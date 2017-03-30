

Cheers.



1: Lagos - Ibadan Expressway (E1).

The Lagos - Ibadan expressway is the federal highway between the most populated city (Lagos) and the largest city (Ibadan), and is by far the busiest highway in Nigeria. It connects the Metropolis around Lagos to most parts of the South West, as well as the Northern 2/3rd of the country. The expressway is the oldest in Nigeria, commissioned in August 1978 during the Military era, under the administration of Major-General Olusegun Obasanjo, who resigned on October 1, 1979, before he was later elected in May 29, 1999. It is also the busiest in West Africa, and is reputed to constitute one of the largest road network in Africa as a whole.







2: Shagamu - Ore - Benin Expressway (A121)

Frequent travelers would agree that the Benin-Ore-Shagamu road is one of the most travelled roads in Nigeria. This is the second busiest road route in Nigeria. It connects Lagos and it surroundings to parts of the South West, South South, and the South East Zones of Nigeria through Ogun, Ondo and Edo states. It is ever busy.







3: Okene - Lokoja - Abuja (A2)

Since the capital and government-seat of Nigeria was moved from Lagos to Abuja, the FCT has become one of the most popular cities in the country and its roads, some of the most travelled in Nigeria. You can enter Abuja from Suleja in Niger State, from Kaduna in the North, from Nassarawa in the East, and from Lokoja, Kogi State in the South among other major roads, but the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene express is the most-used, for the mere fact that it connect the three vibrant zones of Southern Nigeria to the national capital. Thousands of vehicles coming from the Western, Southern and Eastern parts of the country take the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene road and sometimes the Ilorin - Jebba- Suleja road into the FCT.







4: Abuja - Kaduna Expressway (A234/235)

This is another important central nerve roads of Nigeria. It connects Abuja , the national capital with heavily populated portions of the North such as Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa Etc. It is mostly used by people from the Northern part of the country to reach Abuja and further through the Okene routh into the Southern portions of the country. It is always busy







5: Enugu - Onitsha Expressway

This road connects probably the two most important cities in the Eastern zone of the country. Onitsha and Enugu, passing through Awka, the Anambra state capital. Having been built in the late 1970s. It is one of the busiest roads used by Igbo traders and other people from the Eastern parts of the country as well as parts of Benue and Cross-river states trying to reach the Western part of the country. Hundreds of luxurious buses and trucks and smaller vehicles ply the road on daily basis and it is generally very busy.







Honorable mentions.



Enugu - Port Harcourt Expressway

Ife - Ibadan Expressway

Benin - Warri Expressway

Kaduna - Zaria - Kano Expressway

Ibadan - Ilorin Expressway

Owerri - Port Harcourt Expressway

Lagos - Badagry Expressway

Benin - Asaba Expressway

East - West Road



cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44. This is a list of the 5 Busiest Expressways/Highways in All of Nigeria.Cheers.The Lagos - Ibadan expressway is the federal highway between the most populated city (Lagos) and the largest city (Ibadan), and is by far the busiest highway in Nigeria. It connects the Metropolis around Lagos to most parts of the South West, as well as the Northern 2/3rd of the country. The expressway is the oldest in Nigeria, commissioned in August 1978 during the Military era, under the administration of Major-General Olusegun Obasanjo, who resigned on October 1, 1979, before he was later elected in May 29, 1999. It is also the busiest in West Africa, and is reputed to constitute one of the largest road network in Africa as a whole.Frequent travelers would agree that the Benin-Ore-Shagamu road is one of the most travelled roads in Nigeria. This is the second busiest road route in Nigeria. It connects Lagos and it surroundings to parts of the South West, South South, and the South East Zones of Nigeria through Ogun, Ondo and Edo states. It is ever busy.Since the capital and government-seat of Nigeria was moved from Lagos to Abuja, the FCT has become one of the most popular cities in the country and its roads, some of the most travelled in Nigeria. You can enter Abuja from Suleja in Niger State, from Kaduna in the North, from Nassarawa in the East, and from Lokoja, Kogi State in the South among other major roads, but the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene express is the most-used, for the mere fact that it connect the three vibrant zones of Southern Nigeria to the national capital. Thousands of vehicles coming from the Western, Southern and Eastern parts of the country take the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene road and sometimes the Ilorin - Jebba- Suleja road into the FCT.This is another important central nerve roads of Nigeria. It connects Abuja , the national capital with heavily populated portions of the North such as Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa Etc. It is mostly used by people from the Northern part of the country to reach Abuja and further through the Okene routh into the Southern portions of the country. It is always busyThis road connects probably the two most important cities in the Eastern zone of the country. Onitsha and Enugu, passing through Awka, the Anambra state capital. Having been built in the late 1970s. It is one of the busiest roads used by Igbo traders and other people from the Eastern parts of the country as well as parts of Benue and Cross-river states trying to reach the Western part of the country. Hundreds of luxurious buses and trucks and smaller vehicles ply the road on daily basis and it is generally very busy.Honorable mentions.Enugu - Port Harcourt ExpresswayIfe - Ibadan ExpresswayBenin - Warri ExpresswayKaduna - Zaria - Kano ExpresswayIbadan - Ilorin ExpresswayOwerri - Port Harcourt ExpresswayLagos - Badagry ExpresswayBenin - Asaba ExpresswayEast - West Roadcc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44. 9 Likes 1 Share