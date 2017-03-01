₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by dainformant(m): 2:19pm
See How A Thief High On Weed Posed For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos
This guy is really funny. An arrested vandal who was nabbed by police operatives today in Lagos showed his "real" face when he was asked to pose for the camera while being paraded in front of journalists. According to reports, the hoodlum was high on weed when he was arrested while on operation with his tools ...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-how-thief-high-on-weed-posed-for.html
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by dainformant(m): 2:19pm
see more photos >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-how-thief-high-on-weed-posed-for.html
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by tendercharles(m): 2:21pm
someone...pls, what brand of weed must this be on?
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by dainformant(m): 2:21pm
"nobody can stop his shine".
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Promxy94(m): 2:21pm
This theif na wah
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by CastedDude: 2:26pm
high on weed this hot afternoon
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by emerich(m): 2:34pm
He is no longer in this planet he is in Mars now.
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by umarshehu58: 2:36pm
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Smellymouth: 2:36pm
Hahah
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by okosodo: 2:42pm
Kwale weed
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by AyamConfidence(m): 2:43pm
CastedDude:they no know say this kind sun fit make person mad...maybe the madness don't start sef
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by enomakos(m): 2:44pm
I think the police arrest the wrong guy this one is a yaba left escapee
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by eitsei(m): 2:44pm
Lol
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 3:01pm
This is type of weed that after you smoke it and you visit the cinema and you'd start to ask for the remote control
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 3:01pm
Hahahahaha
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by themonk: 3:01pm
Weed go make you feel relaxed in a high tension situation.
Where you think say that slang "nothing dey happen" come from? Junkies of course
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by CarlosTheJackal: 3:02pm
Afonja
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 3:02pm
A thief has no dignity
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 3:02pm
This is a vandal and not the kind of thief I want to see being paraded.
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by mhizEvangee: 3:02pm
Na only weed fit make you use remote snap selfie trust me
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 3:02pm
Lmao
SAY NO TO WEED
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by ibkgab001: 3:02pm
I can only see the tyre....
Lala please come and roll it away in jesus name
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by buffalowings: 3:03pm
I need a drag of what he is smoking
it must be of the purest strain
modified
serious question
why is osogbo weed so popular?
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by birmingham04: 3:03pm
His telling you that whatever will be will be .
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by realmindz: 3:03pm
is he high on weed or the weed is high on him.
This guy is black to his eyeballs. I had to adjust my screen brightness before I could see him
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by gurunlocker: 3:03pm
Bloggers... SMH, they will do anything for traffic....
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by Icansing: 3:03pm
This is a Mad man not a theif,,look at his brother
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by TheSCRYPT: 3:03pm
Meeeen, people are suffering. Hunger don wound this guy.
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by skarz(m): 3:03pm
he smoked weed till he slow mode
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by ItsQuinn(f): 3:03pm
Chai! He looks like a mad man
Are you sure he didn't escape the psych ward?
Re: Thief Poses For The Camera After He Was Arrested In Lagos (Photos) by geostrata(m): 3:04pm
