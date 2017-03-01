Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Development Bank Of Nigeria Granted Operational Licence By CBN (4321 Views)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the granting of a Wholesale Development Finance Institution Licence with national authorization, to the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc.



The approval was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Officer of DBN dated March 28, 2017. The letter was signed by the Deputy Governor of the CBN in charge of Financial System Stability.

The approval was subject to meeting the minimum capital requirement of N100 billion and the reconstitution of the Board of the Bank and reviewing its organogram.



The DBN, was conceived in 2014 however, its take-off had been fraught with delays. The President Muhammadu Buhari led administration inherited the project with a determination to resolve all outstanding issues and set a target of 2017 for its take-off.

The DBN will have access to US$1.3bn (N396.5 billion) which has been jointly provided by the World Bank (WB), KfW (German Development Bank), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Agence Française de Development (French Development Agency). The Bank is also finalising agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB).



The DBN will provide loans to all sectors of the economy including, manufacturing, services and other industries not currently served by existing development banks thereby filling an important gap in the provision of finance to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

As a wholesale bank, the DBN will lend wholesale to Microfinance Banks which will on-lend medium to long-term loans to MSMEs, which currently contribute about 48.47 percent to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of Nigeria but have access to only about 5 percent of lending from Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).



According to the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun "We expect that the influx of additional capital from the DBN will lower borrowing rates and the longer tenure of the loans, will provide the required flexibility in the management of cash flows, giving businesses the opportunity to make capital improvements, and acquire equipment or supplies".



Source: Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/cbn-grants-operational-licence-to.html

Lalasticlala

Nice, hopefully the credit facilities will get to the intended beneficiaries.

Well done Kemi, for seeing this laudable initiative through.



Your haters enemies and distractors cannot shy away from your achievement.



1. Implementation of BVN - curbed corruption



2. Implementation of TSA - curbed looting



3. Setting up of Efficiency Unit for Govt -- block loopholes for looting and wastage.



4. Halted and reversed the negative growth in Nigeria economy



5. Navigated Nigeria out of recession.



6. Overseeing the take of Development Bank of Nigeria.



What will the lying Pastor Reno Omokirikiri say to all these now?

Progress!



We look forward to when real sector entities are granted long term, low interest loans as well as when developmental projects are funded within hours of applying.



Then we will celebrate.



In the meantime congrats Buhari, Osinbajo, Adeosun and all the people that contributed to this achievement

Your own mumu na hybrid....



Learn to stick to the topic of discussion...

Nice but thanks to Ngozi and Jonathan

Madam...the CBN should be allowed to make the announcement...

Face your ministry!!

when the primary banks

post loans at such high interest rate







build from the ground up

goddamit

If all these brought suffering and pain to Nigerians, they were no acheivements.

vedaxcool:

Nice, hopefully the credit facilities will get to the intended beneficiaries.

Gbam!

"We expect that the influx of additional capital from the DBN will lower borrowing rates and the longer tenure of the loans, will provide the required flexibility in the management of cash flows, giving businesses the opportunity to make capital improvements, and acquire equipment or supplies".

Another waste of public funds.



I make bold to state that the problem in Nigeria is not lack of capital. Capital is available but is in hiding in Nigeria



Capital inadequacy is a symptom of an underlying malady, and yet another bank will not cure the disease.



The banks are not lending because their research and experience indicates that the risk of default is high. Why is it high?



Because there is no credit rating system...

Because the legal system is weak and easily manipulated...

Because the cost of production is high due to electricity outages...

Because the manufacturing base is weak...

Because government policies are inconsistent...

Because the workforce is poorly trained...

Because the government sponsors foreign goods and services to the detriment of local industry



and so on.



A new bank will not solve these problems.

I wish them good luck as we watch them try







would the loan get to businesses that really need them?

735i:

Madam...the CBN should be allowed to make the announcement...

Face your ministry!!

She is directly responsible for the affairs of DBN. The Dev. Bank is under her ministry.

She is directly responsible for the affairs of DBN. The Dev. Bank is under her ministry.

Niqqa be learned.

I really don't get why our leaders ignore the main issues... Expend the capital budgeted fr this bank into ENSURING that the power sector comes alive and we may not even need this bank.

DBN was established since 2013 by Okonjo Iweala and Jonathan. My elder brother joined the bank in 2014.



This fraudulent lying Buhari govt has a way of cornering past govt's achievements and presenting them in the media as theirs



Buhari and APC are such shameless liars