|Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:32pm
Here's the photo of the childless 38-year-old petty trader, Lovina Odo, who committed suicide by hanging herself with rope tied to a ceiling fan at Umusiome village, Nkpor-agu near Onitsha in Anambra State. Her husband Okechukwu Odo, said he and Lovina had been married for over eight years without a child.
Photo as shared by Ifeanyi Orakwue, OAP/Producer at Radio Sapientia 95.3FM, Onitsha, Anambra state...
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by HungerBAD: 8:33pm
Rest in peace.
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:34pm
sad
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by triplemmm3(f): 8:37pm
Eyah May her soul rest in peace. It's depression that causes it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by kllinxman(m): 8:37pm
So taking her own life will now open her womb
1 Like
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by poshestmina(f): 8:42pm
Shame! to even think she had a supportive and patience husband ...My mum's bestfriend gave birth to twins after 22 years of marriage(imagine just having new babies when your bestfriend already has 6 grown up children ) ,she had even given up and adopted 2 kids already..Madam,U NO TRY ABEG! *modified * think before you quote me to write rubbish ,i have seen soooo many childless couples .the recent one is my pastor ,d wife gave birth early last year after 14 years of marriage and d baby died 2 days to the dedication ,did she kill herself ?HELL NO! and she's pregnant again now ...Only a coward will take his/her life ! I know it's a shameful and painful situation but taking my own life ?Mbanu !
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Jabioro: 8:42pm
...and best thought for her is to end it and she end it.. my mother was a barren woman, 27 solid years without child, she never conceived from morning till evening, she another woman for my father.. at end who laugh last.. According to her she is above 50years before she had me.. good bye..
8 Likes
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 8:44pm
The problem with Igbo culture is at play here. We value child more than anything yet sometimes we can't train them well and they end up being arm robbers or drug peddlers
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by serverconnect: 8:52pm
Chai poor woman, i know you must have undergo series of talk from gossiper. In respect of that, suicide is never the best solution to our lasting problems, but to hold on with our faith. Better days ahead.
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by DrDeji20: 8:57pm
poshestmina:
shut up.. if you think it's easy. then pray it comes to you. let's see the example you will display.
3 Likes
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by poshestmina(f): 9:18pm
DrDeji20:Honey,i have been in far TERRIBLE situations .i was rejected,broke,frustrated,depressed but suicuide was the last thing on my mind .I can NEVER contemplate taking my life EVER!
17 Likes
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Homeboiy: 9:19pm
I can decipher what she might have gone through before killing herself
I cry for her
RIP
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by CriticMaestro: 9:19pm
does this mean he committed suicide because he aint gat no child or he did it because of other reasons
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by newheart2(m): 9:28pm
very pity. why taking your life when u don't know tomorrow, rip
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:49pm
Pity any woman looking for the fruit of the womb.
They are always desperate.
They are bound to lose their faith.
Go from one prayer house to another, drink one concoction or the other.
Compounded with the stigma, the nagging from MIL and husband's family..
But I will never kill myself no matter the circumstances.
I will rather act like this 70 year old man smoking pipe and playing music in his destroyed bedroom in Allepo
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by IpobExposed: 9:50pm
Jonathan u shall suffer for this hardship u caused to Nigerians
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 10:04pm
meezynetwork:
Yes my brother.
You are so right about that.
Even in terms of culture, we Igbos don't teach our children to respect their elders.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by lovingyouhun: 10:04pm
Oh my goodness!!!
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by dessz(m): 10:05pm
to me committing suicide is the same as committing murder ...... God gave u precious life and u go and throw it away......now u have left ur husband to be alone.... PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE..
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Jalubarika(m): 10:05pm
Cassandra = Calamity Upon Calamity
1 Share
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 10:05pm
Too bad.
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by pqako: 10:06pm
IpobExposed:this is buhari's problem
2 Likes
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by smartkester: 10:06pm
But wait o.. Her leg is not suspended in the air.. It's resting on the bed.. How did she die by hanging. This picture though.. Am not understanding
1 Like
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by kingvectorv(m): 10:06pm
Eyah.. buhari work
Read this: http://www.yukhub.ga/137/common-lies-a-programmer-would-tell-you
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:06pm
Life is too short. Why kill yourself when you will eventually die?
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by momodub: 10:06pm
This picture does not add up look staged her legs on the bed haba ..
3 Likes
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by onyii255: 10:07pm
Jabioro:
If you are going to post in a public forum like nairaland, please try to make sense... Please...
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Cheechy(f): 10:07pm
poshestmina:
If he was THAT supportive would she be hanging there
And you have the audacity to say .....u no try....
hisses!
|Re: Suicide: Woman Hangs Herself In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by seunlayi(m): 10:08pm
Buhari and mmm
1 Like 1 Share
