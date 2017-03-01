₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by rem44: 9:13pm
Kanu Nwankwo on Monday paid a surprised visit to billionaire Tony Elumelu.According to Tony Elumelu,it has been a while he saw him.He said.....
'It's been a while since I saw Kanu Nwankwo - was pleasantly surprised when he visited on Monday to catch up. A true African legend'.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by sarrki(m): 9:18pm
papilo the great guy
He made us proud
We are proud of him
Not like onikuje
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by sarrki(m): 9:20pm
We have two kanu
1) Legendary Kanu Alias papilo
2) Terrorist Kanu Alias Onikuje
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by CriticMaestro: 9:23pm
still plaiting his hair i see, kanu biko please go and cut that hair and look smart and healthy maybe agbani will marry u
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by emeijeh(m): 9:25pm
Elumelu!
See your shoe!
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by sarrki(m): 9:25pm
CriticMaestro:
He's happily Married with kids
Advice Onikuje rather
Know be only Agbani nah Darego
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by CriticMaestro: 9:28pm
sarrki:whatever that hair still doesnt look good on him, even willian tried that against man utd and immediately recognized the flaw
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by emeijeh(m): 9:31pm
CriticMaestro:
Is Kanu single?
Oya chop headache
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by CriticMaestro: 9:33pm
emeijeh:since when does being married mean u cant get married again? oloshi olodo
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by ZombieTERROR: 9:40pm
sarrki:They will leave the topic
And face their nightmare
For the name brings shiver down their spine
The name that breaks chains and free captives
Nnamdi kanu
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by mexxmoney: 9:45pm
The rich roll with the rich, the rest of us come here to comment about them
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by ZombieTERROR: 9:45pm
sarrki:
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by kettykin: 9:52pm
sarrki:
You are proud of Kanu nwankwo but is Kanu nwankwo proud of you
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by tobtap: 10:12pm
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by dessz(m): 10:13pm
kk, am wondering KANU or okocha who is better in playing football
like for KANU share for okocha....
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by YonkijiSappo: 10:13pm
Ok oo
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by iamnicer: 10:13pm
RICH MEETS RICH
POOR MEETS POOR
IRONY OF LIFE
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Archaa(m): 10:13pm
sarrki:
Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison
Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist
Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist
Kudirat Abiola 's wife was hunted aimed and got shot like an antelope by her slave masters
tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal
OBJ and daughter in law saga. ..hehehe
.
.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by botad(m): 10:14pm
Money good o
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by momodub: 10:14pm
Papilo
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by zangiff(m): 10:14pm
........................
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by pqako: 10:15pm
The real kinsmen holding down Igbo land
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Archaa(m): 10:15pm
sarrki:
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by kingvectorv(m): 10:15pm
Money Speaking Since Buhari A.D
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Archaa(m): 10:16pm
sarrki:
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by 2npe(m): 10:21pm
The cloth no even fit kanu
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Archaa(m): 10:22pm
sarrki:
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by 2npe(m): 10:22pm
Kanu too much of weed is not good but stop cocaine, see as cloth be for ur neck
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by chloride6: 10:22pm
sarrki:
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Archaa(m): 10:23pm
sarrki:
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Mopolchi: 10:24pm
Olee
Viewing this topic: a3703345a, integrity15(m), emandman, samyomz(m), theochux, vampire2020, ahamonyeka(m), Fulmigati, raymexx, AutoReportNG2, living2013, olaolu39(m), chidex101(m), kingzizzy, Nonsoco80(m), Kelechilucky, Codeblues(m), kaairoz, walearoy(m), chibykeanthony, porchster, Buraimohjoseph, victorpopoola20, Kemiawo2004(f), laCapri, plainmirror(m), sulaimon99(m), yareemahaliyu, nnol(m) and 61 guest(s)
