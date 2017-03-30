₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by Mizk(f): 12:57pm
her exact words below
THE USELESSNESS OF MEN
THIS MAN .... BE THIS A CUSTOMS USELESS MAN.HE LIKES GIRLS ALOT HE CAN SLEEP WITH 5 FRIENDS IF GIVEN THE OPPOURTUNITY.
MANY OF MY FRIENDS HAVE SLEPT WITH HIM BECAUSE HE IS VERY USELESS.
HE FEELS HE HAS MONEY AND CAN RIDE ON ANY GIRL HE WISHES NO DOUBT HE LIKES THEM SLIM 22-26 OF AGE. I WISH TO LET YOU KNOW ONE THING YOU FAIL TO UNDERSTAND IS THE FACT THAT IF ONE SLEEPS WITH YOU, THAT PERSON WILL TELL ANOTHER ADD YOU UP VIA CHAT AND THE NEXT THING YOU FOOLISHLY FALL. AT A POINT WE PLANNED TO KILL YOU BECAUSE YOU WILL SLEEP WITH A FRIEND AND DENY THAT THEY ARE JUST FRIENDS
I SLEPT WITH THIS BASTARD LOOKING OLD MAN TWICE ,PROMISED HE WAS GOING TO BUY ME A PHONE AND HE RAN JUST LIKE THAT FAIR ENOUGH YOU LEFT, FAIR ENOUGH AM COMING FOR YOU
MR ABUDULAHI SIR I KNOW YOU TO BE A DIRTY MAN NO DOUBT THE ENTIRE CUSTOM OFFICERS
IT’S A BAD THING YOU SLEEP WITH ANYTHING UNDER SKIRT. JUST SO YOU KNOW AT A POINT WE PLANNED TO ARRANGE YOUR KIDNAPP JUST OUT OF PITY I LET YOU BE NOW YOU THINK YOU CAN JUST IGNORE ME LIKE THAT WAOH GREAT AWSOME FEELING TO0.
MY NAME IS KATE EBONHIMEN HERE IS MY LITTLE PIECE OF ADVICE TO ALL CUSTOMS OFFICERS WHO ARE SO INTO WOMEN KINDLY BE CAREFULL PORTH-HARCOURT IS JUST TOO SMALL FOR US ALL I HAVE MY EYES ON ALL OF YOU
AM WRITING THIS PIECE WITH TEARS IN MY EYES JUST SO YOU ALL ON HIS CONTACT CAN SEE .
I HAVE NOT FINISHED WITH YOU SIR. JUST A REMINDER INDEEED YOU THINK YOU CAN SLEEP WITH ME AND DUMP MY ASS SORRY OLD FOOL YOU FAILED AM IN WITH YOU “wink’’ with your black spotted dots on your skin no doubt u have HIV and ready to spread yeah? Remember saturday nite outting with the girl? Lol
Watch your back always SIR ....
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by iyamALBEN(m): 12:58pm
Kai! Do people like this girl ever think of marriage?? SMH. This girl deserves to be smacked in the face by a wrestler....With a baseball baton...made of steel.....Repeatedly.
#Nonsense
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by Chuknovski(m): 12:59pm
stop typing capital letters, infact its over between us
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by PrinzCarter(m): 1:03pm
I am nt understanding ,shey dey paid her (u) y is she complaining na ,he met u ,u followed ,he banged, abi u weren't paid or he didn't give u "job" after d "job"
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by professorfal: 1:07pm
Chuknovski:
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by moblix: 1:36pm
Wen u dey collect him money that time u no no say him na old fool.pls my sister 4get about d issue go do some good and nice with ur life.stop following sugar daddy is go 4 ur health
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by Mizk(f): 1:36pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 2:06pm
Yeye girl...he rape u?
Consensual sex no be crime...u fit break him car windscreen to balance payment since u be o.losho.
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by HumorMe(m): 2:28pm
Dump her like hot potato. Badt man!
All because of phantom 6.
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by megareal(f): 2:42pm
Girls are really losing it. Does she have parents or relatives at all?
How crazy can social media get,
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by Benita27(f): 3:59pm
HumorMe:She and her bunch of friends are useless set of girls. See how they sell their destinies off because of phones and some change.
Now the man looks like he has HIV, and the same man has slept with you twice. What makes you think you're free?. Ode!.
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by Presh900(m): 4:46pm
.... I thought sex was a two_way thing
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by dacblogger(f): 4:50pm
Ayam ashamed on your behalf...
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by HumorMe(m): 5:28pm
Benita27:Preach it!
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by Nma27(f): 5:31pm
Hope they are not distributing HIV though....
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by DrTims(m): 6:40pm
Gosh! Na wa for some girls sha....
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by chukwuibuipob: 11:04pm
he's probably from that side where set chew gworo, wear green shirt on top of yellow trouser,brown sandal. .Their long pole nah wonder
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by Richie0974: 11:04pm
So long story short; He slept with her friends, she knows about it and other escapades and still had sex with him twice and she thinks she has the right to call him out?
The man will probably be sitting somewhere laughing at her silliness.
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by fabuloz11: 11:04pm
Mizk:wat happen?
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by Masquerade7: 11:05pm
And you think he has your time Someone that is struggling to get his uniform form the tailor inorder to face saraki. You are now telling us rubbishh about him sleeping with women. Do you expect him to sleep with men
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by jmichlins(m): 11:05pm
What do you want him to do?
Marry you or buy you a car and house like our dear man of God?
Cheap blackmail please try again later
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:06pm
Was her brain offline when the going was good?
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by lilfreezy: 11:06pm
Na dem go open leg, na still dem go nag
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by notoriousbabe: 11:06pm
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by AntiWailer: 11:07pm
The custom boss is not a Pastor .
No support for him.
The girl said the guy slept with 3 of her friends because he is useless .
No my dear. You and your friends are the ones hopeless and extremely useless.
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by BlackAfrican: 11:07pm
You slept with him in hopes of getting an ordinary phone Babe was it an iPhone 10? If no, then you are way beyond stupid. In fact, all of your friends are stupid as well.
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by smartkester: 11:08pm
We already know her name..kate Ebonehim..so why this stupid nairaland dey censor her face na..nonsense
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by MASTERMIND04(m): 11:08pm
iyamALBEN:Lol. Kilode de?
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 11:08pm
Social Media has taken away people's brain o.
|Re: Facebook User Claims A Customs Boss Slept With Her Twice And Dumped Her (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:08pm
dacblogger:save the shame for another time it may be a fake account created just for rubbish like this
