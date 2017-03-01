₦airaland Forum

Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:19pm
Here is the Photo of President Muhammadu Buhari's letter to the Senate on confirmation of two ministerial nominees. The letter was read at wednesday's plenary by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Photo Credit: Sumner Shagari Sambo

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buharis-letter-to-senate-on.html

Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by madridguy(m): 1:26pm
LONG LIFE SAI BABA.

Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:32pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by Keneking: 1:35pm
What about clearance from DSS grin

Hope the Kogi nominee (Prof.) can epp with Dino Melaye's case?
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by TippyTop(m): 1:39pm
Which Buhari communicated this to the Senate? Is it the same old man who now sleeps all day at Aso Rock?

Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by mykelmeezy: 1:41pm
so how does the name benefit us


on another thread i saw people saying why would you want someone from another state selected


so i have to ask


why dafuq is ministerial selection based on state of origin n state of mind


i know Nigeria is multicultural but

its shame over 50yrs we r still so tribalistic

this explains the square pegs in round hole minister we have


else why is dalung a minister coz he's from a particular state??


p.s who knows where 2017 budget is coz it seems im the only one who is seeing 2016 budget scam playing over again.....

Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by hotspec(m): 1:41pm
This is is d beauty of ICT. Timely and round d clock access to information

Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by www344x: 1:41pm

Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by tejpot(m): 1:42pm
Whoever wrote the letter, the hand writing is fine.
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by abbaapple(m): 1:42pm
God bless baba! d only lion can do and undo, u re amphoteric in nature.
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by BruzMoney(m): 1:43pm
Nothing is working again in this country
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by ayatt(m): 1:43pm
okay...now balanced
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by abbaapple(m): 1:43pm
abbaapple:
God bless baba! d only lion dat can do and undo, u re amphoteric in nature.
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by adeoba2008(m): 1:44pm
Noted.
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by oponzi: 1:44pm
i bet this house sees buhari as a joker
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by samuel900(m): 1:44pm
Dis doesn't stop the stress student are going through getting JAMB (UTME) form at the Bank. the useless Oloyede is enjoying his life under A.C, while student are dying in the sun.

Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by mona1ene: 1:44pm
please don't snub baba this time abeg, for the sake of his rep
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by crestedaguiyi: 1:44pm
kind expeditious, hmm

grammer don enter
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by ednut1(m): 1:45pm
how does this help the common man? it took over a year to replace d late kogi Minister. nawa o
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by drazenn(m): 1:45pm
I most times wonder why a black man thinks of himself alone and not the country, China is a testimony. If we spent time developing the country like china did and imposed death penalty on corruption, perhaps we would have been a world super power to. China isnt in Europe but AsIa. Black skin=black heart
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by MrTypist: 1:45pm
I hope they are to replace fashola and Amaechi?
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by fasdtrak: 1:45pm
madridguy:
Seen.
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by ademasta(m): 1:45pm
Yea
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by burkingx(f): 1:46pm
grin
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by burkingx(f): 1:46pm
grin grin grin
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by mykelmeezy: 1:47pm
abbaapple:
God bless baba! d only lion can do and undo, u re amphoteric in nature.
BMC zombie

so wtf is Special about what buhari just did??

so sad to see how much people have been brainwashed to hail irrelevant issues

Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by IamPatriotic(m): 1:50pm
I thought they said James Faleke would be the Kogi Nominee to pacify Asiwaju Tinubu?
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by awesomet1(m): 1:50pm
Amoyinoluwa24:
Here is the Photo of President Muhammadu Buhari's letter to the Senate on confirmation of two ministerial nominees. The letter was read at wednesday's plenary by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Photo Credit: Sumner Shagari Sambo

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buharis-letter-to-senate-on.html


Why was the opening and closing salutations of the letter not typed?
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by lifecashmoney(f): 1:52pm
the drama continues




check my signature... its real....
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by IMASTEX: 1:56pm
Okay
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by alphaconde(m): 1:56pm
www344x:

So u don't want to repent u will die by born fire
Re: Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) by Mr2kay3: 1:57pm
This man sef

(0) (1) (Reply)

