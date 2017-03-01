Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone (18492 Views)

23-year-old Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Stealing Phone / Nigerian Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Malaysia For Drug(photo) / 2nd Yr-unn Female Student Caught Stealing Android Phone Stripped And Beaten (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read what was shared by Don Capello



Justice Chizoba Orji of Apo high court FCT Abuja jailed 23 yrs old Tope Abiodun (from Kabba Kogi state)to death by hanging for stealing an android LG phone valued at #87,000 naira ....this happened few weeks ago in a country where those that Looted billions that were meant to make life easy for such Youths from being tempted to survive through stealing are out there roaming the streets in freedom .



This is unfair to the poor and vulnerable masses ,Tope fluently speaks yoruba ,igbo and Hausa languages ,he has transformed since he was imprisoned four yrs ago,this is a lad that will assist visitors with their luggage down to cells of those they came to visit in kuje prison.



He is a good boy we can not allow to die . I am appealing to well meaning nigerians ,clergies alike to come to his aide ,he has an ageing mother ,he was not born to see his father alive ,one can easily understand his upbringing .



Tope Abiodun committed this crime when he was 18yrs old ,he told me ,the pressure to feed with his younger siblings pushed him to do it .

Probably he did that as an ignorant young boy out of the normal juvenile delinquency stage in our lives .



Godbless you as you do to help him process his case through the appeal court ,I am so sad about this because I have spent much to help this boy eventhough I have my issues at the end the judge gave him a very harsh sentence (death by hanging )in a case no death was recorded .



Wake up ,Good Nigerians!

#HelpTope

May this also teach our young stars a lesson ! #pls share this as a way to assist him



Source;



See previous thread >>> Last week, a 23-year-old boy identified as Tope Abiodun, was sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for stealing an android LG phone valued at N87, 000. A concerned Nigerian man has appealed to authorities to consider the plight of the young man due to various reasons he shared below;Read what was shared by Don CapelloSource; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/tope-abiodun-see-23-year-old-boy-who.html See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/3694305/23-year-old-man-sentenced-death-hanging 4 Likes 5 Shares

Nigeria!!! Wat a useless country.. Dox wu stole billions of dollars are nt sentence to death.... Jah save ur soul 39 Likes 1 Share

It must have been in a Kangaroo court that such a mushroom judgement was given by a charge and bail judge. 25 Likes 1 Share





Nothing will happen to him. God has intervened Nothing will happen to him. God has intervened 36 Likes 3 Shares

hmmmm wat a useless country yet ppl steal billions ppl commit crime dat is unthinkable yet the maximum jail sentence dey get is 5yrs.....whr re we heading to in this country?? 5 Likes 3 Shares

there is problem in the land 4 Likes



Meanwhile





WATCH VIDEO OF LADIES CAUGHT IN CCTV STEALING GOODS IN THEIR PANTS Fuuccccccck the country!!! 2 Likes

this country is dammed, why that harsh judgement while others are busy looting millions and billions. The boy should not serve more than 3 months in jail and should be given something to start life with after release 28 Likes 3 Shares

Yet we have criminal government officials still alive....may God never forgive whosoever passed such judgement on him regardless what he did 7 Likes 1 Share

Wasted country. The real thieves are walking majestically on the street. Dunno what robbery have gotten to do with capital punishment 3 Likes

crime doesn't pay 1 Like

This case has to be revisited. Yes, stealing is bad but how does that translate to a death sentence, did he commit murder in the process? we need answers quick.

All these happenings are just disheartning! 16 Likes 2 Shares

while I saw a post in dis nairaland about a politician who stole millions was first sentenced to 5 yrs...what infuriated me was that the politician was still given bail just after completing 2 yrs.....WATDAFUK. who is the møtherf°°king judge that gave a death sentence. so 87,000 is worth a human lifewhile I saw a post in dis nairaland about a politician who stole millions was first sentenced to 5 yrs...what infuriated me was that the politician was still given bail just after completing 2 yrs.....WATDAFUK. 24 Likes

1 Like

Chisos! Sentenced to death cos of stealing? 3 Likes

This is so wrong. 2 Likes

Justice Chizoba Orji of Apo high court FCT Abuja sentenced 23 yrs old Tope Abiodun (from Kabba Kogi state)to death by hanging for stealing an android LG phone valued at #87,000 naira

That Judge must be out of his senses.



He is even a Flat headed judge... no wonder! No brain in his compressed head. Wondering how he became a judge sef. That Judge must be out of his senses.He is even a Flat headed judge... no wonder! No brain in his compressed head. Wondering how he became a judge sef. 23 Likes 2 Shares







Someone stole a phone of 85k and he's sentenced to death by hanging.





The rate at which things are going in Nigeria, am beginning to so hate the impunity and callousness of our ruling class Someone stole a phone of 85k and he's sentenced to death by hanging.The rate at which things are going in Nigeria, am beginning to so hate the impunity and callousness of our ruling class 3 Likes

Since when did stealing carry the death penalty? He must have killed someone in cause of stealing to warrant such. 15 Likes

Ok

He must have been charged with first degree murder 3 Likes

dis 2 harsh na dis 2 harsh na

See change oooo.

Even judges don change sef 1 Like





I'm just trying to imagine being the owner of the stolen phone, we are in court and the judge pronounces this judgement, even me would be like ...."Oga judge please I dash him the phone" The judge is maaaadI'm just trying to imagine being the owner of the stolen phone, we are in court and the judge pronounces this judgement, even me would be like ...."Oga judge please I dash him the phone" 17 Likes

I know this first thread will be littered with curses on polithiefians who steal public fund with impunity

THAT JUDGE SHOULD BE PROBED 8 Likes

Wawu

konshency:

Nigeria!!! Wat a useless country.. Dox wu stole billions of dollars are nt sentence to death.... Jah save ur soul That is sadly what it is in Nigeria, you steal billions with pen, you pay a fine, but you steal a phone as a poor man they sentence you to death 2 Likes

YonkijiSappo:





That Judge must be out of his senses.



He is even a Flat headed judge... no wonder! No brain in his compressed head, wonder how he became a judge sef.

Like the ones we have on nairaland Like the ones we have on nairaland 4 Likes

Scanning.....



Babachir Lawal.......Alive



Andrew Yakubu.......Alive



Rotimi Amaechi...... Alive



James Ibori..............Alive



Former Naval Chief..Alive



Obasanjo .................Alive



Tinubu......................Alive



Oshiomole...............Alive



Street thief .. Hanging contemplated.







$_break = scan.break



Malicious judgement detected...



Result.txt: Street thief to be hanged?



Recommended action: "DIA FADA" 22 Likes 3 Shares