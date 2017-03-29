₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by pcei: 12:29pm
Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West has been in the news as many believe that he is in possession of a fake certificate, among other things.
The controversial senator has continued to taunt people he calls his enemies, even recording a video and putting up a video on social media, in which he said his enemies will be put to shame while dancing.
The video of course went viral, many found it funny, others shameful, while some wondered if this was a Nigerian senator or a comedian. Yet, this is not the first time Dino Melaye has proved that he has great comic talent. Here are some
photos:
1. When he dressed up as a northern
ruler
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by pcei: 12:32pm
Dino Melaye dressed as a ruler from northern Nigeria, looks very much like Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. Yet, Dino is from Kogistate.
2. Fighting
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by Tlaw01(m): 12:32pm
He really is
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by pcei: 12:34pm
In a manner unworthy of a Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye was involved in a fight which left his clothes torn, yet we see him smiling at the camera.
3. Full traditional regalia
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by saint047(m): 12:40pm
Money talks.
Democracy in action
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by pcei: 12:42pm
While it is not wrong to dress in native attire to the National Assembly, why is Dino Melaye dressed in full regalia complete with horsetail?
4. When he remembered his hustling
days
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by pcei: 12:44pm
This one was especially funny. So, Dino Melaye posted on social media that he was once a hawker, and had to put a tray of groundnuts on his head to prove his point.
5. When he was this petty
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by pcei: 12:48pm
When someone accuses of you of not been a graduate, Dino Melaye says the best thing is to put on a graduation gown, next time you meet the person.
6. When he taunted Tinubu
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by Tadeknkeepcalm: 12:48pm
Comedian abi tout, that no. 4 is just too funny
Nigeria: a story
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by pcei: 12:49pm
Senator Remi Tinubu got into a shouting match with Dino Melaye in the National Assembly and the next day, Dino was on the street to her house taking pictures and posting on Twitter.
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by yarimo(m): 1:00pm
Dino is suffering from too much intake of CHIBOK weeds
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by iambijo(m): 1:40pm
No matter how messed up he is, still he's living his dream, my nigga dino waddap
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by princemillla(m): 2:02pm
When Nigeria is ready for serious leaders, the youth will stop selling g themselves for pack of rice with 200 naira
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by Jaideyone(m): 2:44pm
kindergarten sinator
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by Munzy14: 3:25pm
chief dino on his onion. lol
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by Chanchit: 3:38pm
SMH
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by Rapsowdee01(m): 3:40pm
OP FORGOT THE ULTIMATE
Ajeku iya ni o je
*singing in melaye's voice*
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by hakeem4(m): 3:40pm
Where's the one where he was dancing ?
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by ademasta(m): 3:40pm
Where is the one where he said "Ntoor"
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by kennygee(f): 3:41pm
The most epic is his latest "Ntoor" video.
And e get children o.
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by kateskitty(f): 3:41pm
Ok
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by BrutalJab: 3:42pm
Did he graduate
Yes or No?
You can call him anything you like.
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by Blacklister(m): 3:42pm
Lol 1000likes for this man jor
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by rozayx5(m): 3:42pm
hope to see 6 photos that show buhari
is a dollard
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by omofunaab(m): 3:42pm
Dino is a fool
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by Abbeyme: 3:42pm
He's just being distractive and most times a busy body kind of
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by Deeypeey(m): 3:42pm
...as much as I think ds man faked his results..I ve actually liked him for a long tym...
I like his youthful and trouble-making nature.
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by oponzi: 3:42pm
hahah
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by yeyeboi(m): 3:42pm
Dino The Man With 4 BIG BALLS
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by poki01: 3:43pm
clown
|Re: 6 Photos That Show Dino Melaye Is A Comedian by haulagehandlers(m): 3:43pm
Munzy14:As in Dino suya (saurus) on onions.....nice meal that.
