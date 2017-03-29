Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) (11118 Views)

Armed robbers attacked UBA bank in kogi state this evening at yagba west local governments Odo-ere, one mopol confirmed dead and the other one seriously injured.



Dead body of the gallant mopol being taken out of the security van at ECWA hospital EGBE Kogi State, praying seriously for the second one with vital injury. 1 Like 1 Share

Rip 2 d dead 1 Like

The robbers will still be caught, so What's the need.

Armed robbery is punishable by death desist from it. 3 Likes





RIP KIA damn! These armed robber no get chill at all. Innocent people for that area need to shine dia eyes o, SARS go come raid anytime soon.RIP 7 Likes

I advise youths in that area to visit their grandparents or relations in another part of kogi. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm dis earth taya me

I advise youths in that area to visit their grandparents or relations in another part of kogi. Lol

Walahi.you no well

Youths,make you heed the advice and you can as well go on a 2 day visits to your shrine LolWalahi.you no wellYouths,make you heed the advice and you can as well go on a 2 day visits to your shrine 6 Likes

op are you an idlot, will you remove the dead pics of that security operative, thats an insult to the dead officer 3 Likes

Very unfortunate

Na wa o





RIP to the dead 2 Likes

What is one mopol?

I did my youth service in KOGI state, kabba to be precise, however since I have know that thief's and harmed robbery exist, I have never seen where robbers invade a bank to Cart away d ATM machine from the bank building, if not KOGI....UBA ATM for that matter....





the funniest part was this bank was serving 4 different local government ...they had to leave kabba after the incidence....



am sure they'll be planning to leave KOGI now.

RIP

Dino state 1 Like 1 Share

Crime on the high.. Naija which way?

op are you an idlot, will you remove the dead pics of that security operative, thats an insult to the dead officer

You didn't have to insult the op. You can make your point.





Rip to the gallant officer. You didn't have to insult the op. You can make your point.Rip to the gallant officer. 1 Like

Ah,innocent done enter wahala for that area all youth should leave there for the main time.

This is a regular thing in Kogi... The govt don't care

APC regime, bad news every where 1 Like

Gun dont kill people, people kill people

This country is akin to hell on earth I tell you

Hmmm dis earth taya me abeg You get Another planet to go make I follow You Please cos This earth especially Nigeria tire me pass You. abeg You get Another planet to go make I follow You Please cos This earth especially Nigeria tire me pass You.

I did my youth service in KOGI state, kabba to be precise, however since I have know that thief's and harmed robbery exist, I have never seen where robbers invade a bank to Cart away d ATM machine from the bank building, if not KOGI....UBA ATM for that matter....





the funniest part was this bank was serving 4 different local government ...they had to leave kabba after the incidence....



am sure they'll be planning to leave KOGI now. UBA is still in Kabba. UBA is still in Kabba.

Naija, a country where live of its people count as nothing.

The govt is clueless and the lawmakers are just fighting over things that cant reduce the price of food stuff.

I tire.



RIP to the officer and quick recovery to his colleague.

A clear reason why some officers remove uniforms when armed robbers attack because in the end..... The officers will loose their lives. I am yet to hear someone hail the gallantry of the slain officers..... But if they had used their discretion, they would have been severely insulted by now. 1 Like

It is wa ooo.. I pray that the soul of the departed officer rests in peace..

These Robbers No dey Tire?? They keep killing them and they still keep coming!

RIP to d officer.. Did my NYSC in yagba west LGA.... Ejiba to be precise....when we got there in 2014 no bank was operating we were told that robbers attacked them recently and they still wrote a letter that they will be back.... We often travel as far as lokoja or Kabba or ilorin to withdraw money... It was so strenuous.... Later by d middle or end of 2015 this UBA in particular started transactions gradually and the first bank there refused to open till I left.... It was a big relieve to the people... I can say I only withdrew there on two occasions.... Because of fear... I don't always stay long in that bank so I don't bother to visit when queue is long...... Now my heart bleeds hearing robbers finally came n killed someone....





Shoutout to yagba west Corpers 2014 C .....

Shoutout to yagba west Corper present batch... I know you ll feel this most cuz ll need to travel to omuaran, ilorin, Kabba or lokoja to withdraw your next allowee