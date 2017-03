Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Letter To Senate On Appointment Of 2 Ministerial Nominees (Photo) (5154 Views)

Photo Credit: Sumner Shagari Sambo



Source: Here is the Photo of President Muhammadu Buhari's letter to the Senate on confirmation of two ministerial nominees. The letter was read at wednesday's plenary by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Photo Credit: Sumner Shagari Sambo

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buharis-letter-to-senate-on.html

LONG LIFE SAI BABA. 2 Likes

Hope the Kogi nominee (Prof.) can epp with Dino Melaye's case? What about clearance from DSS

Which Buhari communicated this to the Senate? Is it the same old man who now sleeps all day at Aso Rock? 2 Likes

so how does the name benefit us





on another thread i saw people saying why would you want someone from another state selected





so i have to ask





why dafuq is ministerial selection based on state of origin n state of mind





i know Nigeria is multicultural but



its shame over 50yrs we r still so tribalistic



this explains the square pegs in round hole minister we have





else why is dalung a minister coz he's from a particular state??





p.s who knows where 2017 budget is coz it seems im the only one who is seeing 2016 budget scam playing over again.....

This is is d beauty of ICT. Timely and round d clock access to information 2 Likes

Whoever wrote the letter, the hand writing is fine.

God bless baba! d only lion can do and undo, u re amphoteric in nature.

Nothing is working again in this country

okay...now balanced



God bless baba! d only lion dat can do and undo, u re amphoteric in nature.

Noted.

i bet this house sees buhari as a joker

Dis doesn't stop the stress student are going through getting JAMB (UTME) form at the Bank. the useless Oloyede is enjoying his life under A.C, while student are dying in the sun. 1 Like

please don't snub baba this time abeg, for the sake of his rep

kind expeditious, hmm



grammer don enter

how does this help the common man? it took over a year to replace d late kogi Minister. nawa o

I most times wonder why a black man thinks of himself alone and not the country, China is a testimony. If we spent time developing the country like china did and imposed death penalty on corruption, perhaps we would have been a world super power to. China isnt in Europe but AsIa. Black skin=black heart

I hope they are to replace fashola and Amaechi?

Yea



God bless baba! d only lion can do and undo, u re amphoteric in nature. BMC zombie



so wtf is Special about what buhari just did??



BMC zombie

so wtf is Special about what buhari just did??

so sad to see how much people have been brainwashed to hail irrelevant issues

I thought they said James Faleke would be the Kogi Nominee to pacify Asiwaju Tinubu?



Here is the Photo of President Muhammadu Buhari's letter to the Senate on confirmation of two ministerial nominees. The letter was read at wednesday's plenary by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.



Photo Credit: Sumner Shagari Sambo



Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buharis-letter-to-senate-on.html



Why was the opening and closing salutations of the letter not typed?

the drama continues









check my signature... its real....

Okay





So u don't want to repent u will die by born fire