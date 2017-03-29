Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS (5312 Views)

A Lagos -based human rights lawyer , Femi Falana , has backed a motorist , Oluwadamilare Afolarin , whose car was burnt on the premises of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service .



Falana , a Senior Advocate of Nigeria , described the treatment of the victim by the VIS director , Gbolahan Toriola , as unfair and unjust, calling for compensation for Afolarin .



He threatened that if the government did not buy the victim a new car , including compensating him for the maltreatment in seven days , he would sue for damages .



PUNCH Metro had reported that the 42 - year- old man ’s car was impounded by the Eti- Osa office of the VIS over a cracked windscreen .



He was fined N 80 ,000 for the offence on the grounds that he also didn ’t have any vehicle document , although the victim tendered a government -approved car registration document .



About two weeks later, while he prepared to pay the fine into the agency ’ s account , he was reported to have been called by one Akeem , who asked him to proceed to the Ojodu Berger office of the VIS where he was later told that his car had been burnt .



Our correspondent reported that Akeem offered Afolarin N 200,000 and later took him to the director ’ s office at Alausa .



The director , Toriola , after a closed- door meeting with Akeem , allegedly assaulted Afolarin and accused him of sneaking into the VIS premises to burn the car.

Toriola allegedly ordered that his shoes and phone be seized , while he should be taken to the Ogombo Police Division , where he was detained for three days .



The victim was said to have been released after he was forced to sign an undertaking not to report the case to the press or post it on the social media .



PUNCH Metro reported that the state ministry of transportation set up a panel to look into the case .

The state Acting Commissioner for Transportation , Anofi Elegushi , had confirmed the development and promised to update our correspondent as the event unfolded .



However , Falana , who had taken over the case pro bono , said the government must buy Afolarin a new car .



Falana said , “ We are writing them to buy him a new car and pay for damages for the humiliation meted out to him because he was beaten up, slapped and detained illegally in a police cell . His vehicle was alleged to have been burnt in their custody; either they set fire to the vehicle or it got burnt accidentally , they are liable .



“ How can they say that he burnt the vehicle on their premises ; a premises guarded by policemen ? They cannot maintain that because it is illogical and that explanation is not acceptable . We are giving them one week and if they fail to accede to his demand , we are going to court . We will sue for damages to the tune of N 100m. ”



Meanwhile somewhere in Europe Wow, the man is blessed, new car and cash awaitingMeanwhile somewhere in Europe 6 Likes

Wonderful...The rate of lawlessness by institutions of law and order are just mindbogglingly.



Dem think say nah Judge Dredd film ni?







Thank God for the likes of Falana else the common man has got no voice. Thank God for the likes of Falana else the common man has got no voice. 8 Likes

Thank you falana. 1 Like

God bless baba falz for this. Imagine d kind of humiliation the man must have been through! VIS director should be sacked with immediate effect. 3 Likes





God bless daddy falz d badt guy. God bless daddy falz d badt guy. 1 Like





What kind of lawless and wicked beasts and animals occupy offices in this zoo? From the No.1 downwards..all feral, blod-thirsty and heartless predators seeking whom to devour! Lies and propaganda all over the place yet the victim is forced to sign an undertaking that he will not cry out loud! What is this?! Oh dear! For the first time (I think), I am sorely tempted to use the zoo appellation because it suits this incident to a tee!What kind of lawless and wicked beasts and animals occupy offices in this zoo? From the No.1 downwards..all feral, blod-thirsty and heartless predators seeking whom to devour! Lies and propaganda all over the place yet the victim is forced to sign an undertaking that he will not cry out loud! What is this?! 13 Likes 1 Share

This country is just a joke 2 Likes

Even LASTMAN are the worst collecting illegal and outrageous fines from motorist and the money collected goes into their private pockets. Touts hiding under government to perpetrate evil. If not for Barr. Falana, SAN that man would have been silently oppressed and caged. Hundreds of cases like this are taking place in Lagos State without the knowledge of anybody. It wasn't as bad as this under the military era. Are we truly in a democratic setting. God bless you Oga Falana. 4 Likes

Inhumanity against human. Sometimes you wonder if these governmental agencies are possessed by demons.



Thanks Falana for standing for the less privileged rights. 4 Likes





Like wtf



If it was me, I may have lost my cool yo! Imagine such rubbish



All these agencies are just useless men, my car burnt in ur office, still you arrest me



Meeen, I can never take it, never ever Omo, it's remaining to kill someone ooooLike wtfIf it was me, I may have lost my cool yo! Imagine such rubbishAll these agencies are just useless men, my car burnt in ur office, still you arrest meMeeen, I can never take it, never ever 4 Likes

Just imagine that shh luv



In this country, you must have money to fight your battles, cause there is never a shortage of enemies.



How much is min wage that they would even be fining someone 80k?



In the U.S, if you get stopped without registration, you can quickly go do it the next day to have your fine slashed or totally waived.



Here they are charging 80k when min wage is 18k, then on top of that, you burn the car



Those officials are lucky that the dude is not a "guy man", if not, fvck all these civil shh like lawsuits, it would have been a group of thugs accosting the bastards at undisclosed locations for vengeance,mtcheew Just imagine that shh luvIn this country, you must have money to fight your battles, cause there is never a shortage of enemies.How much is min wage that they would even be fining someone 80k?In the U.S, if you get stopped without registration, you can quickly go do it the next day to have your fine slashed or totally waived.Here they are charging 80k when min wage is 18k, then on top of that, you burn the carThose officials are lucky that the dude is not a "guy man", if not, fvck all these civil shh like lawsuits, it would have been a group of thugs accosting the bastards at undisclosed locations for vengeance,mtcheew 10 Likes

Good! Awon wereeys!





Just this past Sunday, I was pulled over by those new 112 squad cars along lekki epe expressway.



They just came down and started searching my whole car. I kept asking them, what is my offence



They said they were mandated to stop and search.



What kind of b.s is that



How can you just be stopping cars randomly, who does that



So you can't pull over drivers driving on the wrong lane, those using cell phones, those driving one way, those buses stopping in the middle of the road causing accidents...



Instead, you pull over someone driving legally within his lane, using all appropriate turn signals when changing lanes, all for what To search my car



These guys are all useless. It can be so frustrating at times owning a car in Nigeria.Just this past Sunday, I was pulled over by those new 112 squad cars along lekki epe expressway.They just came down and started searching my whole car. I kept asking them, what is my offenceThey said they were mandated to stop and search.What kind of b.s is thatHow can you just be stopping cars randomly, who does thatSo you can't pull over drivers driving on the wrong lane, those using cell phones, those driving one way, those buses stopping in the middle of the road causing accidents...Instead, you pull over someone driving legally within his lane, using all appropriate turn signals when changing lanes, all for whatTo search my carThese guys are all useless. 2 Likes 1 Share

The VIS is nothing but a bunch of extortionist thugs with nothing to offer 1 Like

Wickedness n evil 2 Likes

I don't understand this VIO and VIS people oo 1 Like

Ok.

Yes

This is the Nigeria I pray to see. Where institutions are queried for ineptitude and ineffectiveness. I was expecting a smart lawyer to take up this case pro bono. How else can a lawyer announce his name in a big way than this?



Thank God Falana is in already



In the future Nigeria, Nepa will be charged to court , a big man will be unable to bully or bribe his way out of any mess cos a good structure, social media, account tracing and science and technology will beat him hands down



Lawyers should look at opportunities in these cases... if u ever want to make something out of your degree...ask keyamo 1 Like

e don happen. such wickedness. Na wah for nigerians in power o. any small authority wen dem give them, them go dey misbehave 1 Like

I still don't understand how and why a team of oldies and laddy confusionists, in waiters' outfits, stationed by their road unworthiness, yellow and black striped painted danfo bus be disturbing a car owner just because the car headlamp is a bit cracked. I still don't understand how and why a team of oldies and laddy confusionists, in waiters' outfits, stationed by their road unworthiness, yellow and black striped painted danfo bus be disturbing a car owner just because the car headlamp is a bit cracked.

This is the kind of injustice we should be fighting for not one junk journalist trying to make end means .Looking for highest bidder here and there.

Ehya! Sorry o!



I have also maintained that the powers given to Nigerian law enforcement officers are way too much... We seriously need to review the constitution of this country. Lot of frivolities and vague powers that people in power can interpret to cheat and get away without any consequence(s)! Ehya! Sorry o!I have also maintained that the powers given to Nigerian law enforcement officers are way too much... We seriously need to review the constitution of this country. Lot of frivolities and vague powers that people in power can interpret to cheat and get away without any consequence(s)! 1 Like

Made in Nigeria madness.

kyjelly



love your username

the memories

kyjellylove your usernamethe memories

I'm at Maryland now heading towards Ikeja.



Please VIO, epp me I need a new car too. Please VIO come and burn my own car too.I'm at Maryland now heading towards Ikeja.Please VIO, epp meI need a new car too. 1 Like

Lawlessness and rascality...

So you just woke up to your responsibility as a SAN. Those VIS and mainly Lagos state officials are arrogantly disrespectful to it citizens unless you are a Soldier or Policamen. Useless people