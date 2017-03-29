Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate (17572 Views)

Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay on Wednesday said the Senate lacks the power or authority to summon him to appear before its committee on Ethics over alleged disparaging remarks he made against the senators.



Speaking in a chat with INDEPENDENT, Sagay said the Senators lack the power to summon him because he does not fall under the category of persons they can summon.



His words “They have neither power nor authority to summon me. I don’t come within the group of persons or officials they can summon. I will advise them to ask their lawyers to look very, very closely at the provisions of Sections 82 to 89 of the Constitution”.



Sagay’s invitation is seen as further escalation of the current face-off between the Senate and Presidency which blew open on Tuesday with the Senate’s suspension of the consideration and confirmation of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari.



The presidential aide is expected appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to explain why he allegedly described senators as “childish and irresponsible” for pushing President Buhari to sack the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, within two weeks.



The PACAC chairman is also expected to explain why he allegedly said the Senate is “filled with people of questionable character who put personal interest ahead of the nation.”





The lawmakers said it is necessary to invite the professor of jurisprudence to name the questionable characters in the Senate.



The resolution followed a motion of privilege by Senate Deputy Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi South), who told the Senate that Sagay infringed on his integrity, character and privilege as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

http://independent.ng/you-have-no-power-to-summon-me-sagay-tells-senate/ 7 Likes

Good one there. I doubt if most of them even know their job. 69 Likes 4 Shares



See as he face worwor Why are all of Buhari’s appointees displaying unnecessary ego it must be flowing 4rm d top.See as he face worwor 51 Likes 3 Shares

insubordination will crush this government



imagine ordinary office clerk saying board of directors can not summon him



let's attack the individual and respect the institution 36 Likes 4 Shares

A dark day for democracy.



#isbuharidead 14 Likes

#RoguesInAgbada









Oya come and summon me 10 Likes

Who is ordinary office clerk? Do you know the position he occupies? Do you know this erudite professor's records and antecedents? No lawyer or any honest Nigerian who is matured enough in age and intellect will not respect this man's view on issues of national development Who is ordinary office clerk? Do you know the position he occupies? Do you know this erudite professor's records and antecedents? No lawyer or any honest Nigerian who is matured enough in age and intellect will not respect this man's view on issues of national development 128 Likes 6 Shares

that does not mean he will insults an arm of government that does not mean he will insults an arm of government 39 Likes 2 Shares





This senate has got to be the worst in the history.

Just bunch of clowns who think they have power to do whatever they want.



What next? They start summoning every nigerian who says anything against them? The same senate that summoned american ambassador to nigeria..This senate has got to be the worst in the history.Just bunch of clowns who think they have power to do whatever they want.What next? They start summoning every nigerian who says anything against them? 48 Likes 4 Shares

while the world is rejecting us because we're Nigerians not minding your tribe or religion. we are here fighting ourselves because of tribe and religion

Nigerians let unite against corruption,

let say no to NASS

let say no to herds men killing

let say no to injustice

let say no to Kaduna, Ife and Benue killings. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Itse Sagay has no atom of credibility. 10 Likes 1 Share





This one weak me.



Eleyi Gidi Gaaààaaaan!This one weak me. 2 Likes

Y sagay resemble rat 7 Likes

Chai.



They think everybody can be bullied like that ABU VC.



He told them to get a sensible lawyer to interprete the constitution to them.



Bunch of criminals. Everybody who had anything to do with them closely confirmed that they are Criminals and Thieves. (Obasanjo etc)



They recommended suspension for the senator who simply asked for investigation into what he read in the newspaper. 34 Likes 2 Shares



Yeye senate...



Ntooor Yeye senate...Ntooor 12 Likes 1 Share

What is wrong with the senate these days



Instead of doing important things they are busy chasing frivolities. 21 Likes 2 Shares

My fellow nairalanders, have you read the book: Our senators have gone mad again by Prof Sagay? 36 Likes

i knew this was going to happen 1 Like

Prof Sagay na your turn now??

good...its time to start disrespecting those fools called senate 9 Likes 2 Shares

These wicked politicians have abandoned their jobs. They are now acting drama for the masses. 11 Likes 1 Share

Senate should face their work and stop summoning people upandan. 8 Likes

Imagine inviting SAN.





How there you. 9 Likes