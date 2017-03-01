₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,364 members, 3,447,872 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 11:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN (4321 Views)
FOREX : Dealers Unable To Pick $100m Offered By CBN / How Goverment Plans To Ease Hardship, By CBN / Money Ritual Theory. Is The Money Involved Printed By CBN? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:00pm
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the granting of a Wholesale Development Finance Institution Licence with national authorization, to the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/cbn-grants-operational-licence-to.html
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:02pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by vedaxcool(m): 8:56pm
Nice, hopefully the credit facilities will get to the intended beneficiaries.
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by papparatzzi2013: 9:04pm
Well done Kemi, for seeing this laudable initiative through.
Your haters enemies and distractors cannot shy away from your achievement.
1. Implementation of BVN - curbed corruption
2. Implementation of TSA - curbed looting
3. Setting up of Efficiency Unit for Govt -- block loopholes for looting and wastage.
4. Halted and reversed the negative growth in Nigeria economy
5. Navigated Nigeria out of recession.
6. Overseeing the take of Development Bank of Nigeria.
What will the lying Pastor Reno Omokirikiri say to all these now?
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by DelGardo: 9:23pm
Progress!
We look forward to when real sector entities are granted long term, low interest loans as well as when developmental projects are funded within hours of applying.
Then we will celebrate.
In the meantime congrats Buhari, Osinbajo, Adeosun and all the people that contributed to this achievement
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by Dottore: 9:51pm
Ok
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by BUTCHCASSIDY: 9:52pm
yaaay!
2 Likes
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by talk2hb1: 9:52pm
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by momodub: 9:52pm
Ok seen
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by 735i(m): 9:53pm
papparatzzi2013:
Your own mumu na hybrid....
Learn to stick to the topic of discussion...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by successgroup(m): 9:53pm
Good move
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by Keneking: 9:53pm
Nice but thanks to Ngozi and Jonathan
1 Like
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by 735i(m): 9:53pm
Madam...the CBN should be allowed to make the announcement...
Face your ministry!!
1 Like
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by hotspec(m): 9:54pm
papparatzzi2013:
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by erico2k2(m): 9:55pm
papparatzzi2013:explain number 4 and 5 with facts plz
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by AMOSCO2010: 9:55pm
They no go recruit?
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by itiswellandwell: 9:55pm
Nice one.
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by buffalowings: 9:56pm
when the primary banks
post loans at such high interest rate
build from the ground up
goddamit
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by mykelmeezy: 9:56pm
papparatzzi2013:
3 Likes
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by buffalowings: 9:58pm
erico2k2:
that one is posting manufacturing 'facts' from his stinky arsehole.
2 Likes
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by mailtotim: 9:58pm
erico2k2:1 sec
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by donnie(m): 9:59pm
papparatzzi2013:
If all these brought suffering and pain to Nigerians, they were no acheivements.
5 Likes
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by Adesiji77: 10:00pm
vedaxcool:
Gbam!
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by IamaNigerianGuy: 10:01pm
"We expect that the influx of additional capital from the DBN will lower borrowing rates and the longer tenure of the loans, will provide the required flexibility in the management of cash flows, giving businesses the opportunity to make capital improvements, and acquire equipment or supplies".
Another waste of public funds.
I make bold to state that the problem in Nigeria is not lack of capital. Capital is available but is in hiding in Nigeria
Capital inadequacy is a symptom of an underlying malady, and yet another bank will not cure the disease.
The banks are not lending because their research and experience indicates that the risk of default is high. Why is it high?
Because there is no credit rating system...
Because the legal system is weak and easily manipulated...
Because the cost of production is high due to electricity outages...
Because the manufacturing base is weak...
Because government policies are inconsistent...
Because the workforce is poorly trained...
Because the government sponsors foreign goods and services to the detriment of local industry
and so on.
A new bank will not solve these problems.
I wish them good luck as we watch them try
4 Likes
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by politicalzaga00: 10:01pm
life style of yahoo boys
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfTRH5QHLKs
1 Like
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by NubiLove(m): 10:04pm
would the loan get to businesses that really need them?
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by Thatitan234(m): 10:34pm
i hope this works out well
735i:
She is directly responsible for the affairs of DBN. The Dev. Bank is under her ministry.
Niqqa be learned.
1 Like
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by SHOPPERS(m): 10:48pm
I really don't get why our leaders ignore the main issues... Expend the capital budgeted fr this bank into ENSURING that the power sector comes alive and we may not even need this bank.
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by Splashme: 11:03pm
DBN was established since 2013 by Okonjo Iweala and Jonathan. My elder brother joined the bank in 2014.
This fraudulent lying Buhari govt has a way of cornering past govt's achievements and presenting them in the media as theirs
Buhari and APC are such shameless liars
1 Like
|Re: Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN by pasol4real(m): 11:16pm
papparatzzi2013:
Can u tell any one of these that was conceived by her ? U shud be ashamed to use the Word "implement"
It shows how brainless n dumb she is.
All this are the brainwork of madam Ngozi.
Adeosun has done nothing since she assumed office but take nija to recession .
1 Like
(0) (Reply)
Letter Of Introduction / Recruitment Of Staffs / Can I Pay With Access Bank Naira Visacard? / Jimon Ibrahim Against Dangote / Otedola -- This Is A Must Read
Viewing this topic: Blakjewelry(m), igwesi(f), okamayamawocho, Anukuks(f), dstranger, jimmy1990, xenten, Vogue50, ONEMEGE(m), Splashme, ogunbiyi(m), cassyrooy(m), Frank3n2(m), THEconqueror, hilario8898(m), Pzone, emmie2011, greggng, olaNL, LordAdam16 and 16 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18