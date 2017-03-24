₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:01pm On Mar 28
See earlier thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3707610/jumia-delivery-man-killed-port
Here are more Pictures of the Jumia Delivery man that was killed and dropped in a septic tank at Ada George axis of Port Harcourt where he went to deliver an iPhone and a bike on saturday.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-police-arrests-three-suspects.html
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:02pm On Mar 28
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Aliyeous(m): 9:02pm On Mar 28
So sad. Rip
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:02pm On Mar 28
RIP Man
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by IamJix: 9:08pm On Mar 28
rest on buddy.
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Perfecttouch(m): 9:12pm On Mar 28
Amoyinoluwa24:this is so so bad,everything is wrong with Nigeria.
Even to hustle daily bread is even a problem.
He choose not to yahoo,
He choose not to steal
He choose not to rob
He choose a legit and stressful job
Yet he was murder
Rip bro. I pray u make heaven...
To the atheist, abeg Christianity is my religion
I believe in heaven and hell
I believe there is God
My opinion is my right so pls
Keep your thought and comment to yourself.
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by dhardline(m): 9:18pm On Mar 28
This is terrible. . Those guys should just know that they are likely never to come out of Kirikiri again.
For goodness sake this is somebody's brother, son or maybe husband sef and some brutes killed him for just an electronic device that would have lost its value in 2years max. Sad
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Judasjudas(m): 9:19pm On Mar 28
Them even use wrapper tie am .. ..wicked souls ..
just to flaunt iPhone ... .when 10years from.now iPhone will be like 3310 of those days ..
RIP broda ..
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by obafemee80(m): 10:16pm On Mar 28
Man's inhumanity to man..
The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones...
Just because of 2 iphones & a bike,they snuffed out the life of an hard working man.
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:55pm On Mar 28
Too many Nigerians are evil-minded!
What did this poor man -- hustling honestly -- do to deserve this now?
Na God go help us o
RIP
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by cosmatika(m): 10:56pm On Mar 28
What is still holding Angel Gabriel from blowing the trumpet abeg? If He has lost it he can blow vuvzella, we who re ready will hear it. The wickedness in the world is getting out of hand
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by chyket(m): 10:56pm On Mar 28
Just because of common phone that is loosing currency daily!!!It shoes how low the killers are
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by botad(m): 10:56pm On Mar 28
This guy refuse to steal, do drugs, do yahoo, money rituals or engage in baby factory. He decided to hustle as a glorified errand boy just to keep body and soul together.
Now some foolish, greedy, useless and nonentity morons took his life because of material things that will not be in vogue in the next 2 years!
So sad really, RIP to the dead but my plea to the dead is not to sleep until vengeance is achieved!!!
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Scatterscatter(m): 10:56pm On Mar 28
Sometimes, I just wish God could show his Old Testament self in times like this.
Just imagine a 150Hp thunder strike those guys before they could kill this innocent hustler, looking for what to take home to his family.
Rip Man, May you rest on.
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Beno3: 10:56pm On Mar 28
No
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by VanBommel(m): 10:57pm On Mar 28
The heart of man is very wicked. All because of Iphone 6
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by jobmman: 10:57pm On Mar 28
Oh God this is wickedness in low places, because of material things iphone for that matter. MAY THE WRATH OF GOD visit each one of them. Amen
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Rilwayne001: 10:57pm On Mar 28
May evil not depart the household of those that committed this heinous act. Amen.
RIP man.
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by younghartz(m): 10:58pm On Mar 28
D hrt of man is evil
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by smartty68(m): 10:58pm On Mar 28
The evil that men do will live after them. Person pikin the hustle trying to make ends meet and you comfortably took his life. RIP
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by jeamie(m): 10:58pm On Mar 28
Ori mi gbe mi debi ire
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by oribi(m): 10:59pm On Mar 28
This one just weak me wella no even know weytin to yarn
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by livinus009(m): 10:59pm On Mar 28
The Doers of this devlish act Should be Hanged!!!!
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Yomieluv(m): 10:59pm On Mar 28
Those guys that killed him should be hanged.
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by TheEvilPriest(m): 11:00pm On Mar 28
Ogun, Amadioha, Sango and Nwantike will collaborate and deal with the killers of this innocent man in Jesus name!
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Publ1cEnemy(m): 11:00pm On Mar 28
Because of iPhone.
This our generation will be worse than the previous.
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by hectorswag(m): 11:00pm On Mar 28
This is just too bad.. Pure wickedness
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Dronedude(m): 11:00pm On Mar 28
First thing first, i believe this was a premeditated crime. U can also see the victim was tortured and thrown most likely alive and left to die in pain. Now in evaluating the crime and the number of people involved, i will suggest the court should know better to keep these savages parmanently out of the society for good.
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by fmarshal(m): 11:00pm On Mar 28
So should delivery men now move around with security escorts!!!!!
C'mon Nigeria, what are we turning into?
Evil is evil, but it would have been much better if the cowards went down to Jumia storage facility and robbed there than brutally killing an innocent fella trying to make ends meet.
RIP Jehovah that gave you life shall avenge.
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Khutie: 11:00pm On Mar 28
Men are evil...
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Mememan: 11:01pm On Mar 28
The heart of a man...
|Re: JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Afriface: 11:01pm On Mar 28
RIP to the dead
