Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) (15775 Views)

Ugandan Student Hangs Himself After Being Dumped By His Girlfriend. Photos / 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) / 85-Year-Old Woman In Kano Hangs Herself On A Tree (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Photo as shared by Ifeanyi Orakwue, OAP/Producer at Radio Sapientia 95.3FM, Onitsha, Anambra state...



Source;



Read full story here >>> Here's the photo of the childless 38-year-old petty trader, Lovina Odo, who committed suicide by hanging herself with rope tied to a ceiling fan at Umusiome village, Nkpor-agu near Onitsha in Anambra State. Her husband Okechukwu Odo, said he and Lovina had been married for over eight years without a child.Photo as shared by Ifeanyi Orakwue, OAP/Producer at Radio Sapientia 95.3FM, Onitsha, Anambra state...Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/photo-of-childless-trader-who-committed.html Read full story here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/3711762/childless-woman-commits-suicide-anambra

Rest in peace.

sad

Eyah May her soul rest in peace. It's depression that causes it 1 Like 1 Share

So taking her own life will now open her womb 1 Like

Shame! to even think she had a supportive and patience husband ...My mum's bestfriend gave birth to twins after 22 years of marriage(imagine just having new babies when your bestfriend already has 6 grown up children ) ,she had even given up and adopted 2 kids already..Madam,U NO TRY ABEG! *modified * think before you quote me to write rubbish ,i have seen soooo many childless couples .the recent one is my pastor ,d wife gave birth early last year after 14 years of marriage and d baby died 2 days to the dedication ,did she kill herself ?HELL NO! and she's pregnant again now ...Only a coward will take his/her life ! I know it's a shameful and painful situation but taking my own life ?Mbanu ! 12 Likes 1 Share

...and best thought for her is to end it and she end it.. my mother was a barren woman, 27 solid years without child, she never conceived from morning till evening, she another woman for my father.. at end who laugh last.. According to her she is above 50years before she had me.. good bye.. 8 Likes

The problem with Igbo culture is at play here. We value child more than anything yet sometimes we can't train them well and they end up being arm robbers or drug peddlers 16 Likes 1 Share

Chai poor woman, i know you must have undergo series of talk from gossiper. In respect of that, suicide is never the best solution to our lasting problems, but to hold on with our faith. Better days ahead.

poshestmina:

Shame! to even think she had a supportive and patience husband ...My mum's bestfriend gave birth to twins after 22 years of marriage ,she had even given up and adopted 2 kids already..Madam,U NO TRY ABEG!

shut up.. if you think it's easy. then pray it comes to you. let's see the example you will display. shut up.. if you think it's easy. then pray it comes to you. let's see the example you will display. 3 Likes

DrDeji20:





shut up.. if you think it's easy. then pray it comes to you. let's see the example you will display. Honey,i have been in far TERRIBLE situations .i was rejected,broke,frustrated,depressed but suicuide was the last thing on my mind .I can NEVER contemplate taking my life EVER! Honey,i have been in far TERRIBLE situations .i was rejected,broke,frustrated,depressed but suicuide was the last thing on my mind .I can NEVER contemplate taking my life EVER! 17 Likes

I can decipher what she might have gone through before killing herself



I cry for her

RIP

does this mean he committed suicide because he aint gat no child or he did it because of other reasons

very pity. why taking your life when u don't know tomorrow, rip

Pity any woman looking for the fruit of the womb.

They are always desperate.

They are bound to lose their faith.

Go from one prayer house to another, drink one concoction or the other.

Compounded with the stigma, the nagging from MIL and husband's family..







But I will never kill myself no matter the circumstances.

I will rather act like this 70 year old man smoking pipe and playing music in his destroyed bedroom in Allepo 5 Likes 1 Share

Jonathan u shall suffer for this hardship u caused to Nigerians 1 Like 1 Share

meezynetwork:

The problem with Igbo culture is at play here. We value child more than anything yet sometimes we can't train them well and they end up being armed robbers or drug peddlers

Yes my brother.

You are so right about that.

Even in terms of culture, we Igbos don't teach our children to respect their elders. Yes my brother.You are so right about that.Even in terms of culture, we Igbos don't teach our children to respect their elders. 5 Likes 1 Share

Oh my goodness!!!

to me committing suicide is the same as committing murder ...... God gave u precious life and u go and throw it away......now u have left ur husband to be alone.... PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE..

Cassandra = Calamity Upon Calamity 1 Share

Too bad.

IpobExposed:

Jonathan u shall suffer for this hardship u caused to Nigerians this is buhari's problem this is buhari's problem 2 Likes

But wait o.. Her leg is not suspended in the air.. It's resting on the bed.. How did she die by hanging. This picture though.. Am not understanding 1 Like

Life is too short. Why kill yourself when you will eventually die?

This picture does not add up look staged her legs on the bed haba .. 3 Likes

Jabioro:

...and best thought for her is to end it and she end it.. my mother was a barren woman, 27 solid years without child, she never conceived from morning till evening, she another woman for my father.. at end who laugh last.. According to her she is above 50years before she had me.. good bye..

If you are going to post in a public forum like nairaland, please try to make sense... Please... If you are going to post in a public forum like nairaland, please try to make sense... Please...

poshestmina:

Shame! to even think she had a supportive and patience husband ...My mum's bestfriend gave birth to twins after 22 years of marriage ,she had even given up and adopted 2 kids already..Madam,U NO TRY ABEG!





If he was THAT supportive would she be hanging there









And you have the audacity to say .....u no try....







hisses! If he was THAT supportive would she be hanging thereAnd you have the audacity to say .....u no try....hisses!