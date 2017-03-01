Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding (8105 Views)

See more photos below...







http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/captain-his-fiancee-recreates-dwayne.html?m=1 Victor and his pretty wife-to-be who is also a female basketball player, recreated NBA star player, Dwayne Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union's famous basketball pose in their lovely pre-wedding photos.See more photos below... 3 Likes

2 Likes

2017 year of pre wedding photos on nairaland...... 12 Likes







The other pictures are quite beautiful



Handsome meets pretty I don't like the copy copy poseThe other pictures are quite beautifulHandsome meets pretty

professorfal:

2017 year of pre wedding photos on nairaland......

even Daddy Adeboye said there will be a lot of wedding ceremony this year... Lol even Daddy Adeboye said there will be a lot of wedding ceremony this year... Lol 3 Likes 1 Share

seen next

Lovely





professorfal:

2017 year of pre wedding photos on nairaland...... Yours is coming up this year too. Better get ready Very handsome captain and his beautiful Lepa Shandy IyawoYours is coming up this year too. Better get ready 1 Like

I love this. Beautiful couple.

will it grant a happy family?

if yes its fine

They both looked Cute. 1 Like

I want her shoes... am a guy tho

Make all these weddings last ooooooooooooo

OK. .... ........ I just wasted data .. NEXT!!!! 1 Like





the lady's hair style though. lovely !the lady's hair style though.



HML Nice picture but doesn't look like the Wades picture to meHML

Congratulations!



Perhaps feminists will love this "version"



But seriously, maybe it's finally time for a completely separate sub-forum for pre-wedding photos



Or what do you think?

She's slim and pretty. Captain got good eyes

How is this news??

Cute pix

Cute couple...dem try for dis one 3 Likes 1 Share

Lovely pix

After wedding pix 1 Like

Friedyokes:

Cute couple...dem try for dis one awon werey awon werey

jesusson22:

Victor and his pretty wife-to-be who is also a female basketball player, recreated NBA star player, Dwayne Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union's famous basketball pose in their lovely pre-wedding photos.



See more photos below...







http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/captain-his-fiancee-recreates-dwayne.html?m=1 Some Nairalander and the way they misinform people. How can {2}two bar be a captain, thats a flight lieutenant. Some Nairalander and the way they misinform people. How can {2}two bar be a captain, thats a flight lieutenant.

I like the Nike

Another Denwerepe in the making.