|Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by platinumtt: 4:12am On Mar 30
http://www.naijalandproperties.com/other-categories/fcta-warning-develop-your-plots-in-karshi-or-have-them-revoked-min/
DEVELOP YOUR PLOTS IN KARSHI OR HAVE THEM REVOKED-MIN
The FCT Administration has warned all those who have plots of land in serviced areas in Karshi Satellite Town to develop them or have them revoked forthwith.
The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello issued this warning while he paid an unscheduled visit in company of the FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye to Karshi Satellite Town to assess some of the ongoing projects in that axis.
Malam Bello expressed dismay that the FCT Administration had spent several billions of Naira to provide engineering infrastructure to service those plots but the allottees have left them undeveloped.
According to him, most of the allocation papers to such plots of land have ended up in briefcases and therefore used the occasion to notify them to end the speculation and free the plots for development.
His words: “As you can see based on our inspection, the primary infrastructure in the Karshi township layout has all been completed, but nobody has put up any building there. The whole idea of opening new areas is for development to take place.”
“So, we have extant regulations that once primary infrastructure is in a location and there is no development, plots in that location will be revoked,” he emphasized.
The Minister added, “I want to use this medium to advise all those who have allocations in Karshi town centre where the primary infrastructure has since been completed to commence development or else, we are going to revoke the plots and allocate to the teeming millions of Nigerians who really want to develop them”.
The Director of Satellite Towns Development Department, Mrs. Victoria Imande led the Minister and members of his entourage round the project site.
Signed
Muhammad Hazat Sule, FCAI
Deputy Director / Chief Press Secretary,
Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by Raiden002: 11:33pm On Mar 30
Nice development.
Once we have infrastructure put in place, allocated land should be developed within stipulated time.
But Oga minister, recession dey town for now. No moni
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by Pureheart91(m): 11:53pm On Mar 30
Minister rain down money for your Boys make we sharperly develop our lands na.....smh
see talk oo!
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by jeeqaa7(m): 7:12am
With which money?
Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by barclayb(m): 7:13am
Direct Tokunbo
Tincan Cleared
Original Custom Duty Papers
Factory ac
Cd player
Automatic gear
Power steering
Fabric seat
4plugs engine
Location: ABA
call: 08037299469
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by lovelove2323: 7:13am
very nice
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by Exponental(m): 7:14am
Is there no recession in that part of the country or....is money plucking trees existing to all the land owners
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by Celestyn8213: 7:15am
Make them take am easy o
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by leyemok(m): 7:15am
For this Recession? Oga bala, kolewerk!
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by sxme(m): 7:16am
thats stupid, has Nigeria been revoked? After 50+ of independence yet no development. Mtcheew...
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by 12345baba: 7:16am
Seun ur in trouble
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by sxme(m): 7:18am
lovelove2323:i know u dnt even have a land in ur village.
|Re: Fcta Warning! Develop Your Plots In Karshi Or Have Them Revoked-min by kushfc(m): 7:18am
Mtchewww. Man never chop u dey talk of plot of land. Abeg how much be rice sef? because e don tey wey i don chop rice ooo.
