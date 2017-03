Aw!So lovely!Veteran actress Clarion Chukwurah and her husband pictured loved up as they head to New York for African American Women in cinema film festivalSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/clarion-chukwurah-hubby-loved-up.html?m=1

Nice couple.... She also looks way older than her man.... FTC.

Oh boy this woman don try o , count am now

I hope we will one day stop pushing all these non-news worthy items to FP. I wonder what lessons to be learnt from this.

When I see this particular couple, I always remember that movie "When Stella got her groove back" Mama Clarence seems to have gotten back her groove.