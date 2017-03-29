Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara (12508 Views)

Nigerian legislators could override President Muhammadu Buhari if he vetoes the Nigerian Peace Corps bill which seeks to make the private organisation an agency of government, Speaker Yakubu Dogara said on Tuesday.



In an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, the speaker said the National Assembly believes the Peace Corps will bolster Nigeria’s current security and law enforcement capabilities.



If the president “doesn’t assent for whatever reason” to the Peace Corps Bill, “we are at liberty to recall it back to parliament and muster the two-thirds in the House and Senate and pass in spite of Mr. President’s veto,” Mr. Dogara said.



Mr. Dogara, however, said any action to be taken by the lawmakers would be determined by Mr. Buhari’s reaction to the bill, already passed by each of the chambers of the National Assembly.



The National Assembly’s passage of the Peace Corps Bill despite strong opposition from existing government agencies has set the group on a collision course with the police, State Security Service and the Nigerian Army.

On February 28, the Nigerian Army, police and the SSS in a coordinated mission stormed the Peace Corps’ head office in Abuja, arresting its founder, Dickson Akoh, and other national leaders while shutting the facility down.

The next day, the police paraded Mr. Akoh and his officials, 49 in total, and accused them of running an outlawed organisation with intent to perpetrate fraud and jeopardise national security.



The police said a 2013 “official gazette” of the Nigerian government “dissolved and proscribed illegal security outfits” which included the Peace Corps.



Mr. Akoh, who heads the Peace Corps as its national commandant, and his officials were later released, but their office remained shut nationwide.



He was, however, rearrested on March 19, and has remained in police custody ever since.



But the Speaker said the parliament will not be distracted by the antics of existing security agencies, adding that the country cannot spend too much on security.



“We cannot overspend on the issue of protecting the lives and the properties of our citizens, we cannot,” he said.



‘A PRIDE OF THE SOCIETY’



Mr. Dogara said the police and other security agencies were acting in a manner similar to how they treated the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in the run up to its adoption by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.



The Head of Service of the Federation, Independent National Electoral Commission, National Security Adviser, Ministry of Interior and the Federal Ministry of Health joined other security agencies to kick against passage of the Peace Corps bill in the National Assembly last year, citing issues from lack of sufficient funds to duplication of duties.



Most of them opposed establishment of the NSCDC, and its founder, Ade Abolurin, was arrested on numerous occasions.



Today, Mr. Dogara said, the NSCDC has become a force for good in the country, perhaps even more than the police.

Is the NASS not part of the Federal government? 1 Like

NASS on the right path 19 Likes

Is the NASS not part of the Federal government? Which Federal Government? We have Buhari not Federal Government.



NASS is not part of Buhari.

The only thing and favour I need now is a Canadian Visa. Let me leave this country. 45 Likes

Which Federal Government? We have Buhari not Federal Government.



NASS is not part of Buhari. I get it.



PMB's Presidency,

Saraki's NASS,

PMB's Presidency,

Saraki's NASS,

psucc's Painment.

U ARE NOT ALONE

The only thing and favour I need now is a Canadian Visa. Let me leave this country. 3 Likes

People will get work, but that's a duplication of duty. The government should build infrastructure that will generate money for the common man instead of paying more salaries 14 Likes

People will get work, but that's a duplication of duty. The government should build infrastructure that will generate money for the common man instead of paying more salaries

Why another agency?

You dint service the police, you dint clean up NSCDC...

You want fresh one.

We know una plan...keep bloating the salary roaster so you can service your ghost worker tenancies.

No need abeg. Why another agency?You dint service the police, you dint clean up NSCDC...You want fresh one.We know una plan...keep bloating the salary roaster so you can service your ghost worker tenancies.No need abeg. 6 Likes

Why another agency?

You dint service the police, you dint clean up NSCDC...

You want fresh one.

We know una plan...keep bloating the salary roaster so you can service your ghost worker tenancies.

You need to boost up your IQ! Read carefully, I'm against it

Abeg shove peace corps...Which reality show pass this one?



If I say Nigeria has degenerated to a shop in Balogun market I'd be attacked...Abeg who did we offend, which missionary did we eat or sacrifice (As onyibo go so aptly put am) nah wah ooo. 4 Likes

Until that bill is assented to by the president, peace corps have no morale and constitutional obligation to refer to itself and operate as paramilitary. 3 Likes

Which one is Peace Corps again.



Law breakers want to have their own version of police they can use to intimidate and arrass the innocent citizens.



It will provide jobs for some people though but legislooters should pay them from their jumbo pay. 1 Like

Which Federal Government? We have Buhari not Federal Government.



NASS is not part of Buhari.

I tend to agree.

The cost of governance is being reduced and these vagabonds are trying hard to create new waste. 3 Likes 1 Share

Exactly!

Some mumu will definitely attack Dogara for saying the truth.



Thumbs up for Dogara! 2 Likes

bro I support u.me don't do passport but no way yet to leave.d favour must surely come.

Buhari , apc and why? 1 Like

The peace Corp will do a good Job and I agree with the NASS on this one for sure. 1 Like

The only thing and favour I need now is a Canadian Visa. Let me leave this country. ..... All of us go dey here together o.....







Abi na we vote in this criminals into the National Assembly.... So we should enjoy the free movie....





Even jumping into the lagoon for now is not permitted ..... All of us go dey here together o.....Abi na we vote in this criminals into the National Assembly.... So we should enjoy the free movie....Even jumping into the lagoon for now is not permitted 1 Like

We have never been so confused than this before, what a Country! Senate vs Presidency power tussle 1 Like

What exactly is the job description of the peace corps?



What new thing are they bringing to the table? We have Police, FRSC, states corps (Kai,Lastma), VIO, VIS, etc?



Meanwhile this govt is a perfect example of a house divided against itself. 1 Like





You must approve peace corps
If not Ajekun iya...........help me sing the rest