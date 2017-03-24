Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) (14175 Views)

Here are more Pictures of the Jumia Delivery man that was killed and dropped in a septic tank at Ada George axis of Port Harcourt where he went to deliver an iPhone and a bike on saturday.



Here are more Pictures of the Jumia Delivery man that was killed and dropped in a septic tank at Ada George axis of Port Harcourt where he went to deliver an iPhone and a bike on saturday.

So sad. Rip

RIP Man

rest on buddy.

this is so so bad,everything is wrong with Nigeria.

Even to hustle daily bread is even a problem.

He choose not to yahoo,

He choose not to steal

He choose not to rob

He choose a legit and stressful job

Yet he was murder

Rip bro. I pray u make heaven...







To the atheist, abeg Christianity is my religion

I believe in heaven and hell

I believe there is God

My opinion is my right so pls

this is so so bad,everything is wrong with Nigeria.
Even to hustle daily bread is even a problem.
He choose not to yahoo,
He choose not to steal
He choose not to rob
He choose a legit and stressful job
Yet he was murder
Rip bro. I pray u make heaven...
To the atheist, abeg Christianity is my religion
I believe in heaven and hell
I believe there is God
My opinion is my right so pls
Keep your thought and comment to yourself.

. Those guys should just know that they are likely never to come out of Kirikiri again.



Those guys should just know that they are likely never to come out of Kirikiri again.

For goodness sake this is somebody's brother, son or maybe husband sef and some brutes killed him for just an electronic device that would have lost its value in 2years max. Sad

Them even use wrapper tie am .. ..wicked souls ..

just to flaunt iPhone ... .when 10years from.now iPhone will be like 3310 of those days ..

RIP broda .. 56 Likes 2 Shares



The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones...

The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones...
Just because of 2 iphones & a bike,they snuffed out the life of an hard working man.

Too many Nigerians are evil-minded!



What did this poor man -- hustling honestly -- do to deserve this now?



Na God go help us o



RIP

What is still holding Angel Gabriel from blowing the trumpet abeg? If He has lost it he can blow vuvzella, we who re ready will hear it. The wickedness in the world is getting out of hand

Just because of common phone that is loosing currency daily!!!It shoes how low the killers are

This guy refuse to steal, do drugs, do yahoo, money rituals or engage in baby factory. He decided to hustle as a glorified errand boy just to keep body and soul together.



Now some foolish, greedy, useless and nonentity morons took his life because of material things that will not be in vogue in the next 2 years!



So sad really, RIP to the dead but my plea to the dead is not to sleep until vengeance is achieved!!! 15 Likes

Sometimes, I just wish God could show his Old Testament self in times like this.



Just imagine a 150Hp thunder strike those guys before they could kill this innocent hustler, looking for what to take home to his family.



Rip Man, May you rest on. 3 Likes 1 Share

No

The heart of man is very wicked. All because of Iphone 6

Oh God this is wickedness in low places, because of material things iphone for that matter. MAY THE WRATH OF GOD visit each one of them. Amen

May evil not depart the household of those that committed this heinous act. Amen.



RIP man. 4 Likes

D hrt of man is evil

The evil that men do will live after them. Person pikin the hustle trying to make ends meet and you comfortably took his life. RIP

Ori mi gbe mi debi ire

Ori mi gbe mi debi ire
This one just weak me wella no even know weytin to yarn

The Doers of this devlish act Should be Hanged!!!!

Those guys that killed him should be hanged.

Ogun, Amadioha, Sango and Nwantike will collaborate and deal with the killers of this innocent man in Jesus name!

Because of iPhone.

















This our generation will be worse than the previous.

This is just too bad.. Pure wickedness

First thing first, i believe this was a premeditated crime. U can also see the victim was tortured and thrown most likely alive and left to die in pain. Now in evaluating the crime and the number of people involved, i will suggest the court should know better to keep these savages parmanently out of the society for good.

So should delivery men now move around with security escorts!!!!!

C'mon Nigeria, what are we turning into?

Evil is evil, but it would have been much better if the cowards went down to Jumia storage facility and robbed there than brutally killing an innocent fella trying to make ends meet.

RIP Jehovah that gave you life shall avenge. 8 Likes

Men are evil...

The heart of a man...