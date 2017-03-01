₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,364 members, 3,447,872 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 March 2017 at 11:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding (8105 Views)
Lady Flashes Her Bum For Her Man In Pre-wedding Photos After 10 Years Of Dating / Man Grabs Fiancee's Butt In Pre-Wedding Photos: Media React / Man Grabs Fiancee's Bum In Pre-wedding Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by jesusson22: 8:40pm
Victor and his pretty wife-to-be who is also a female basketball player, recreated NBA star player, Dwayne Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union's famous basketball pose in their lovely pre-wedding photos.
See more photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/captain-his-fiancee-recreates-dwayne.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by jesusson22: 8:41pm
2 Likes
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by professorfal: 8:45pm
2017 year of pre wedding photos on nairaland......
12 Likes
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by decatalyst(m): 8:46pm
I don't like the copy copy pose
The other pictures are quite beautiful
Handsome meets pretty
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by badassProdigy(m): 8:49pm
professorfal:
even Daddy Adeboye said there will be a lot of wedding ceremony this year... Lol
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by Donjasdeblest(m): 8:50pm
seen next
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by moskobaba(m): 8:59pm
Lovely
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by Yuneehk: 8:59pm
Very handsome captain and his beautiful Lepa Shandy Iyawo
professorfal:Yours is coming up this year too. Better get ready
1 Like
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by Akposb(m): 9:01pm
I love this. Beautiful couple.
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by Homeboiy: 9:16pm
will it grant a happy family?
if yes its fine
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by odiereke(m): 9:16pm
They both looked Cute.
1 Like
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by pqako: 10:07pm
I want her shoes... am a guy tho
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by EVILFOREST: 10:08pm
Make all these weddings last ooooooooooooo
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by dessz(m): 10:09pm
OK. .... ........ I just wasted data .. NEXT!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by Ralphlauren(m): 10:09pm
lovely !
the lady's hair style though.
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by stinggy(m): 10:09pm
Nice picture but doesn't look like the Wades picture to me
HML
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by kingvectorv(m): 10:10pm
Beautiful couples
Checkout This: http://www.yukhub.ga/137/common-lies-a-programmer-would-tell-you
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by alignacademy(m): 10:10pm
Congratulations!
Perhaps feminists will love this "version"
But seriously, maybe it's finally time for a completely separate sub-forum for pre-wedding photos
Or what do you think?
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by Ashleydolls(f): 10:11pm
She's slim and pretty. Captain got good eyes
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by Ishilove: 10:11pm
How is this news??
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by chuksjuve(m): 10:14pm
------------------------------------------------))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))//////////////////////////////////////////////////////
This Land is not for sale!!!
check my profile!!!!
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by cerowo(f): 10:14pm
Cute pix
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by Friedyokes: 10:15pm
Cute couple...dem try for dis one
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by idris4r83(m): 10:16pm
Lovely pix
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by chubbygal(f): 10:17pm
After wedding pix
1 Like
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by idris4r83(m): 10:21pm
Friedyokes:awon werey
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by cytell56: 10:34pm
jesusson22:Some Nairalander and the way they misinform people. How can {2}two bar be a captain, thats a flight lieutenant.
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by lonelydora(m): 10:34pm
I like the Nike
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by mamajaz(f): 10:38pm
[quote author=pqako post=55082195]I want her shoes... am a guy tho[/quo
Another Denwerepe in the making.
|Re: Captain & Fiancee Recreate Dwayne Wade & Gabby's Basketball Pose In Pre-Wedding by mamajaz(f): 10:38pm
pqako:Anada Denwerepe in the making.
I Caught My Landlord Sniffing At My Panties. / Guys, Are Stretch Marks A Turn-off? / Why Do Women Always Return To Guys They Once Rejected.
Viewing this topic: guess1109(f), welzyj2(m), Ikdbabie(f), Blazinraj01(f), Adetutu300(f), Zizer17(m), lolu007(m), Bibidear(f), HaneefahRN(f), Funmilade11(f), Infoay, kogiaress(f), rosieluv(f), xjiggy, Moneytize, Macantonio(m), anomsodi(m), ashawopikin(m), marisdgreat(f), giancarlo(m), muyibaba222(m), abiola708(m), Csan, adroitvezy(m), KingsJohnson(m), Nma27(f), Moberry(f), Chudichu(m), austinfan4love, botson(m), movyyzz(m), Shawtynas(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23