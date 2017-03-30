₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by dre11(m): 7:06am
MORE cash believed to be part of the London-Paris Club loan refund has been found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by rottennaija(m): 7:08am
Governors for naija... No wonder they want Magu's head in the plata
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by modath(f): 7:08am
The EFCC is probing how the cash got into the account, who remitted it and for what purpose
Why on earth are the governors operating a single account?
For what intent & purpose? If we are to go by this publication, APC, PDP, Muslims , Christians and non believers somehow managed to put ALL their differences aside to unite under one single common cause? On this they are not polarized on fault lines, United they stand...ori iya mi ooo
Iranu!!
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by obitwice06(m): 7:08am
Just Negodu
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by dessz(m): 7:16am
when I see large numbers getting stolen, diverted or missing I was first shocked then l8r surprised, then numb, now am just indifferent.... cos the money still won't be gotten...
but what surprises me was that how can billions go missing without them finding it cos last week when I "diverted" #110 for MTN card from my mom....she caught me in 10 secs ......then she started swearing to my 20th generation and I was like it's only #110, WTF .
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by Squillionaire: 7:22am
modath:
Couldn’t have said it better.
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by ZombieTERROR: 7:22am
All Nigerian politicians are thieves
Until we restructure
We can never get it right
This system only favors the corrupt
There is little or nothing EFCC can do
We are doomed
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by HottestFire: 7:24am
Some people will still defend this people and cast aspersion on Magu and EFCC. Just read below;
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by agabusta: 7:46am
I don tire. The corruption in this country is just too much. Buhari sef don tire.
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:51am
Ayaff tired for this country ooh, the stealing and corruption happening in this country even at this very moment is beyond evil.Our politicians are the worst set of criminals the world over
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by Danhumprey: 8:01am
Corruption and stealing is what bounds our polithievcians together. I'm not surprised anymore.
I'm just indifferent. this country seems to be beyond redemption.
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by DesChyko(m): 8:11am
Since nobody has mentioned this popular slang, let me do so.
How can such massive mismanagement be going on under the administration of Mr Body Language? Or are we still under the so-called Ineffectual Buffoon?
Where are those critics when you need them?
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by Agimor(m): 8:25am
Buhari has gone mute of recent hope all is well...
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by omenkaLives: 8:32am
Why do our leaders hate us so much in this country ?
What wrong did Nigerians do to deserve these bandits presiding over their affairs and collective destiny?
Sometimes I feel so depressed knowing the most it seems we can do is vent on social media, and even at that, one's security and freedom isn't guaranteed!
Just the other day, someone was thrown behind bars for criticising a governor, and in another instance, a mother was demoted in her place of work for drawing the attention of the government to their deplorable working conditions.
What do these guys want? Why is it so difficult doing good when you swore took good?
I just tire.
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by Fmartin(m): 8:39am
and yet, some folks will come here blaming buhari. nigeria's problem is 60% nass, 20% judiciary, 15% ngf, 5% precidency
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by omenkaLives: 8:41am
agabusta:It is depressing honestly my brother!
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by omenkaLives: 8:42am
modath:
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by ZombieTERROR: 8:53am
Funlordjnr:Any country that has a personality like Buhari as her president is doomed
Any country that has a political party like APC is doomed
Any country that has citizens such as urself who applaud evil and remain silent in the face of tyranny is doomed
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by geostrata(m): 9:02am
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by DONSMITH123(m): 9:03am
are you kidding me?
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by WebSurfer(m): 9:03am
Nigeria
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by demarc001: 9:04am
I naija today, Everybody is a suspect isorite
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by unclezuma: 9:04am
I have always stated that we run a single party system and and it is a merger of APC and PDP and any other party out there with elements of both.
I will never be surprised...shey nah Nigeria, it is well.
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by elishach69(m): 9:04am
But how did our country get to this level of corruption?
As in I just weak for Nigeria matter
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by SFSNIPER(m): 9:06am
There is suffering in the land.
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by Exponental(m): 9:06am
The fight will be supported now by NGF for Magu's removal.
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by martineverest(m): 9:07am
our govs are the biggest thieves in nigeria
|Re: EFCC Finds $86m Paris Club Refund In Ngf’s Account by ipobarecriminals: 9:07am
Saraki is a THIEF. Remove Saraki,everything go normal again
