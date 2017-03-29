Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament (5582 Views)

No fewer than 15 communities in Orumba-South Local Government of Anambra State on Tuesday raised the alarm over the menace of herdsmen in their area.



They alleged that herdsmen were raping their wives and children.







The spokesperson for the communities, Mr Chukwudi Ugochukwu, stated this at Orumba-South Local Government Council secretariat in Umunze during a stakeholders’ meeting of the people of the area.



He added that the herdsmen allowed their cows to graze on farms, thereby destroying people’s livelihoods.



Ugochukwu said some women and girls had been raped on their way to their farms.



He said no fewer than 20 of such cases had being recorded, adding that he would not go beyond for fear of stigmatising the victims.



He said, “We live along the boundary with Imo State by Arondizuogu. All the farmlands there have been devastated by the herdsmen. Some of our women have been raped on the farmlands but they refused to talk so that they will not be stigmatised. The entire Umunze is under threat.”





www.punchng.com/herdsmen-are-raping-our-wives-children-anambra-communities-lament/

Why can't communities organize themselves as vigilantes and protect their farms and girls?



Why can't communities organize themselves as vigilantes and protect their farms and girls?

Waiting for Police or army to help you under a Fulaniherds man president is living in a fool's paradise. he wouldn't even condemn the actions of his people talk-more ask police to stop it.

Sad news mehn. Don't they have vigilantes in those parts a la OPC? By the way, what are ipob youths (Anambra branch) doing about this?



They better do something fast about this instead of wasting time on NL 24-7 forming keyboard Shinobis.



See, let me just tell y'all now. Seun won't award any of y'all Akpu defender of the year.



I don talk my own. A word is enough for the wise

Cjrane2:

Why can't communities organize themselves as vigilantes and protect their farms and girls?



Waiting for Police or army to help you under a Fulaniherds man president is living in a fool's paradise. he wouldn't even condemn the actions of his people talk-more ask police to stop it.

Is that not the same way they allowed women to lead the Aba Riot and the massacre that followed it.



Is that not the same way they allowed women to lead the Aba Riot and the massacre that followed it.

That was the same the men were shielding themselves with women and children, they were confiscating and eating the food they should have given to their women and children, leading to the death of over 3million innocent women and children.

Let them continue to lament, as if lamenting can solve anything. I won't tell them the right thing to do because I don't want my account banned but I know the men in the community know the right thing to go instead of lamenting 10 Likes

That part of the country are trouble makers. They will look for trouble and when trouble come they will be shouting up and down. I wonder what they did to the herdsmen this time. 3 Likes 1 Share

why is it that anything that has to do with Yoruba should viewed be 25 times before taking it serious ...op you and that your yeye punch should be careful stop making Yoruba nation a lying tribe....am currently in orumba south please where are the Fulani herdsmen and rape ,don't stay in ogbomosho and manufacture news under one Rusty brownish zinc 8 Likes 1 Share

Raping your wives and children pushing back? If your not gathering up to defend selves theirs something wrong here. How much does a gun cost? I'm not advocating looking for trouble but if you need to defend yourself do it. 6 Likes 3 Shares

KINGOFTHEEAST:

why is it that anything that has to do with Yoruba should viewed be 25 times before taking it serious ...op you and that your yeye punch should be careful stop making Yoruba nation a lying tribe....am currently in orumba south please where are the Fulani herdsmen and rape ,don't stay in ogbomosho and manufacture news under one Rusty brownish zinc

Are you not ashamed of yourself.



The newspaper is igbo and biafrau.d oriented.



The reporter is Igbo, you are here using ethnic colouration for a genuine SOS call.



Are you not ashamed of yourself.

The newspaper is igbo and biafrau.d oriented.

The reporter is Igbo, you are here using ethnic colouration for a genuine SOS call.

I pity you.

Jetleeee:

Sad news mehn. Don't they have vigilantes in those parts a la OPC? By the way, what are ipob youths (Anambra branch) doing about this?



They better do something fast about this instead of wasting time on NL 24-7 forming keyboard Shinobis.



See, let me just tell y'all now. Seun won't award any of y'all Akpu defender of the year.



I don talk my own. A word is enough for the wise My brother, no be small Keyboard Shinobos oo!



See what one who claims to be from Anambra was telling me on another thread earlier.. automatix:

I knew Benue people are cowards that's why they are killing them back2 back. You don't take their issues serious, your governor does not either so how can the people take it serious? You are here supporting one politician or the other until the killing come close to your siblings or relativie before you will understand better.



The igbos are not like you guys and you saw what happened in Abia state. They killed young boy and the community quickly pounce on the killer and took it on him. When the governor arrived, his message alone showed he has no time to cowardice. I couldn't stop laughing. .



My brother, no be small Keyboard Shinobos oo!

See what one who claims to be from Anambra was telling me on another thread earlier..

I couldn't stop laughing. .

Pray tell, how do you sympathise with someone who types such epic trash?

Lalasticlala Mynd44 please Save Our Soul.



FP please, for us to the attention of IG to this nefarious activities of the herdsmen.

AgentSmith001:

. afonjabastard.we are already taking care of the situation in our own way.remember this is anambra we are talking about not ogbomosho.so relax ur afonja skull mehn!

Osus can lie for Africa at the Olympics!!!!



You are taking care of it and your fathers are crying for critical help?



Osus can lie for Africa at the Olympics!!!!

You are taking care of it and your fathers are crying for critical help?

God will help you.

papparatzzi2013:





Osus can lie for Africa at the Olympics!!!!



You are taking care of it and your fathers are crying for critical help?



God will help you. . vigilantees have already been drafted to the said community. anyway.you are just a kid.you don't know how we roll down here.





. vigilantees have already been drafted to the said community. anyway.you are just a kid.you don't know how we roll down here.

CC:ruggedized1

Communities should organise demselves into formidable vigilantes and protect demselves! 1 Like

papparatzzi2013:





Are you not ashamed of yourself.



The newspaper is igbo and biafrau.d oriented.



The reporter is Igbo, you are here using ethnic colouration for a genuine SOS call.



I pity you. am in orumba south and I can authoritatively tell you the news is false why can't your Yoruba Muslim skull understand this.ile is under attack and the Oba eating watery beans yet you carry Igbo matter like tinubu brown teeth am in orumba south and I can authoritatively tell you the news is false why can't your Yoruba Muslim skull understand this.ile is under attack and the Oba eating watery beans yet you carry Igbo matter like tinubu brown teeth 2 Likes

omenkaLives:

My brother, no be small Keyboard Shinobos oo!



See what one who claims to be from Anambra was telling me on another thread earlier.. I couldn't stop laughing. .



Pray tell, how do you sympathise with someone who types such epic trash? Don't you think the more important issue is what YOUR president buhari is doing to resolve this ?

According to you from whatever strange logic you use, buhari is the best thing since sliced bread. So what is he doing to resolve this and is it actually working?

You are always yapping about how the SE hates buhari, isn't this a valid reason? There has been a proliferation of herdsmen attacks in the south east since your president took office. It was formerly restricted to benue state and the north. 3 Likes

ColonelDrake:



Keep living in denial to save face while Fulani herdsmen continue to take turns on your mothers and women are you related to that Oba in kuje prison are you related to that Oba in kuje prison 3 Likes

Jetleeee:





Fulani herdsmen are raping women in Anambra. Even your aunt, Ochanya, is not safe. You're here ranting about Yoruba like a castrated bovine instead of thinking of how to rescue them.



I'm sure Yorubas are also the cause of your low sperm count.



I can bet my last Kobo you're an Ipob youth. Na una no dey get sense like this

A fresh morning bullet to IPOB members



Igbos are great people but IPOB members are seriously deluded and need urgent help.



Back to the topic, these herdsmen are menace that needs to be evacuated with immediate effect. I still don't know why the government are confused about check mating their blood lust activities



A fresh morning bullet to IPOB members

Igbos are great people but IPOB members are seriously deluded and need urgent help.

Back to the topic, these herdsmen are menace that needs to be evacuated with immediate effect. I still don't know why the government are confused about check mating their blood lust activities

I no fit because I wan chop meat, make I call cow uncle

AgentSmith001:

. vigilantees have already been drafted to the said community. anyway.you are just a kid.you don't know how we roll down here.





CC:ruggedized1

Vigilantes are there and they are still committing all those atrocities?



Vigilantes are there and they are still committing all those atrocities?

Keep deceiving yourself instead of joining the SOS cry for external help.

KINGOFTHEEAST:

why is it that anything that has to do with Yoruba should viewed be 25 times before taking it serious ...op you and that your yeye punch should be careful stop making Yoruba nation a lying tribe....am currently in orumba south please where are the Fulani herdsmen and rape ,don't stay in ogbomosho and manufacture news under one Rusty brownish zinc

You are here, online, forming internet ninja when your people need you at home to fight off your masters from pillaging your homes and raping your wives and children.



You are here, online, forming internet ninja when your people need you at home to fight off your masters from pillaging your homes and raping your wives and children.

Tell me again how the Yorubas are your problem?

Boko Haram brought Buhari Aso Rock in 2015, maybe they are thinking that herdsmen will do the same by 2019. 1 Like