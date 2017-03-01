Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) (39256 Views)

See How A Thief High On Weed Posed For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos





This guy is really funny. An arrested vandal who was nabbed by police operatives today in Lagos showed his "real" face when he was asked to pose for the camera while being paraded in front of journalists. According to reports, the hoodlum was high on weed when he was arrested while on operation with his tools ...



someone...pls, what brand of weed must this be on? 46 Likes

"nobody can stop his shine". 106 Likes 3 Shares

This theif na wah 1 Like

high on weed this hot afternoon 5 Likes

He is no longer in this planet he is in Mars now. 30 Likes 2 Shares

1 Like

Hahah 28 Likes 2 Shares

Kwale weed 9 Likes

CastedDude:

high on weed this hot afternoon they no know say this kind sun fit make person mad...maybe the madness don't start sef they no know say this kind sun fit make person mad...maybe the madness don't start sef 2 Likes

I think the police arrest the wrong guy this one is a yaba left escapee 100 Likes 4 Shares

Lol 1 Like

This is type of weed that after you smoke it and you visit the cinema and you'd start to ask for the remote control 62 Likes

Hahahahaha



Where you think say that slang "nothing dey happen" come from? Junkies of course Weed go make you feel relaxed in a high tension situation.Where you think say that slang "nothing dey happen" come from? Junkies of course 16 Likes

Afonja 24 Likes 2 Shares

A thief has no dignity 1 Like

This is a vandal and not the kind of thief I want to see being paraded. 2 Likes

Na only weed fit make you use remote snap selfie trust me

Lmao





SAY NO TO WEED 3 Likes

I can only see the tyre....



Lala please come and roll it away in jesus name

I need a drag of what he is smoking



it must be of the purest strain





modified





serious question



why is osogbo weed so popular? 15 Likes

His telling you that whatever will be will be . 4 Likes

is he high on weed or the weed is high on him.

This guy is black to his eyeballs. I had to adjust my screen brightness before I could see him 3 Likes 1 Share

Bloggers... SMH, they will do anything for traffic.... 1 Like

This is a Mad man not a theif,,look at his brother 23 Likes

Meeeen, people are suffering. Hunger don wound this guy. 2 Likes

he smoked weed till he slow mode 1 Like