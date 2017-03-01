so how does the name benefit us





on another thread i saw people saying why would you want someone from another state selected





so i have to ask





why dafuq is ministerial selection based on state of origin n state of mind





i know Nigeria is multicultural but



its shame over 50yrs we r still so tribalistic



this explains the square pegs in round hole minister we have





else why is dalung a minister coz he's from a particular state??





p.s who knows where 2017 budget is coz it seems im the only one who is seeing 2016 budget scam playing over again.....