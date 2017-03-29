₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by masterpiece86: 12:36pm
Senate’s action childish, irresponsible –Sagay
http://punchng.com/sagay-others-kick-as-senate-puts-off-recs-confirmation-over-magu/
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by Bashirfuntua(m): 12:37pm
this one fit reach front page
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by dunkem21(m): 12:38pm
OK, let me ask the people ..
Click *Like to support Sagay/FG ..
*Share to stand with the Senate ..
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by modelmike7(m): 12:39pm
Glad we still have some sensible people in our country. . . . ( just reading that the bunch of corrupt sinator just invited him to the house for this facts he stated here )... May all the enemies of Nigeria never know peace!!
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by dunkem21(m): 12:40pm
..
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by Eazybay(m): 12:48pm
First there should be a party resolve
Second there should be a patriotic resolve.
In God we Trust
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by lytech1(m): 12:50pm
He pain HIM...
You wont have heard this nonsense from him if he was acepted easily...
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by TippyTop(m): 12:51pm
Sagay has reduced himself to the likes of charge and bail lawyers, sad, very sad.
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by yarimo(m): 12:55pm
This sets of senators are the worst sets of senators since independent.
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by omolami: 1:00pm
Sagay's choice of words on the senate revesles much about his poor upbringing and wayward character. Not fit for hiscpresent appointment. He is a major instigator of critics between the senate and the executive
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by verygudbadguy(m): 1:05pm
n
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by TippyTop(m): 1:05pm
Sagay lost his integrity long time ago, he is ready to support Buhari at every turn, he sold his integrity for peanuts.
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by okonji11: 1:06pm
Come and beat us - NG Senate
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by tempex88(m): 1:07pm
But the executives too are stubborn.
The Senate as an institution (even though it is alleged that most members are corrupt) must be respected by the executives and its appointees.
And if truly Buhari's appointment are based on Intergrity, there are over a hundred million Nigerians that can replace Magu. What if he dies or Resigns, wont someone still fill the post? Sentae says he is unfit based on DSS report, so what is Sagay crying about
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by mona1ene: 1:07pm
This Sagay is selectively stupid. haba sef, I used to respect him ooo
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by fasdtrak: 1:08pm
tempex88:
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by Tyche(m): 1:08pm
There's something strange about benig in the proximity of power. What happened to Sagay?
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by Modupehisola(f): 1:09pm
sagay say wat eva u like ooo...
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by jowhyte(m): 1:10pm
See his smelling mouth. Presidency can not be cowed yet presidency wants to cow the legislatives. Ode
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by Dabigbroda(m): 1:10pm
I don't think the problem is d senate, its more of the kitchen cabinet using the senate to get Magu out of EFCC. I just can't believe that a nominee of d president is being condemn by an agency under the same presidency.
Mr President should put his house in order, cos the earlier d beta.
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by Ezedon(m): 1:10pm
Bunch of confused people
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by magoo10: 1:11pm
I learnt he has been invited to the senate to explain what he meant by that,and the drama continues.
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by Amebo1(m): 1:11pm
Who is Sagay sef? Let him go and sit down! What did he know?
A Prof and SAN thats advising the president to disobey rule of law!!!
He thinks he own Nigeria abi? Mtcheeeeww
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by SmartchoicesNG: 1:12pm
Tyche:Sagay is insane.... These old men should leave our lives for us!
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by deflover(m): 1:13pm
Sagay is a big idiot
His he fit for his office
Is buhari fit for his
There is a process of doing things
The senators told you they won't approve magu
You can't find another person
The senators may not be holy but they are doing thier jobs
You either find alternative to magu or let the country stand still
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by MrMcJay(m): 1:15pm
So, we have left Dino's matter and we are entering another one. New week, new drama.
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by RALPHOW(m): 1:15pm
HONESTLY HOW DID WE GET HERE?
WHAT DO YOU EXPECT WHEN WE HAVE THIRD CLASS SET OF PEOPLE IN THE UPPER CHAMBER!
ONLY GOD CAN DELIVER THIS COUNTRY FROM THESE SELFISH POLITICIANS.
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by tommysparks: 1:16pm
Sagay is saying they will regret it, so he is now threatening the Senate?? I think he should be arrested for threat to life. He should have allowed the presidency to respond if need be.
|Re: Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay by muykem: 1:17pm
A day is coming when senate will send nominees to Mr. President for appointment. How will senate abandoned their duty because of Magu and not abandoned their mouth watering salaries/remunerations.
