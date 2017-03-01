Igbos are indeed doing very well



Mikel should teach them how to eat ogbono soup, by their lips ...we shall know them, swallow food would do wonders



- His wife go sabi cook pasta for breakfast, indomie for afternoon and dry bread for night.

- Granny apple for Mikel....I imagine the strength wey the guy go get to perform on the pitch and off the pitch (for night) Igbos are indeed doing very wellMikel should teach them how to eat ogbono soup, by their lips ...we shall know them, swallow food would do wonders- His wife go sabi cook pasta for breakfast, indomie for afternoon and dry bread for night.- Granny apple for Mikel....I imagine the strength wey the guy go get to perform on the pitch and off the pitch (for night)