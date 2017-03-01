₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,927 members, 3,446,582 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 10:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) (2965 Views)
Hoodlums Set Woman And Her Grandchildren Ablaze In Delta (Graphic Photo) / Boy With Hunchback Killed By Ritualist In Delta (graphic Photo) / Lady Was Brutally Attacked By Robbers In Abuja (Graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by broseme: 5:39am
According to a report by Sapele Oghenek,the young boy pictured below was sent by his family to his grandpa's place at Majorbowen to help them 'carry' their dog.It was during the process that a boy called Ama attacked him with razor blade.It is unclear why he attacked him.The victim is currently receiving treatment in the hospital while the perpetrator took to his heels after attacking him.
L
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/young-boy-brutally-attacked-with-razor.html?m=1
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by jaxmand: 5:41am
This is evil
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by kunlexy1759(m): 5:43am
Sorry
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by MayhorE(m): 5:44am
inhumanity in Nigeria is like bread and tea
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by maryjan8(f): 5:55am
Wickedness Everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by LionDeLeo: 5:58am
***waiting for the Fulani herdsmen-related version of this incidence***
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by youngberry001(m): 6:18am
oboy dis guy don injure ooh
may God heal him
1 Like
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by profhezekiah: 6:26am
so pathetic
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 10:00am
LionDeLeo:was just looking for a comment like dis
1 Like
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by onos1979(f): 10:01am
thank God he is alive.
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by Moving4: 10:01am
Jesus Christ! How come Humans are turning to Animals with no Conscience!?
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by MVLOX(m): 10:01am
Savage acts....
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by Geonigga: 10:01am
K
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by slawomir: 10:02am
na wa
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:02am
My God!
Razor blade worst pass bottle oo!
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by Emassive(m): 10:02am
No be this people for my state of origin... dem be expert for revengeful acts.... The difference between Delta and fulani na illiteracy wey make fulani own worst
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by xynerise(m): 10:02am
Eye sore
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by Lusola15: 10:02am
Welcome to Nigeria, where people just kill each other without any reason
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 10:02am
chai meh see wound. Kia I pray for your recovery
1 Like
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by Andresemy: 10:03am
;Dvery interesting wounds. lolz
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by Houseofglam7: 10:04am
*faints*
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by ucmini: 10:05am
Dear Nairalanders,
please which online biz can i start with #10k ?
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by ifyalways(f): 10:05am
Wtf
A boy did this? Osanobua
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by okonji11: 10:07am
na wah for people o
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by askibee(m): 10:07am
blood of Jesus jesu Kristi
chisos!!!
and na him mate do am evil evil evil evil everywhere
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by mona1ene: 10:08am
wicked world we live in
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by ireneblush(f): 10:08am
it doesn't look like a razor attack. more like a knife attack.
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by wellmax(m): 10:09am
Just wait and see, this pix will be used by bloogers as "'Fulani herdsmen attack delta again"
1 Like
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by dreamwords: 10:10am
Apache things
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by dangote7510(m): 10:10am
Wicked
|Re: Boy Attacked With A Razor Blade In Delta (Graphic Photos) by davidbanks(m): 10:15am
Not every human that walks on the street is human
Internet 419 / Is It Legal In Nigeria To Beat Your Wife? / Your Fiancee Is Raped 2 Months To Your Wedding And Gets Pregnant
Viewing this topic: henrysilver(m), eddyline(m), mosesphililp, xmileeasy, donsufia, bamakoe(f), Ezezima2012(m), Webisky(m), ammyluv2002(f), sixbon2000(m), Chido052(m), holysainbj(m), Nellybii, olayokun(m), succyblinks(f), ray4real25(m), SageTravels, vic224real, zolatokunbo(m), shegzy121, Kjnwancaro, inventor432(m), frfrank(m), shegzy123(m), gistus, Eastatlantaniqqa(m), calculator123(m), Eromzi, modelmike7(m), pheyikemi, regularjoe8080(m), Drabeey(m), yeye142, Slimzjane(f), Elxandre(m), harheesha(f), keneto1424(m), alexsamjnr(m), laCapri, Chumaskyx(m), chimex001, okosib, Emarc16(m), johnonuh, amoduokoh(m), snipesdam(m), monaPhilz(m), kayfuture, kingthreat(m), sybarite7(m), lullyboy, Siggysangel and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9