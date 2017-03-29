Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate’s Action Childish , Irresponsible – Sagay (5803 Views)

Senate’s action childish, irresponsible –Sagay



Sagay, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, stated that Buhari would not be cowed by the Senate’s action which he described as an affront to the Presidency.



He said, “That action is childish and irresponsible. Do they think Buhari is a man that can easily be threatened? My God! How can people of such character occupy the highest legislative office in the country? Nigeria is finished.



“It is a great mistake and they will regret it.”



When asked what appropriate action Buhari could take, Sagay explained that Buhari could continue to appoint people in acting capacity where necessary.



He said the refusal to confirm the RECs was of no effect since officials of the INEC had been acting as RECs for over a year.



Sagay added, “Where the Senate is required to approve a person for a particular position and they refuse to do it, the person could continue to act depending on the nature of the appointment.



“However, if the nominee is coming from another sector, just like in the case of the RECs, it means they cannot act. However, people below that rank in INEC can continue to act as RECs all over the country as it has been done.”



He added, “What this action means is that the Senate is being occupied by the most unserious set of Nigerians in history. Nigeria is currently at its lowest level because we have people who have no sense of responsibility, who have no feeling and are there for just vanity and are ready to bring down the country in order to feel important, it is the worst case of abuse ever.



“Let them do what they want, they will regret it.”



Glad we still have some sensible people in our country. . . . ( just reading that the bunch of corrupt sinator just invited him to the house for this facts he stated here )... May all the enemies of Nigeria never know peace!! 12 Likes 3 Shares

First there should be a party resolve



Second there should be a patriotic resolve.



Sagay has reduced himself to the likes of charge and bail lawyers, sad, very sad. 26 Likes

This sets of senators are the worst sets of senators since independent. 7 Likes 1 Share

Sagay's choice of words on the senate revesles much about his poor upbringing and wayward character. Not fit for hiscpresent appointment. He is a major instigator of critics between the senate and the executive 20 Likes

Sagay lost his integrity long time ago, he is ready to support Buhari at every turn, he sold his integrity for peanuts. 19 Likes

Come and beat us - NG Senate 5 Likes 1 Share

But the executives too are stubborn.



The Senate as an institution (even though it is alleged that most members are corrupt) must be respected by the executives and its appointees.



And if truly Buhari's appointment are based on Intergrity, there are over a hundred million Nigerians that can replace Magu. What if he dies or Resigns, wont someone still fill the post? Sentae says he is unfit based on DSS report, so what is Sagay crying about 11 Likes

This Sagay is selectively stupid. haba sef, I used to respect him ooo 19 Likes

But the executives too are stubborn 1 Like

There's something strange about benig in the proximity of power. What happened to Sagay? 11 Likes 1 Share

See his smelling mouth. Presidency can not be cowed yet presidency wants to cow the legislatives. Ode 8 Likes

I don't think the problem is d senate, its more of the kitchen cabinet using the senate to get Magu out of EFCC. I just can't believe that a nominee of d president is being condemn by an agency under the same presidency.



Mr President should put his house in order, cos the earlier d beta. 3 Likes

I learnt he has been invited to the senate to explain what he meant by that,and the drama continues. 1 Like

A Prof and SAN thats advising the president to disobey rule of law!!!

He thinks he own Nigeria abi? Mtcheeeeww 7 Likes

There's something strange about benig in the proximity of power. What happened to Sagay? Sagay is insane.... These old men should leave our lives for us! Sagay is insane.... These old men should leave our lives for us! 9 Likes

Sagay is a big idiot

His he fit for his office

Is buhari fit for his

There is a process of doing things

The senators told you they won't approve magu

You can't find another person

The senators may not be holy but they are doing thier jobs

You either find alternative to magu or let the country stand still 9 Likes 1 Share

So, we have left Dino's matter and we are entering another one. New week, new drama. 1 Like

HONESTLY HOW DID WE GET HERE?

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT WHEN WE HAVE THIRD CLASS SET OF PEOPLE IN THE UPPER CHAMBER!

ONLY GOD CAN DELIVER THIS COUNTRY FROM THESE SELFISH POLITICIANS. 1 Like 1 Share

Sagay is saying they will regret it, so he is now threatening the Senate?? I think he should be arrested for threat to life. He should have allowed the presidency to respond if need be. 6 Likes