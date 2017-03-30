₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,612 members, 3,448,606 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. (9244 Views)
|See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by YonkijiSappo: 10:11am
This is a list of the 5 Busiest Expressways/Highways in All of Nigeria.
Cheers.
1: Lagos - Ibadan Expressway (E1).
The Lagos - Ibadan expressway is the federal highway between the most populated city (Lagos) and the largest city (Ibadan), and is by far the busiest highway in Nigeria. It connects the Metropolis around Lagos to most parts of the South West, as well as the Northern 2/3rd of the country. The expressway is the oldest in Nigeria, commissioned in August 1978 during the Military era, under the administration of Major-General Olusegun Obasanjo, who resigned on October 1, 1979, before he was later elected in May 29, 1999. It is also the busiest in West Africa, and is reputed to constitute one of the largest road network in Africa as a whole.
2: Shagamu - Ore - Benin Expressway (A121)
Frequent travelers would agree that the Benin-Ore-Shagamu road is one of the most travelled roads in Nigeria. This is the second busiest road route in Nigeria. It connects Lagos and it surroundings to parts of the South West, South South, and the South East Zones of Nigeria through Ogun, Ondo and Edo states. It is ever busy.
3: Okene - Lokoja - Abuja (A2)
Since the capital and government-seat of Nigeria was moved from Lagos to Abuja, the FCT has become one of the most popular cities in the country and its roads, some of the most travelled in Nigeria. You can enter Abuja from Suleja in Niger State, from Kaduna in the North, from Nassarawa in the East, and from Lokoja, Kogi State in the South among other major roads, but the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene express is the most-used, for the mere fact that it connect the three vibrant zones of Southern Nigeria to the national capital. Thousands of vehicles coming from the Western, Southern and Eastern parts of the country take the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene road and sometimes the Ilorin - Jebba- Suleja road into the FCT.
4: Abuja - Kaduna Expressway (A234/235)
This is another important central nerve roads of Nigeria. It connects Abuja , the national capital with heavily populated portions of the North such as Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa Etc. It is mostly used by people from the Northern part of the country to reach Abuja and further through the Okene routh into the Southern portions of the country. It is always busy
5: Enugu - Onitsha Expressway
This road connects probably the two most important cities in the Eastern zone of the country. Onitsha and Enugu, passing through Awka, the Anambra state capital. Having been built in the late 1970s. It is one of the busiest roads used by Igbo traders and other people from the Eastern parts of the country as well as parts of Benue and Cross-river states trying to reach the Western part of the country. Hundreds of luxurious buses and trucks and smaller vehicles ply the road on daily basis and it is generally very busy.
Honorable mentions.
Enugu - Port Harcourt Expressway
Ife - Ibadan Expressway
Benin - Warri Expressway
Kaduna - Zaria - Kano Expressway
Ibadan - Ilorin Expressway
Owerri - Port Harcourt Expressway
Lagos - Badagry Expressway
Benin - Asaba Expressway
East - West Road
cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by midehi2(f): 10:16am
just see Lokoja road, some men are even gisting
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by Mynd44: 10:17am
You should also mention Ikorodu road and Lagos-Abeokuta
Which one is the East-West?
2 Likes
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by hakeem4(m): 10:19am
So ikorodu road isn't busy
Most of the pictures you're showing sef cars aren't much there
What is enugu- onitsha express doing there
7 Likes
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by GreenMavro: 10:19am
so Third Mainland Bridge no dy dere abi
2 Likes
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by YonkijiSappo: 10:19am
Forgot to include in the honorable mentions List.
Lagos - Abeokuta Expressway.
Lagos - Ikorodu Expressway.
Lekki - Epe Expressway.
Godprotectigbo5:
Have you taken your medication today?
thesicilian:
And why is that?
Because I didn't include Abakaliki -Nkalagu road or what?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by Epositive(m): 10:19am
Mynd44:
east-west , you go fear cardinal points enh
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by spartan117(m): 10:19am
Ok
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by thesicilian: 10:20am
GreenMavro:
YonkijiSappo:
Statements like these reveal people who have never left their homes.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by smartty68(m): 10:20am
I will agree with you OP
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by Jeffboi(m): 10:20am
You're correct, especially that ore road
1 Like
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by cana882(m): 10:21am
Port-Harcourt - Aba express
3 Likes
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by obembet(m): 10:21am
Godprotectigbo5:See your life
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by biaframustcome: 10:21am
Mynd44:
You don't know East West Road linking Port Harcourt to Bayelsa?
3 Likes
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by gbonty: 10:21am
absolutely true op
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by martineverest(m): 10:21am
number two shud be number one
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by fabuloz1(m): 10:21am
Booked!
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by Keneking: 10:21am
Add Oshodi Apapa expressway..
No stats to support this arguments...nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by Okundaye4(m): 10:22am
I Agee with op
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by ANBAKO: 10:22am
Good
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by biaframustcome: 10:22am
Onitsha Owerri Road should be on that list. I remember sleeping two days on that road during christmas period. I simply refused to abadone my car.
1 Like
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by koolguy88(m): 10:22am
On point
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by loskally(m): 10:23am
Upper iweka ONITSHA-OWERRI express road
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by mumihaja(f): 10:23am
i agree.
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by fuckboys: 10:23am
eh, lagos - badagry express way na die
3 Likes
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by Jeffboi(m): 10:23am
midehi2:
That was before not now again, abuja lokoja road now is very smooth and clear now, from lokoja down to gwagwalada is smooth even to zuba
1 Like
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by BestySam(m): 10:23am
I don't think any of the forementioned is busier than East-West road.
4 Likes
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:24am
Op u re absolutely right
|Re: See The List Of The 5 Busiest Roads In Nigeria. by Adaodogwu(f): 10:24am
ABA Portharcort
1 Like
Footballer Wanting To Travel To Ukraine Through School In Search Of A Football C / Indian Medical Tourism / Indomie Is Dashing Ipad3
Viewing this topic: yelebe(m), AreaFada2, abbey2kool, Godblesmyhustle, FUCKyouALL, abbacool(m), cunlae, Sosqui, mbabahamzat(m), sheunsheun(m), lordjay, Timilehin3, msadamidris, brostheo(m), tibass(m), kayDooo(m), hamzeiy, Tloc(m), ogunsj, Shamoo100(m), oroagba121(m), rajinet(m), gleaf, Malakins123, Chidex50, ericmor, LewsTherin, obinna2nv(m), emmy2770, chiomimi(f), chi4ik, Ladenma, emmatan4, Crying4NIGERIA(m), zaboy, scols10, fleetfeet, KillerBeauty(f), saxfreak, GuyFawkes, adewumi713(m), Temmysexy1(f), omoade1890(m), Milkymike1(m), Abbey1987, Marcus01, Paradise2015(m), alexpumpin, Nora93(f), chorinurholla, ALANBEY(m), virtuejoan(f), system21, ssmmy, Ezedon(m), juncheng, maj007(m), khaniku(m), Sircomeference(m), influenz, edwinmiles, nerus419, manyus(m), florentyves, kashala90(m), DeRay98(m), Pergrace, nnofaith, Abukia404(f), koolguy88(m), pappyG, eloquency2004, chris4gold(m), prinzeepule, Dreamstarr, odave, kby, Dozieson(m), xavieree(f), isholex, Chikeluba25(m), Osemekedgreat3(m), Albedo27(m), agboghai, bashezz, DaDon2, loomer, ekolina(m), fqudus(m), Hemanwel(m), Boscojugunu(m), YonkijiSappo, monimekaz(m), HateU2(f), tonymania(m), Amberon, eddymore22, Beampy(f), SHALLREIGN(m), class0247, shashabae(f), percyshelu(m), Mcowubaba, divinesaint, lokoloko84(m), haykinzo007(m), oloba(m), ucheo, vena92, adeoba2008(m), Stanleywaxy(m), lilfreezy, Icon4s(m), plat0, Fifthcolumnist(m), Yeeee, ogwomba(m), Realdeals(m), bettymatty, yinkakani(m), lagbaja(m), Asebaba1(m), folikl, Emmaesty(f), slowie(m), Reference(m), alvan06(m), Chiccly(f), Dreamwaker(m), tonybamy(m), dwizy(m), omo17(m), popiong(m), Alexrayz(m), ahiarah, ungab(m) and 204 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22