|Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by ChangeIsCostant: 4:56pm
Last week, a 23-year-old boy identified as Tope Abiodun, was sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for stealing an android LG phone valued at N87, 000. A concerned Nigerian man has appealed to authorities to consider the plight of the young man due to various reasons he shared below;
Read what was shared by Don Capello
Justice Chizoba Orji of Apo high court FCT Abuja jailed 23 yrs old Tope Abiodun (from Kabba Kogi state)to death by hanging for stealing an android LG phone valued at #87,000 naira ....this happened few weeks ago in a country where those that Looted billions that were meant to make life easy for such Youths from being tempted to survive through stealing are out there roaming the streets in freedom .
This is unfair to the poor and vulnerable masses ,Tope fluently speaks yoruba ,igbo and Hausa languages ,he has transformed since he was imprisoned four yrs ago,this is a lad that will assist visitors with their luggage down to cells of those they came to visit in kuje prison.
He is a good boy we can not allow to die . I am appealing to well meaning nigerians ,clergies alike to come to his aide ,he has an ageing mother ,he was not born to see his father alive ,one can easily understand his upbringing .
Tope Abiodun committed this crime when he was 18yrs old ,he told me ,the pressure to feed with his younger siblings pushed him to do it .
Probably he did that as an ignorant young boy out of the normal juvenile delinquency stage in our lives .
Godbless you as you do to help him process his case through the appeal court ,I am so sad about this because I have spent much to help this boy eventhough I have my issues at the end the judge gave him a very harsh sentence (death by hanging )in a case no death was recorded .
Wake up ,Good Nigerians!
#HelpTope
May this also teach our young stars a lesson ! #pls share this as a way to assist him
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/tope-abiodun-see-23-year-old-boy-who.html
See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/3694305/23-year-old-man-sentenced-death-hanging
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by konshency(m): 4:59pm
Nigeria!!! Wat a useless country.. Dox wu stole billions of dollars are nt sentence to death.... Jah save ur soul
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by eezeribe(m): 5:00pm
It must have been in a Kangaroo court that such a mushroom judgement was given by a charge and bail judge.
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by Airtimex(m): 5:01pm
Nothing will happen to him. God has intervened
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by pelumi111: 5:02pm
hmmmm wat a useless country yet ppl steal billions ppl commit crime dat is unthinkable yet the maximum jail sentence dey get is 5yrs.....whr re we heading to in this country??
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by dainformant(m): 5:05pm
there is problem in the land
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by olasarah: 5:07pm
Fuuccccccck the country!!!
Meanwhile
WATCH VIDEO OF LADIES CAUGHT IN CCTV STEALING GOODS IN THEIR PANTS
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by seunlayi(m): 5:12pm
this country is dammed, why that harsh judgement while others are busy looting millions and billions. The boy should not serve more than 3 months in jail and should be given something to start life with after release
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:14pm
Yet we have criminal government officials still alive....may God never forgive whosoever passed such judgement on him regardless what he did
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by Ashleydolls(f): 5:15pm
Wasted country. The real thieves are walking majestically on the street. Dunno what robbery have gotten to do with capital punishment
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by MJBOLT(m): 5:17pm
crime doesn't pay
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by mandarin: 5:53pm
This case has to be revisited. Yes, stealing is bad but how does that translate to a death sentence, did he commit murder in the process? we need answers quick.
All these happenings are just disheartning!
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by dessz(m): 6:22pm
who is the møtherf°°king judge that gave a death sentence. so 87,000 is worth a human life while I saw a post in dis nairaland about a politician who stole millions was first sentenced to 5 yrs...what infuriated me was that the politician was still given bail just after completing 2 yrs.....WATDAFUK.
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by AngelicBeing: 6:50pm
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by veekid(m): 6:50pm
Chisos! Sentenced to death cos of stealing?
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by eph123(f): 6:50pm
This is so wrong.
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by YonkijiSappo: 6:51pm
Justice Chizoba Orji of Apo high court FCT Abuja sentenced 23 yrs old Tope Abiodun (from Kabba Kogi state)to death by hanging for stealing an android LG phone valued at #87,000 naira
That Judge must be out of his senses.
He is even a Flat headed judge... no wonder! No brain in his compressed head. Wondering how he became a judge sef.
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by ALAYORMII: 6:51pm
Someone stole a phone of 85k and he's sentenced to death by hanging.
The rate at which things are going in Nigeria, am beginning to so hate the impunity and callousness of our ruling class
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by YelloweWest: 6:51pm
Since when did stealing carry the death penalty? He must have killed someone in cause of stealing to warrant such.
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by yeyeboi(m): 6:51pm
Ok
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by shevchenko(m): 6:52pm
He must have been charged with first degree murder
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by TINALETC3(f): 6:52pm
dis 2 harsh na
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by Kylekent59: 6:52pm
See change oooo.
Even judges don change sef
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by alldbest: 6:52pm
The judge is maaaad
I'm just trying to imagine being the owner of the stolen phone, we are in court and the judge pronounces this judgement, even me would be like ...."Oga judge please I dash him the phone"
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by FreeSpirited(m): 6:53pm
I know this first thread will be littered with curses on polithiefians who steal public fund with impunity
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by Friedyokes: 6:53pm
THAT JUDGE SHOULD BE PROBED
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by Mr2kay3: 6:53pm
Wawu
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by AngelicBeing: 6:53pm
konshency:That is sadly what it is in Nigeria, you steal billions with pen, you pay a fine, but you steal a phone as a poor man they sentence you to death
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by divicode: 6:54pm
YonkijiSappo:
Like the ones we have on nairaland
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by abumeinben(m): 6:54pm
Scanning.....
Babachir Lawal.......Alive
Andrew Yakubu.......Alive
Rotimi Amaechi...... Alive
James Ibori..............Alive
Former Naval Chief..Alive
Obasanjo .................Alive
Tinubu......................Alive
Oshiomole...............Alive
Street thief .. Hanging contemplated.
$_break = scan.break
Malicious judgement detected...
Result.txt: Street thief to be hanged?
Recommended action: "DIA FADA"
|Re: Photo Of The 23-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Android Phone by SirWere(m): 6:54pm
and some senators are chilling in National Assembly with billions
This country is a sham
