UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by justwise(m): 5:55am
Up to 12 ctivists broke through security at Stansted Airport tonight and chained themselves together on the runway to stop failed asylum seekers being deported.
The left-wing activists were trying to stop a flight taking up to 100 immigrants back to Nigeria and Ghana.
The runway was closed at about 10pm resulting in eight flights being diverted to other London airports. But by 11.30pm the airport was running as normal.
The protesters were part of three groups called End Deportations, Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants and Plane Stupid.
They were heard chanting: 'No borders, no nations, stop deportations'.
One of the activists blocking the runway, Emma Hughes, said she was trying to prevent families from being separated.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4358710/Up-12-activists-break-security-Stansted.html#ixzz4cggZbugH

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by unclezuma: 5:57am
I hope they are not defending the bad eggs...then it becomes counterproductive.

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by Kondomatic(m): 6:32am
Touching

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by benuejosh(m): 6:44am
My eyes have seen my ears! ahh! So the whites are even fighting on behalf of Nigerians? This world has finally come to an end. I can't believe it.

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by hisgrace090: 6:52am
Untill Nigerians reduse their crime level abroad, I will continue supporting whatsoever they go through.
I don't see how I can live with criminals under the same roof.
Whosoever resolve to crime because of difficulty is a talented criminal fullstop.

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by Lexusgs430: 9:13am
Nah Oyinbos dey protest deportations against 9ja & our West African neighbours ? Why our African pipu no go sleep for runway ?

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by ifyalways(f): 9:43am
Isn't it amazing that it's whites protesting this deportation?
Had this happened in Nigeria, I'm sure it's soldiers with koboko that will flog them out of the runway.

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by donolatunji(m): 3:42pm
Hmmmm,actually i think this move can't change anything.

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by Keneking: 7:28pm
Hi Justwise evening don land for travel section oh
Buhari's trip is yielding some positive result.
cc lalasticlala

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by Tundellinium(m): 8:57pm
Wait, wait, wait, did they lie down on the runway? Wow! Unlike I come from, na soldier and police dem go take disrupt una protest.
As for the deportation of Nigerians and Ghanians, me no understand o... Shey no be Britain colonize the two countries

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by littlewonders: 8:57pm
No effect
|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by knightsTempler: 8:57pm
|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by RichDad1(m): 8:57pm
White man and better sense.

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by Taryur3(m): 8:57pm
Yes, i was at the scene and I joined the protest...any illegal Nigerians living here that doesn't commit any crime should be granted some freedoms.

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:57pm
If it were in naija they would have gunned them down
|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by martineverest(m): 8:57pm
benuejosh:u think whites are as heartless like africans?

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by Emu4life(m): 8:57pm
Anywhere naija dey, U go know.
Naija, i hail o
|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by oribi(m): 8:57pm
wow this is touching

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by Habayomie(m): 8:58pm
let Libyans and South-African learn from this

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by chuksjuve(m): 8:59pm
wonderful.....
|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by cathodekazim: 8:59pm
mayb those they wana deport r gays n lesbians
|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by CriticMaestro: 8:59pm
sending people back to Nigeria is like sending someone back to prison after escaping

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by ekensi01(m): 8:59pm
Please dont bring them back we dont need them infact they are useless just send then to jail.

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by tosyne2much(m): 9:00pm
This is unbelievable
|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by emeijeh(m): 9:00pm
Are you sure baba didn't negotiate with these ones during his last
All hail baba
|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by sanbells(f): 9:01pm
The non racists. It's a good move but the way I see Trump's face, even a baby lying on the runway won't make him change his mind.

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by InvestinOwerri(m): 9:02pm
Chai, what a nightmare. You guys should do all within your power to remain there o. Even if it means being jailed, at least you are assured of accomodation & 3 square meals. Since Buhari took over, Nigeria is now worse than it was before you guys left. The masses are suffering, starving and gnashing their teeth! Nothing is working here in Nigeria anymore. The country has finally gone to the dogs. The youths are totally hopeless, youngmen in their late 20's and 30's are still leaving in their parends houses and now put all their hope on bet9ja & lotto while ladies have taken to "runs". Its total madness in Nigeria right now, a rat race in a hell hole! Dont allow them to deport you!! I REPEAT, DO NOT COME BACK!!!

|Re: UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians by BabylonCruise(m): 9:03pm
Try it at Kaduna airport. ........Na cow go ask How far.
