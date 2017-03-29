Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / UK Airport Runway Blocked By Activists To Stop The Deportation Of Nigerians (30029 Views)

Cows Take Over Owerri Airport Runway, Plane Aborts Landing / Nigerian Paid Man £1000 To Pose As Her Baby's Father In Bid To Avoid Deportation / The Current State Of Enugu Airport Runway (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



The left-wing activists were trying to stop a flight taking up to 100 immigrants back to Nigeria and Ghana.

The runway was closed at about 10pm resulting in eight flights being diverted to other London airports. But by 11.30pm the airport was running as normal.



The protesters were part of three groups called End Deportations, Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants and Plane Stupid.

They were heard chanting: 'No borders, no nations, stop deportations'.

One of the activists blocking the runway, Emma Hughes, said she was trying to prevent families from being separated.





Read more: Up to 12 ctivists broke through security at Stansted Airport tonight and chained themselves together on the runway to stop failed asylum seekers being deported.The left-wing activists were trying to stop a flight taking up to 100 immigrants back to Nigeria and Ghana.The runway was closed at about 10pm resulting in eight flights being diverted to other London airports. But by 11.30pm the airport was running as normal.The protesters were part of three groups called End Deportations, Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants and Plane Stupid.They were heard chanting: 'No borders, no nations, stop deportations'.One of the activists blocking the runway, Emma Hughes, said she was trying to prevent families from being separated.Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4358710/Up-12-activists-break-security-Stansted.html#ixzz4cggZbugH 4 Likes 3 Shares

I hope they are not defending the bad eggs...then it becomes counterproductive. 5 Likes 1 Share

Touching 12 Likes

My eyes have seen my ears! ahh! So the whites are even fighting on behalf of Nigerians? This world has finally come to an end. I can't believe it. 52 Likes 3 Shares

Untill Nigerians reduse their crime level abroad, I will continue supporting whatsoever they go through.

I don't see how I can live with criminals under the same roof.

Whosoever resolve to crime because of difficulty is a talented criminal fullstop. 20 Likes 1 Share

Nah Oyinbos dey protest deportations against 9ja & our West African neighbours ? Why our African pipu no go sleep for runway ? 9 Likes 1 Share

Isn't it amazing that it's whites protesting this deportation?



Had this happened in Nigeria, I'm sure it's soldiers with koboko that will flog them out of the runway. 64 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmmm,actually i think this move can't change anything. 2 Likes

Hi Justwise evening don land for travel section oh

Buhari's trip is yielding some positive result.

cc lalasticlala 1 Like



As for the deportation of Nigerians and Ghanians, me no understand o... Shey no be Britain colonize the two countries Wait, wait, wait, did they lie down on the runway? Wow! Unlike I come from, na soldier and police dem go take disrupt una protest.As for the deportation of Nigerians and Ghanians, me no understand o... Shey no be Britain colonize the two countries 5 Likes

No effect

White man and better sense. 1 Like

Yes, i was at the scene and I joined the protest...any illegal Nigerians living here that doesn't commit any crime should be granted some freedoms. 4 Likes

If it were in naija they would have gunned them down

benuejosh:

My eyes have seen my ears! ahh! So the whites are even fighting on behalf of Nigerians? This world has finally come to an end. I can't believe it. u think whites are as heartless like africans? u think whites are as heartless like africans? 6 Likes

Anywhere naija dey, U go know.

Naija, i hail o

wow this is touching 7 Likes

let Libyans and South-African learn from this 2 Likes

wonderful.....

mayb those they wana deport r gays n lesbians

sending people back to Nigeria is like sending someone back to prison after escaping 9 Likes 1 Share

Please dont bring them back we dont need them infact they are useless just send then to jail. 1 Like 1 Share

This is unbelievable

Are you sure baba didn't negotiate with these ones during his last visit stay in London.



All hail baba

The non racists. It's a good move but the way I see Trump's face, even a baby lying on the runway won't make him change his mind. 1 Like

Chai, what a nightmare. You guys should do all within your power to remain there o. Even if it means being jailed, at least you are assured of accomodation & 3 square meals. Since Buhari took over, Nigeria is now worse than it was before you guys left. The masses are suffering, starving and gnashing their teeth! Nothing is working here in Nigeria anymore. The country has finally gone to the dogs. The youths are totally hopeless, youngmen in their late 20's and 30's are still leaving in their parends houses and now put all their hope on bet9ja & lotto while ladies have taken to "runs". Its total madness in Nigeria right now, a rat race in a hell hole! Dont allow them to deport you!! I REPEAT, DO NOT COME BACK!!! 8 Likes 3 Shares