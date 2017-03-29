₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by akinszz: 5:46am
A Lagos -based human rights lawyer , Femi Falana , has backed a motorist , Oluwadamilare Afolarin , whose car was burnt on the premises of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service .
http://punchng.com/falana-defends-motorist-whose-car-was-burnt-by-vis/
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by Jeffboi(m): 5:54am
Wow, the man is blessed, new car and cash awaiting
Meanwhile somewhere in Europe
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by unclezuma: 5:57am
Wonderful...The rate of lawlessness by institutions of law and order are just mindbogglingly.
Dem think say nah Judge Dredd film ni?
Thank God for the likes of Falana else the common man has got no voice.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by chriskosherbal(m): 5:58am
Thank you falana.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by Pray(m): 6:00am
God bless baba falz for this. Imagine d kind of humiliation the man must have been through! VIS director should be sacked with immediate effect.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by yomi007k(m): 6:04am
God bless daddy falz d badt guy.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by freeze001(f): 6:08am
Oh dear! For the first time (I think), I am sorely tempted to use the zoo appellation because it suits this incident to a tee!
What kind of lawless and wicked beasts and animals occupy offices in this zoo? From the No.1 downwards..all feral, blod-thirsty and heartless predators seeking whom to devour! Lies and propaganda all over the place yet the victim is forced to sign an undertaking that he will not cry out loud! What is this?!
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by profhezekiah: 6:08am
This country is just a joke
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by samcodin: 6:11am
Even LASTMAN are the worst collecting illegal and outrageous fines from motorist and the money collected goes into their private pockets. Touts hiding under government to perpetrate evil. If not for Barr. Falana, SAN that man would have been silently oppressed and caged. Hundreds of cases like this are taking place in Lagos State without the knowledge of anybody. It wasn't as bad as this under the military era. Are we truly in a democratic setting. God bless you Oga Falana.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by alienvirus: 6:12am
Inhumanity against human. Sometimes you wonder if these governmental agencies are possessed by demons.
Thanks Falana for standing for the less privileged rights.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by kYjelly2: 6:15am
Omo, it's remaining to kill someone oooo
Like wtf
If it was me, I may have lost my cool yo! Imagine such rubbish
All these agencies are just useless men, my car burnt in ur office, still you arrest me
Meeen, I can never take it, never ever
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by kYjelly2: 6:22am
freeze001:
Just imagine that shh luv
In this country, you must have money to fight your battles, cause there is never a shortage of enemies.
How much is min wage that they would even be fining someone 80k?
In the U.S, if you get stopped without registration, you can quickly go do it the next day to have your fine slashed or totally waived.
Here they are charging 80k when min wage is 18k, then on top of that, you burn the car
Those officials are lucky that the dude is not a "guy man", if not, fvck all these civil shh like lawsuits, it would have been a group of thugs accosting the bastards at undisclosed locations for vengeance,mtcheew
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by sisisioge: 6:25am
Good! Awon wereeys!
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by kYjelly2: 6:29am
It can be so frustrating at times owning a car in Nigeria.
Just this past Sunday, I was pulled over by those new 112 squad cars along lekki epe expressway.
They just came down and started searching my whole car. I kept asking them, what is my offence
They said they were mandated to stop and search.
What kind of b.s is that
How can you just be stopping cars randomly, who does that
So you can't pull over drivers driving on the wrong lane, those using cell phones, those driving one way, those buses stopping in the middle of the road causing accidents...
Instead, you pull over someone driving legally within his lane, using all appropriate turn signals when changing lanes, all for what To search my car
These guys are all useless.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by jejemanito: 6:40am
The VIS is nothing but a bunch of extortionist thugs with nothing to offer
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by Young03: 7:00am
Wickedness n evil
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by mona1ene: 9:33am
I don't understand this VIO and VIS people oo
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by emeijeh(m): 9:36am
Ok.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by bitingcool: 9:36am
Yes
This is the Nigeria I pray to see. Where institutions are queried for ineptitude and ineffectiveness. I was expecting a smart lawyer to take up this case pro bono. How else can a lawyer announce his name in a big way than this?
Thank God Falana is in already
In the future Nigeria, Nepa will be charged to court , a big man will be unable to bully or bribe his way out of any mess cos a good structure, social media, account tracing and science and technology will beat him hands down
Lawyers should look at opportunities in these cases... if u ever want to make something out of your degree...ask keyamo
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by okonji11: 9:36am
e don happen. such wickedness. Na wah for nigerians in power o. any small authority wen dem give them, them go dey misbehave
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by koolcat: 9:37am
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by abumeinben(m): 9:38am
I still don't understand how and why a team of oldies and laddy confusionists, in waiters' outfits, stationed by their road unworthiness, yellow and black striped painted danfo bus be disturbing a car owner just because the car headlamp is a bit cracked.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by Acetyl(m): 9:41am
This is the kind of injustice we should be fighting for not one junk journalist trying to make end means .Looking for highest bidder here and there.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by enigma2007(m): 9:41am
kYjelly2:
Ehya! Sorry o!
I have also maintained that the powers given to Nigerian law enforcement officers are way too much... We seriously need to review the constitution of this country. Lot of frivolities and vague powers that people in power can interpret to cheat and get away without any consequence(s)!
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by Ishilove: 9:42am
Made in Nigeria madness.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by buffalowings: 9:45am
kYjelly2:
kyjelly
love your username
the memories
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by UltraLeslie1: 9:48am
kYjelly2:Only the Nigeria police stop cars for no reason other than to witch-hunt and look for money.
Police all over the world can only stop for a bona fide reason of reckless driving, failure to use signals, missing vehicles and or positivity identified suspect, or missing head/taillamps
Nigerian demons in uniform set out each and every day with a specific sum in mind. So they stop cars randomly for no fault and ask, what's in your boot as a preamble to ask for vehicle papers...
Bunch of uniformed thieves.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by ElsonMorali: 9:51am
Please VIO come and burn my own car too.
I'm at Maryland now heading towards Ikeja.
Please VIO, epp me I need a new car too.
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by donbuchi1(m): 9:52am
Lawlessness and rascality...
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by Emassive(m): 9:54am
So you just woke up to your responsibility as a SAN. Those VIS and mainly Lagos state officials are arrogantly disrespectful to it citizens unless you are a Soldier or Policamen. Useless people
|Re: Falana Defends Motorist Whose Car Was Burnt By VIS by Btruth: 9:56am
Any link to Falana house? I needed to hire him against the FRSC, Ijebu-ode branch.
