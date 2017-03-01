₦airaland Forum

Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud - Sports - Nairaland

Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud

Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by rem44: 9:13pm
Kanu Nwankwo on Monday paid a surprised visit to billionaire Tony Elumelu.According to Tony Elumelu,it has been a while he saw him.He said.....

'It's been a while since I saw Kanu Nwankwo - was pleasantly surprised when he visited on Monday to catch up. A true African legend'.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/kanu-nwankwo-visits-tony-elumeluphotos.html

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by sarrki(m): 9:18pm
papilo the great guy

He made us proud
We are proud of him
Not like onikuje

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by sarrki(m): 9:20pm
We have two kanu

1) Legendary Kanu Alias papilo

2) Terrorist Kanu Alias Onikuje

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by CriticMaestro: 9:23pm
still plaiting his hair i see, kanu biko please go and cut that hair and look smart and healthy maybe agbani will marry u

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by emeijeh(m): 9:25pm
Elumelu!
See your shoe! grin grin
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by sarrki(m): 9:25pm
CriticMaestro:
still plaiting his hair i see, kanu biko please go and cut that hair and look smart and healthy maybe agbani will marry u

He's happily Married with kids

Advice Onikuje rather

Know be only Agbani nah Darego

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by CriticMaestro: 9:28pm
sarrki:


He's happily Married with kids

Advice Onikuje rather

Know be only Agbani nah Darego
whatever that hair still doesnt look good on him, even willian tried that against man utd and immediately recognized the flaw

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by emeijeh(m): 9:31pm
CriticMaestro:
still plaiting his hair i see, kanu biko please go and cut that hair and look smart and healthy maybe agbani will marry u

Is Kanu single?
Oya chop headache

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by CriticMaestro: 9:33pm
emeijeh:


Is Kanu single?
since when does being married mean u cant get married again? oloshi olodo
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by ZombieTERROR: 9:40pm
sarrki:
papilo the great guy


He made us proud

We are proud of him

Not like onikuje
They will leave the topic
And face their nightmare
For the name brings shiver down their spine
The name that breaks chains and free captives
Nnamdi kanu

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by mexxmoney: 9:45pm
The rich roll with the rich, the rest of us come here to comment about them

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by ZombieTERROR: 9:45pm
sarrki:
We have two kanu


1) Legendary Kanu Alias papilo


2) Terrorist Kanu Alias Onikuje

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by kettykin: 9:52pm
sarrki:
papilo the great guy


He made us proud

We are proud of him

Not like onikuje

You are proud of Kanu nwankwo but is Kanu nwankwo proud of you
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by tobtap: 10:12pm
cool cool
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by dessz(m): 10:13pm
kk, am wondering KANU or okocha who is better in playing football

like for KANU share for okocha.... grin cheesy
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by YonkijiSappo: 10:13pm
Ok oo
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by iamnicer: 10:13pm
RICH MEETS RICH

POOR MEETS POOR

IRONY OF LIFE

undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Archaa(m): 10:13pm
sarrki:
We have two kanu


1) Legendary Kanu Alias papilo


2) Terrorist Kanu Alias Onikuje




Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison


Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist



Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist



Kudirat  Abiola 's wife was hunted aimed and got shot like an antelope by her slave masters


tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal


OBJ and daughter in law saga. ..hehehe

.
.

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by botad(m): 10:14pm
Money good o
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by momodub: 10:14pm
Papilo
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by zangiff(m): 10:14pm
........................
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by pqako: 10:15pm
The real kinsmen holding down Igbo land
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Archaa(m): 10:15pm
sarrki:
We have two kanu


1) Legendary Kanu Alias papilo


2) Terrorist Kanu Alias Onikuje



Money Speaking Since Buhari A.D

Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Archaa(m): 10:16pm
sarrki:
We have two kanu


1) Legendary Kanu Alias papilo


2) Terrorist Kanu Alias Onikuje


Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by 2npe(m): 10:21pm
The cloth no even fit kanu
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Archaa(m): 10:22pm
sarrki:
We have two kanu


1) Legendary Kanu Alias papilo


2) Terrorist Kanu Alias Onikuje



Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by 2npe(m): 10:22pm
Kanu too much of weed is not good but stop cocaine, see as cloth be for ur neck
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by chloride6: 10:22pm
sarrki:
We have two kanu


1) Legendary Kanu Alias papilo


2) Terrorist Kanu Alias Onikuje

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Archaa(m): 10:23pm
sarrki:
We have two kanu


1) Legendary Kanu Alias papilo


2) Terrorist Kanu Alias Onikuje


Re: Kanu Nwankwo Visits Tony Elumelu As They Pose & Laugh Out Loud by Mopolchi: 10:24pm
Olee

Viewing this topic:

