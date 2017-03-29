₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by davefieldpop(m): 6:57pm On Mar 29
Nigerian legislators could override President Muhammadu Buhari if he vetoes the Nigerian Peace Corps bill which seeks to make the private organisation an agency of government, Speaker Yakubu Dogara said on Tuesday.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/227432-nigerian-lawmakers-override-buhari-vetoes-peace-corps-bill-dogara.html
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by Ajascolove(m): 7:11pm On Mar 29
Okay
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by menxer(m): 7:14pm On Mar 29
Is the NASS not part of the Federal government?
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by feldido(m): 7:54pm On Mar 29
NASS on the right path
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by psucc(m): 8:03pm On Mar 29
menxer:Which Federal Government? We have Buhari not Federal Government.
NASS is not part of Buhari.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by bitcoinvin(m): 8:29pm On Mar 29
What of chinedu nnaji fraction
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by obajoey(m): 8:44pm On Mar 29
The only thing and favour I need now is a Canadian Visa. Let me leave this country.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by menxer(m): 9:01pm On Mar 29
psucc:I get it.
PMB's Presidency,
Saraki's NASS,
psucc's Painment.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by fatdick(m): 9:22pm On Mar 29
obajoey:U ARE NOT ALONE
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by FirstCounsel(m): 9:28pm On Mar 29
obajoey:
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by AnusOdourInhaler: 6:59am
People will get work, but that's a duplication of duty. The government should build infrastructure that will generate money for the common man instead of paying more salaries
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by hysteriabox(m): 8:24am
AnusOdourInhaler:
Why another agency?
You dint service the police, you dint clean up NSCDC...
You want fresh one.
We know una plan...keep bloating the salary roaster so you can service your ghost worker tenancies.
No need abeg.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by AnusOdourInhaler: 8:51am
hysteriabox:You need to boost up your IQ! Read carefully, I'm against it
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by uther948(m): 9:08am
that isn't happening
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by unclezuma: 9:09am
Abeg shove peace corps...Which reality show pass this one?
If I say Nigeria has degenerated to a shop in Balogun market I'd be attacked...Abeg who did we offend, which missionary did we eat or sacrifice (As onyibo go so aptly put am) nah wah ooo.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by johnreh: 9:10am
Until that bill is assented to by the president, peace corps have no morale and constitutional obligation to refer to itself and operate as paramilitary.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by arsenic33(m): 9:10am
Following...... Meanwhile, my niggas just killed a snake. Make I go make thread
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by datola: 9:10am
Which one is Peace Corps again.
Law breakers want to have their own version of police they can use to intimidate and arrass the innocent citizens.
It will provide jobs for some people though but legislooters should pay them from their jumbo pay.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by Firefire(m): 9:11am
psucc:
I tend to agree.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by vedaxcool(m): 9:12am
The cost of governance is being reduced and these vagabonds are trying hard to create new waste.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by joe4real12: 9:12am
feldido:Exactly!
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by burkingx(f): 9:12am
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by joe4real12: 9:16am
Some mumu will definitely attack Dogara for saying the truth.
Thumbs up for Dogara!
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by chaiks: 9:17am
obajoey:bro I support u.me don't do passport but no way yet to leave.d favour must surely come.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by realGURU(f): 9:19am
Buhari , apc and why?
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by Emassive(m): 9:20am
The peace Corp will do a good Job and I agree with the NASS on this one for sure.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by Armstrong34(m): 9:21am
obajoey:..... All of us go dey here together o.....
Abi na we vote in this criminals into the National Assembly.... So we should enjoy the free movie....
Even jumping into the lagoon for now is not permitted
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by DollarAngel(m): 9:22am
We have never been so confused than this before, what a Country! Senate vs Presidency power tussle
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by ifyalways(f): 9:22am
What exactly is the job description of the peace corps?
What new thing are they bringing to the table? We have Police, FRSC, states corps (Kai,Lastma), VIO, VIS, etc?
Meanwhile this govt is a perfect example of a house divided against itself.
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by kingjabz(m): 9:23am
You must approve peace corps
If not Ajekun iya...........help me sing the rest
|Re: Nigerian Lawmakers Could Override Buhari If He Vetoes Peace Corps Bill – Dogara by kingsnonny(m): 9:23am
to relaunch this country's of ours to her giant status ,the likes of 1917 Russia revolution is imperative, the ills in this present administration , coupled with gore spectacles and suicide rate is alarming.
