Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian (20674 Views)

Proof That Dino Melaye Is Lying About Walking Around Lagos (see Proof) / Senator Dino Melaye Is A Disgrace To The Nigerian Senate -tinubu's Aide / Dino Melaye Is Operating A Foreign Bank Account - Sahara Reporters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West has been in the news as many believe that he is in possession of a fake certificate, among other things.



The controversial senator has continued to taunt people he calls his enemies, even recording a video and putting up a video on social media, in which he said his enemies will be put to shame while dancing.



The video of course went viral, many found it funny, others shameful, while some wondered if this was a Nigerian senator or a comedian. Yet, this is not the first time Dino Melaye has proved that he has great comic talent. Here are some

photos:

1. When he dressed up as a northern

ruler 4 Likes 1 Share

Dino Melaye dressed as a ruler from northern Nigeria, looks very much like Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. Yet, Dino is from Kogistate.









2. Fighting 3 Likes

He really is

In a manner unworthy of a Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye was involved in a fight which left his clothes torn, yet we see him smiling at the camera.











3. Full traditional regalia 4 Likes 1 Share

Money talks.



Democracy in action

While it is not wrong to dress in native attire to the National Assembly, why is Dino Melaye dressed in full regalia complete with horsetail?











4. When he remembered his hustling

days 6 Likes 1 Share

This one was especially funny. So, Dino Melaye posted on social media that he was once a hawker, and had to put a tray of groundnuts on his head to prove his point.













5. When he was this petty 4 Likes













6. When he taunted Tinubu





https://www.naij.com/1096449-6-photos-show-dino-melaye-a-comedian.html When someone accuses of you of not been a graduate, Dino Melaye says the best thing is to put on a graduation gown, next time you meet the person.6. When he taunted Tinubu 3 Likes 1 Share



Nigeria: a story Comedian abi tout, that no. 4 is just too funnyNigeria: a story

Senator Remi Tinubu got into a shouting match with Dino Melaye in the National Assembly and the next day, Dino was on the street to her house taking pictures and posting on Twitter. 10 Likes

Dino is suffering from too much intake of CHIBOK weeds 3 Likes

No matter how messed up he is, still he's living his dream, my nigga dino waddap 18 Likes

When Nigeria is ready for serious leaders, the youth will stop selling g themselves for pack of rice with 200 naira 11 Likes 1 Share

kindergarten sinator 3 Likes

chief dino on his onion. lol 1 Like

SMH 2 Likes

OP FORGOT THE ULTIMATE



Ajeku iya ni o je

*singing in melaye's voice* 35 Likes 2 Shares

Where's the one where he was dancing ?

Where is the one where he said "Ntoor" 6 Likes 1 Share

The most epic is his latest "Ntoor" video.



And e get children o. 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok



Yes or No?





You can call him anything you like. Did he graduateYes or No?You can call him anything you like. 2 Likes

Lol 1000likes for this man jor 2 Likes







hope to see 6 photos that show buhari







is a dollard hope to see 6 photos that show buhariis a dollard 5 Likes

Dino is a fool 1 Like 1 Share





He's just being distractive and most times a busy body kind of He's just being distractive and most times a

...as much as I think ds man faked his results..I ve actually liked him for a long tym...

I like his youthful and trouble-making nature. 1 Like

hahah

Dino The Man With 4 BIG BALLS

clown