|Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by kingjabz(m): 8:57pm On Mar 28
Armed robbers attacked UBA bank in kogi state this evening at yagba west local governments Odo-ere, one mopol confirmed dead and the other one seriously injured.
Dead body of the gallant mopol being taken out of the security van at ECWA hospital EGBE Kogi State, praying seriously for the second one with vital injury.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by Aliyeous(m): 9:01pm On Mar 28
Rip 2 d dead
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by sorry1(m): 9:02pm On Mar 28
The robbers will still be caught, so What's the need.
Armed robbery is punishable by death desist from it.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by fuckerstard: 9:05pm On Mar 28
KIA damn! These armed robber no get chill at all. Innocent people for that area need to shine dia eyes o, SARS go come raid anytime soon.
RIP
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 9:10pm On Mar 28
I advise youths in that area to visit their grandparents or relations in another part of kogi.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by lordbish(m): 9:20pm On Mar 28
Hmmm dis earth taya me
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 10:38pm On Mar 28
Kondomatic:Lol
Walahi.you no well
Youths,make you heed the advice and you can as well go on a 2 day visits to your shrine
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by slimthugchimee2(m): 10:52pm On Mar 28
op are you an idlot, will you remove the dead pics of that security operative, thats an insult to the dead officer
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by chyket(m): 10:52pm On Mar 28
Very unfortunate
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:52pm On Mar 28
Na wa o
RIP to the dead
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by gift01: 10:52pm On Mar 28
What is one mopol?
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 10:53pm On Mar 28
I did my youth service in KOGI state, kabba to be precise, however since I have know that thief's and harmed robbery exist, I have never seen where robbers invade a bank to Cart away d ATM machine from the bank building, if not KOGI....UBA ATM for that matter....
the funniest part was this bank was serving 4 different local government ...they had to leave kabba after the incidence....
am sure they'll be planning to leave KOGI now.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by botad(m): 10:53pm On Mar 28
RIP
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by Pascal181: 10:55pm On Mar 28
Dino state
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by BarakOkenny(m): 10:55pm On Mar 28
Crime on the high.. Naija which way?
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by link2ok22: 10:55pm On Mar 28
slimthugchimee2:
You didn't have to insult the op. You can make your point.
Rip to the gallant officer.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by theway83: 10:56pm On Mar 28
Ah,innocent done enter wahala for that area all youth should leave there for the main time.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by Jay542(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
This is a regular thing in Kogi... The govt don't care
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by Ezedon(m): 11:04pm On Mar 28
APC regime, bad news every where
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by Ahmadgani(m): 11:05pm On Mar 28
Gun dont kill people, people kill people
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:08pm On Mar 28
This country is akin to hell on earth I tell you
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by Rexnegro(m): 11:08pm On Mar 28
lordbish:abeg You get Another planet to go make I follow You Please cos This earth especially Nigeria tire me pass You.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by engrfcuksmtin(m): 11:09pm On Mar 28
oluwasegun007:UBA is still in Kabba.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by RobbStark: 11:13pm On Mar 28
Naija, a country where live of its people count as nothing.
The govt is clueless and the lawmakers are just fighting over things that cant reduce the price of food stuff.
I tire.
RIP to the officer and quick recovery to his colleague.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by viktimera(m): 11:15pm On Mar 28
A clear reason why some officers remove uniforms when armed robbers attack because in the end..... The officers will loose their lives. I am yet to hear someone hail the gallantry of the slain officers..... But if they had used their discretion, they would have been severely insulted by now.
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by akigbemaru: 11:30pm On Mar 28
kingjabz:
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by onyii255: 11:32pm On Mar 28
It is wa ooo.. I pray that the soul of the departed officer rests in peace..
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by charlesucheh(m): 11:33pm On Mar 28
These Robbers No dey Tire?? They keep killing them and they still keep coming!
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by eleko1: 11:33pm On Mar 28
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by mykel25(m): 11:35pm On Mar 28
RIP to d officer.. Did my NYSC in yagba west LGA.... Ejiba to be precise....when we got there in 2014 no bank was operating we were told that robbers attacked them recently and they still wrote a letter that they will be back.... We often travel as far as lokoja or Kabba or ilorin to withdraw money... It was so strenuous.... Later by d middle or end of 2015 this UBA in particular started transactions gradually and the first bank there refused to open till I left.... It was a big relieve to the people... I can say I only withdrew there on two occasions.... Because of fear... I don't always stay long in that bank so I don't bother to visit when queue is long...... Now my heart bleeds hearing robbers finally came n killed someone....
Shoutout to yagba west Corpers 2014 C .....
Shoutout to yagba west Corper present batch... I know you ll feel this most cuz ll need to travel to omuaran, ilorin, Kabba or lokoja to withdraw your next allowee
|Re: Armed Robbers Attack UBA In Kogi, One Mopol Shot Dead (Graphic Photos) by Dahkogrin007(m): 11:36pm On Mar 28
Oh No
