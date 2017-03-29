₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by yourexcellency: 3:56pm
Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay on Wednesday said the Senate lacks the power or authority to summon him to appear before its committee on Ethics over alleged disparaging remarks he made against the senators.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by LionDeLeo: 3:59pm
Good one there. I doubt if most of them even know their job.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by spartan117(m): 4:00pm
Why are all of Buhari’s appointees displaying unnecessary ego it must be flowing 4rm d top.
See as he face worwor
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by GeeOh(f): 4:03pm
gehgen!kai abeg season wetin b dis?
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by pauljumbo: 4:06pm
insubordination will crush this government
imagine ordinary office clerk saying board of directors can not summon him
let's attack the individual and respect the institution
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by kingivie: 4:12pm
A dark day for democracy.
#isbuharidead
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by Enangson: 4:13pm
#RoguesInAgbada
Oya come and summon me
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by janefarms2015: 4:17pm
pauljumbo:
Who is ordinary office clerk? Do you know the position he occupies? Do you know this erudite professor's records and antecedents? No lawyer or any honest Nigerian who is matured enough in age and intellect will not respect this man's view on issues of national development
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by pauljumbo: 4:22pm
janefarms2015:
that does not mean he will insults an arm of government
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by Earth2Metahuman: 4:29pm
The same senate that summoned american ambassador to nigeria..
This senate has got to be the worst in the history.
Just bunch of clowns who think they have power to do whatever they want.
What next? They start summoning every nigerian who says anything against them?
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by Bashirfuntua(m): 4:30pm
while the world is rejecting us because we're Nigerians not minding your tribe or religion. we are here fighting ourselves because of tribe and religion
Nigerians let unite against corruption,
let say no to NASS
let say no to herds men killing
let say no to injustice
let say no to Kaduna, Ife and Benue killings.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by NightRains(m): 4:31pm
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by PublicAssurance: 4:31pm
Itse Sagay has no atom of credibility.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by victormartyn: 4:32pm
Eleyi Gidi Gaaààaaaan!
This one weak me.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by Jengem: 4:32pm
Y sagay resemble rat
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by yeyeboi(m): 4:32pm
Ok
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by AntiWailer: 4:32pm
Chai.
They think everybody can be bullied like that ABU VC.
He told them to get a sensible lawyer to interprete the constitution to them.
Bunch of criminals. Everybody who had anything to do with them closely confirmed that they are Criminals and Thieves. (Obasanjo etc)
They recommended suspension for the senator who simply asked for investigation into what he read in the newspaper.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by ademasta(m): 4:32pm
Yeye senate...
Ntooor
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by Donkaz(m): 4:33pm
What is wrong with the senate these days
Instead of doing important things they are busy chasing frivolities.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by emeijeh(m): 4:33pm
My fellow nairalanders, have you read the book: Our senators have gone mad again by Prof Sagay?
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by oponzi: 4:33pm
i knew this was going to happen
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by cktheluckyman: 4:33pm
janefarms2015:Erudite my as.s.Professor Sagay is a very big disgrace to the legal profession. Since his appointment into the buhari's government, he seemed to have lost it.His end is near.It is either he and magu goes or the Senate will completely cripple buhari's regime.The choice is his
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by mantosa(m): 4:33pm
Hello Nairalanders, I don't have anything to say.
I just come observe
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by tinsel: 4:33pm
pauljumbo:An arm government is insulting herself.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by chchinedu(m): 4:34pm
Prof Sagay na your turn now??
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by martineverest(m): 4:34pm
good...its time to start disrespecting those fools called senate
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by willibounce1(m): 4:34pm
These wicked politicians have abandoned their jobs. They are now acting drama for the masses.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by poki01: 4:34pm
Earth2Metahuman:
I laugh anytime they embarrass the full country... just tire for their folly
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by inchristalone: 4:34pm
Senate should face their work and stop summoning people upandan.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by Masculity(m): 4:34pm
Imagine inviting SAN.
How there you.
Re: You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate by ALAYORMII: 4:34pm
The Senate is fast becoming a joke
Buhari shot himself in the foot when he willingly or by mistake allowed the Senate to fall into the wrong hands
99.9% of the senators are fantastically corrupt
The remaining 0.1% are still corrupt
