₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,927 members, 3,446,582 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 10:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament (5582 Views)
500 Fulani Herdsmen Ready To Attack Imo/Anambra Communities / Panic In Anambra Communities Over Arrival Of Fulani Herdsmen / Panic In Anambra Communities Over Arrival Of Fulani Herdsmen (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by papparatzzi2013: 1:22am
No fewer than 15 communities in Orumba-South Local Government of Anambra State on Tuesday raised the alarm over the menace of herdsmen in their area.
www.punchng.com/herdsmen-are-raping-our-wives-children-anambra-communities-lament/
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by Cjrane2: 1:30am
Why can't communities organize themselves as vigilantes and protect their farms and girls?
Waiting for Police or army to help you under a Fulaniherds man president is living in a fool's paradise. he wouldn't even condemn the actions of his people talk-more ask police to stop it.
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by Jetleeee: 1:33am
Sad news mehn. Don't they have vigilantes in those parts a la OPC? By the way, what are ipob youths (Anambra branch) doing about this?
They better do something fast about this instead of wasting time on NL 24-7 forming keyboard Shinobis.
See, let me just tell y'all now. Seun won't award any of y'all Akpu defender of the year.
I don talk my own. A word is enough for the wise
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by papparatzzi2013: 1:36am
Cjrane2:
Is that not the same way they allowed women to lead the Aba Riot and the massacre that followed it.
That was the same the men were shielding themselves with women and children, they were confiscating and eating the food they should have given to their women and children, leading to the death of over 3million innocent women and children.
15 Likes
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by icedfire(m): 1:53am
Let them continue to lament, as if lamenting can solve anything. I won't tell them the right thing to do because I don't want my account banned but I know the men in the community know the right thing to go instead of lamenting
10 Likes
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by Dreamwaker(m): 2:24am
That part of the country are trouble makers. They will look for trouble and when trouble come they will be shouting up and down. I wonder what they did to the herdsmen this time.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by ZelibeKristien: 2:28am
No fewer than 15 communities in Orumba-South Local Government of Anambra State on Tuesday raised the alarm over the menace of herdsmen in their area.
They alleged that herdsmen were raping their wives and children.
5 Likes
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by KINGOFTHEEAST: 2:35am
why is it that anything that has to do with Yoruba should viewed be 25 times before taking it serious ...op you and that your yeye punch should be careful stop making Yoruba nation a lying tribe....am currently in orumba south please where are the Fulani herdsmen and rape ,don't stay in ogbomosho and manufacture news under one Rusty brownish zinc
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by Blue3k(m): 2:50am
Raping your wives and children pushing back? If your not gathering up to defend selves theirs something wrong here. How much does a gun cost? I'm not advocating looking for trouble but if you need to defend yourself do it.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by papparatzzi2013: 6:15am
KINGOFTHEEAST:
Are you not ashamed of yourself.
The newspaper is igbo and biafrau.d oriented.
The reporter is Igbo, you are here using ethnic colouration for a genuine SOS call.
I pity you.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by omenkaLives: 6:21am
Jetleeee:My brother, no be small Keyboard Shinobos oo!
See what one who claims to be from Anambra was telling me on another thread earlier..
automatix:I couldn't stop laughing. .
Pray tell, how do you sympathise with someone who types such epic trash?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by papparatzzi2013: 6:27am
Lalasticlala Mynd44 please Save Our Soul.
FP please, for us to the attention of IG to this nefarious activities of the herdsmen.
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by papparatzzi2013: 6:35am
AgentSmith001:
Osus can lie for Africa at the Olympics!!!!
You are taking care of it and your fathers are crying for critical help?
God will help you.
9 Likes
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by AgentSmith001: 6:43am
papparatzzi2013:. vigilantees have already been drafted to the said community. anyway.you are just a kid.you don't know how we roll down here.
CC:ruggedized1
3 Likes
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by mightyhazel: 6:44am
Communities should organise demselves into formidable vigilantes and protect demselves!
1 Like
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by KINGOFTHEEAST: 7:00am
papparatzzi2013:am in orumba south and I can authoritatively tell you the news is false why can't your Yoruba Muslim skull understand this.ile is under attack and the Oba eating watery beans yet you carry Igbo matter like tinubu brown teeth
2 Likes
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by cstr151: 7:11am
omenkaLives:Don't you think the more important issue is what YOUR president buhari is doing to resolve this ?
According to you from whatever strange logic you use, buhari is the best thing since sliced bread. So what is he doing to resolve this and is it actually working?
You are always yapping about how the SE hates buhari, isn't this a valid reason? There has been a proliferation of herdsmen attacks in the south east since your president took office. It was formerly restricted to benue state and the north.
3 Likes
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by KINGOFTHEEAST: 7:14am
ColonelDrake:are you related to that Oba in kuje prison
3 Likes
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by wristbangle(m): 7:15am
Jetleeee:
A fresh morning bullet to IPOB members
Igbos are great people but IPOB members are seriously deluded and need urgent help.
Back to the topic, these herdsmen are menace that needs to be evacuated with immediate effect. I still don't know why the government are confused about check mating their blood lust activities
I no fit because I wan chop meat, make I call cow uncle
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by papparatzzi2013: 7:17am
AgentSmith001:
Vigilantes are there and they are still committing all those atrocities?
Keep deceiving yourself instead of joining the SOS cry for external help.
5 Likes
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by ElsonMorali: 7:20am
KINGOFTHEEAST:
You are here, online, forming internet ninja when your people need you at home to fight off your masters from pillaging your homes and raping your wives and children.
Tell me again how the Yorubas are your problem?
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by Kingspin(m): 7:21am
Boko Haram brought Buhari Aso Rock in 2015, maybe they are thinking that herdsmen will do the same by 2019.
1 Like
|Re: "Herdsmen Are Raping Our Wives & Children" - Anambra Communities Lament by ElsonMorali: 7:25am
AgentSmith001:
We know how you roll alright. We'll soon read another news of your brother or uncle caught with white substance on his way to develop Malaysia. Just wait for it...
4 Likes
Wicked Housemaid Caught Red Handed Using Urine To Cook For Oga - Photo / Police Arrests Two Men In Kiboga For Cannibalism ( Shocking Graphic Photos ) / Video Shows Police Beating Restrained Suspects
Viewing this topic: kd11, Sanchez01, Chibydinho(m), KINGOFTHEEAST, MrCrown, guychidile, smallJagaban, ola1982(m), deybson, JohnXcel, boyo123(m), KissChrixx, BabylonCruise(m), VampireeM(f), sawsaw(m), Lordsama(m), otijah2, Moneytize, adenine02, kolaxed98(m), NaijaMutant(f), JOSCO7720, beadaholic, wazobaaa, xoxo001(m), bigsam1992(m), zpakln, omenkaLives, consultancy(m), tifany89(m), bakynes(m), Ebiezprada(m), samfrancis1 and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27