On Mar 28
How dis woman want clarence to dey feel
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by momodub: 10:46pm On Mar 28
And then
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by Blitz888(m): 10:46pm On Mar 28
Grand ma kiss...
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by GloriaNinja(f): 10:46pm On Mar 28
This woman tho
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by Ezedon(m): 10:46pm On Mar 28
Its sweet to marry a Career woman
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by ngmgeek(m): 10:46pm On Mar 28
Nice!
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by Succinct1(m): 10:46pm On Mar 28
I hope we will one day stop pushing all these non-news worthy items to FP. I wonder what lessons to be learnt from this.
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by botad(m): 10:46pm On Mar 28
When I see this particular couple, I always remember that movie "When Stella got her groove back"
Mama Clarence seems to have gotten back her groove.
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by Saintsquare(m): 10:46pm On Mar 28
She's getting old o
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by Asek1(m): 10:47pm On Mar 28
Let me go and kiss my wife too, snap and post that we going to Jerusalem and see if it won't make front page....
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by slurryeye: 10:47pm On Mar 28
Ok
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by AlphaStyles(m): 10:47pm On Mar 28
how does that affect the exchange rate?
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by fmarshal(m): 10:48pm On Mar 28
She seems to be getting younger by the day. I wish this for my wife to be.
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by 1shortblackboy: 10:48pm On Mar 28
Dino melaye volunteers himself for our active meme service
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by Jacksparr0w127: 10:48pm On Mar 28
Is that what you call kiss?
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by Bonga4: 10:48pm On Mar 28
What is that giant anthill on her head!?!
Please don't tell me this no class clarion calls that a wig,! This woman must be unstable
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by masterkraft18: 10:49pm On Mar 28
Wow!!
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by akoredebadru(m): 10:49pm On Mar 28
Is that a kiss?
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by Alariwo2: 10:51pm On Mar 28
And I dey find that Clarion babe that year.. the chick make brain.
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by botad(m): 10:52pm On Mar 28
No spoil show abeg bros, no count am.....na beg o
jerryunit48:
|Re: Clarion Chukwura Receives A Kiss From Her Husband As They Step Out In New York by blaqroy: 10:52pm On Mar 28
Nawaoo... Nonsense news
