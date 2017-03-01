₦airaland Forum

Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by JamieNaij(m): 8:11am
Footballer, Mikel Obi shared this adorable photo of his twin daughters. He captioned it; "sister love"


https://www.instagram.com/p/BSNB-ZBA7j8/?taken-by=mikel_john_obi&hl=en


SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/sister-love-mikel-obi-shares-picture-of.html

Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by emerich(m): 8:14am
Whoa! So cute.........

1 Like

Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Keepshining(f): 8:22am
omo o ee pe dagba. so so cute.

1 Like

Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by tossedbae(f): 8:35am
How old?
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by PetrePan(m): 8:52am
Money good sha...see as mikel pikin con fine..
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by computergeek(f): 8:55am
Beautiful oooooooo!

1 Like

Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by pompeylo: 10:01am
cool

Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by teemanbastos(m): 10:01am
Sweet little humans.. I love twins
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Christane(m): 10:02am
Wonderfully made
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Keneking: 10:02am
kiss kissIgbos are indeed doing very well

Mikel should teach them how to eat ogbono soup, by their lips ...we shall know them, swallow food would do wonders grin grin grin

- His wife go sabi cook pasta for breakfast, indomie for afternoon and dry bread for night.
- Granny apple for Mikel....I imagine the strength wey the guy go get to perform on the pitch and off the pitch (for night)
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by mccoy47(m): 10:03am
Aww. I love twins
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by jimi4us: 10:03am
nice one

3 Likes

Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Elnino4ladies: 10:03am
I must marry a Russian babe
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by nwaokeleme100(m): 10:03am
They are beautiful....... i need me a Russian millionaire's daughter!!
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Houseofglam7: 10:03am
Awwwww
Kids kiss
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by curtisaxel(m): 10:03am
Waow! i must marry oyinbo oooh!!!!!!!
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by xqzytchyca(f): 10:04am
Uto umuazi adirozikwa afia aru! See small children of yesterday o
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by ucmini: 10:04am
Dear Nairalanders,
please which online biz can i start with #10k ?
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by meskana212(m): 10:04am
ucmini:
Dear Nairalanders,
please which online biz can i start with #10k ?
. 10k no fit buy VPN sef.... tongue tongue
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by toyinjimoh(m): 10:04am
cute ladies
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by fisfat(m): 10:05am
See as pikin fresh grin
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by ireneblush(f): 10:05am
tossedbae:
How old?
A year and four months old. kids grow too fast.
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by abeniagbon(m): 10:05am
children are asking for papa
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by modsfucker: 10:05am
wow so cute..... may god bless my pregnant wife with twin babies Ameen.
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by lifestyle1(m): 10:05am
Kids grow too fast this days.

I was here when they were born still here watching them grow probably till they get old.

I need to go have my own babies as soon as possible.

No time.
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Donpoker9(m): 10:05am
smiley
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by okonji11: 10:06am
this is cute
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by mona1ene: 10:07am
I like this grin
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by MVLOX(m): 10:07am
Baba God Abeg wen me and my fiancé (wife to be) calls later Abeg make dem ansa our call with twins too.... I so love twins
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by modsfucker: 10:07am
ireneblush:
A year and four months old. kids grow too fast.


babe you're not bad too.... you're so cute... oh sorry, beautiful...... nope,....... too fine.
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by Kaxmytex(m): 10:07am
U sure say na im twins b diz.... dem don grow shaperly sha..
Dem cute
Re: Mikel Obi Shares Picture Of His Twin Daughters by tossedbae(f): 10:09am
ireneblush:
A year and four months old. kids grow too fast.
wow looking like 3yrs old kids

(0) (1) (Reply)

