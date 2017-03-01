₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by JamieNaij(m): 8:11am
Footballer, Mikel Obi shared this adorable photo of his twin daughters. He captioned it; "sister love"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSNB-ZBA7j8/?taken-by=mikel_john_obi&hl=en
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/sister-love-mikel-obi-shares-picture-of.html
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by emerich(m): 8:14am
Whoa! So cute.........
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Keepshining(f): 8:22am
omo o ee pe dagba. so so cute.
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by tossedbae(f): 8:35am
How old?
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by PetrePan(m): 8:52am
Money good sha...see as mikel pikin con fine..
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by computergeek(f): 8:55am
Beautiful oooooooo!
1 Like
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by pompeylo: 10:01am
cool
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by teemanbastos(m): 10:01am
Sweet little humans.. I love twins
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Christane(m): 10:02am
Wonderfully made
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Keneking: 10:02am
Igbos are indeed doing very well
Mikel should teach them how to eat ogbono soup, by their lips ...we shall know them, swallow food would do wonders
- His wife go sabi cook pasta for breakfast, indomie for afternoon and dry bread for night.
- Granny apple for Mikel....I imagine the strength wey the guy go get to perform on the pitch and off the pitch (for night)
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by mccoy47(m): 10:03am
Aww. I love twins
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by jimi4us: 10:03am
nice one
3 Likes
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Elnino4ladies: 10:03am
I must marry a Russian babe
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by nwaokeleme100(m): 10:03am
They are beautiful....... i need me a Russian millionaire's daughter!!
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Houseofglam7: 10:03am
Awwwww
Kids
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by curtisaxel(m): 10:03am
Waow! i must marry oyinbo oooh!!!!!!!
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by xqzytchyca(f): 10:04am
Uto umuazi adirozikwa afia aru! See small children of yesterday o
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by ucmini: 10:04am
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by toyinjimoh(m): 10:04am
cute ladies
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by fisfat(m): 10:05am
See as pikin fresh
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by ireneblush(f): 10:05am
tossedbae:A year and four months old. kids grow too fast.
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by abeniagbon(m): 10:05am
children are asking for papa
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by modsfucker: 10:05am
wow so cute..... may god bless my pregnant wife with twin babies Ameen.
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by lifestyle1(m): 10:05am
Kids grow too fast this days.
I was here when they were born still here watching them grow probably till they get old.
I need to go have my own babies as soon as possible.
No time.
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Donpoker9(m): 10:05am
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by okonji11: 10:06am
this is cute
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by mona1ene: 10:07am
I like this
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by MVLOX(m): 10:07am
Baba God Abeg wen me and my fiancé (wife to be) calls later Abeg make dem ansa our call with twins too.... I so love twins
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by modsfucker: 10:07am
ireneblush:
babe you're not bad too.... you're so cute... oh sorry, beautiful...... nope,....... too fine.
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Kaxmytex(m): 10:07am
U sure say na im twins b diz.... dem don grow shaperly sha..
Dem cute
|Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by tossedbae(f): 10:09am
ireneblush:wow looking like 3yrs old kids
