5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by Opinionated: 2:16pm
Suya is a Northern Nigerian delight that has become a delicacy that is consumed all over the country. It knows no ethnicity, no religion and no tribe. This said, one thing you may have observed is that this street food is usually prepared in the evening. Why not in the morning or afternoon? Well, whoever, decided to kick off the preparation of Suya in the evening must be a genius because the marketing strategy is working. You find Nigerians buying Suya at this time. Accordingly, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 5 reasons why Suya is prepared in the evening.
It more attractive in the evening
When you returning from in the evening and you see the mallam or Aboki the fire of the suya blazing in the very busy or hectic evening. There is no way you will not be attracted or tempted to buy. Even when you didn’t plan to buy, you will.
It is when Nigerians hang out and relax
It is in the evening that most Nigerians hang out and relax. That is when they are close from work. Some don’t go home straight away. They hang out at your favourite hotel bar in Lagos with friends, and if there is a Suya spot around, they buy. If you setup in the afternoon, very few people will patronise you. You will be forced to move your suya business to the evening.
It is very tasty at that time
Suya is very tasty normally. But there is no way you can compare afternoon suya with evening suya, they are not mates. The warm evening weather, the stress of work and traffic all combine to make you savour the taste of suya. It is very yummier!!!
The Aboki has other businesses he runs during the day
The Aboki or mallam preparing the suya has other businesses he runs during the day. He doesn’t survive on making suya alone. Some of the things he may likely be doing during the day include shoemaking, tailoring and barbing among others.
It is just weird or unusual to see morning or afternoon Suya
It is just weird and unusual for you to see suya being prepared in the morning or afternoon. You are already used to it in the evenings. Don’t be surprised if some Nigerians think that you are doing something fishy by preparing suya during the day. They will not even go near such a suya.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-interesting-reasons-suya-prepared-evening/
cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 2:18pm
In a nutshell, darkness is part of the ingredients.
90 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by TINALETC3(f): 2:19pm
Shout out 2 al my suya bfs
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by dessz(m): 2:20pm
k, has anyone noticed that eating suya with your best friends makes it sweeter cos u guys will literarily be fighting for every single piece especially the last one ( if u feel its sweeter alone,..................., u are a grèédy person )
25 Likes
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by Timbi: 2:20pm
It is best served at nite because after the reggae comes the blues , especially the type of suya garnished with boorantashi (Penile shaft enhancer).
7 Likes
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by Oildichotomy(m): 2:20pm
It is just weird and unusual for you to see suya being prepared in the morning or afternoon. You are already used to it in the evenings. Don’t be surprised if some Nigerians think that you are doing something fishy by preparing suya during the day. They will not even go near such a suya.I think suya is actually prepared in the day but barbecued and eaten at night.
You need to see those Northerners preparing the kebab thingy during the day. Besides, I have tasted it in the day and trust me it taste better on a hot day!
9 Likes
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by OkoYiboz: 2:20pm
This is one of the most ignorant and uninfomed posts on Nairaland.
The reason why suya is mostly prepared in the evenings is that the meat has to be marinated in spices for hours before being slowly grilled over charcoal heat.
As to getting suya only in the evening, it's a big fat lie. If you go to University of Suya at Allen or the streets opposite Dodan Barracks at Obalende, you'll get suya in the afternoons.
10 Likes
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by FemiEddy(m): 2:20pm
But we already know all this reason before naw....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by stefanweeks: 2:20pm
Rubbish
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by bufness(m): 2:21pm
mtceew, who knows how i can update my xbox1 since Microsoft is always giving me error report, my fifa 17 has been lying useless since January
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by SFSNIPER(m): 2:21pm
In Makurdi and the core North we buy it anytime of the day.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by dimanche4real(m): 2:21pm
Seen.
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by owolabi3699(m): 2:21pm
Suya and Garri, serving naija since 1900AD
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by otijah2: 2:21pm
I havent seen any Interesting fact here
Bia Op
1 Like
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by holarworship(f): 2:21pm
Aww!
1 Like
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by Keneking: 2:21pm
The product is immersed in oris-shi-risi attractive to night crawlers and drunk.
Ladies take this for nourishment before hustling and going down the route of Allen, Akin Adesola, Isaac John during the peak business hours
Difficult to identify foreign members and particles in the peppered sprayed beef ..taking heat under charcoal fired braai
NAFDAC officials, SON officials and Courts are asleep during sales time.
LASEPA, LASEMA, Environmental Health Officers are asleep at this time of the day for monitoring. They are awake for patronage
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by Tazdroid(m): 2:21pm
6. DARKNESS IS THE SECRET INGREDIENT
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by Elisean(m): 2:22pm
Hahaha . . . It is a Meat from the Darkside
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by frubben(m): 2:22pm
Darkness ingredient
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by obembet(m): 2:22pm
No more news...
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by iluvdonjazzy: 2:22pm
and this useless topic makes front page, may God delivers nairaland
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by Abbeyme: 2:22pm
Its a desert na.
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by iceberryose(m): 2:22pm
it's sold at night because newspapers are sold in the morning.
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by mylove4God(f): 2:23pm
suya night
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by NotComplaining: 2:23pm
Newspapers are thrown away by the evening.
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by DandyWalker(m): 2:23pm
The aboki doing some other works during the day? DO you know the amount of work that goes into getting to prepare the meat before they eventually smoke it in the night.
It is a very stressful job. Kindly give us another reason.
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by Haryoryhemie(f): 2:24pm
This Jumia Travel just wan make name........ U can buy suya at any time of d day in d north
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by Tazdroid(m): 2:24pm
bufness:xbox or sega mega drive? c'mon, dont be shy
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by Mrvirgin: 2:25pm
And what is so interesting about these reasons? Suya is prepared and sold 24/7 in Abuja here... So gerrarahia mehn!
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by olawonder(m): 2:25pm
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by ProfyJay(m): 2:25pm
The taste is second to none. Sometimes we can't tell why it's small whenever served but we buy anyway . Already thinking of hot Suya with garri for tonight
|Re: 5 Interesting Reasons Why Suya Is Prepared In The Evening by ghands(m): 2:25pm
PiccoloBrunelli:
U get am!
