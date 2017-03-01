₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,786 members, 3,449,184 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 03:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS (8712 Views)
President Buhari Presented With Cards, Trophy For "Capturing Sambisa Forest" / Buhari Presented With Gift Of His Portrait In India (Photo) / Acting Police IG, Solomon Arase, Senior To Outgoing Police Boss, Suleiman Abba (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by Ajasco222: 2:50pm
The relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia is a mutually beneficial one, which should grow stronger in the years to come, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-presents-gift-to.html
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by Ajasco222: 2:55pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by Whoeppme(m): 3:01pm
AKWA IBOM ISUNG
AKWA IBOM ISUNG
AKWA IBOM ISUNG ...
I CAN JUST GO ON AND ON
Okon LEROZ GO JOR
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by otijah2: 3:01pm
Are you sure he knows what he is presenting sef
Someone who presented NEPA bill as cert instead of waec result.
President Buhari himself
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by Tundellinium(m): 3:01pm
Nice one... Adamallhu Ayatahu
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by cosmatika(m): 3:01pm
Wat is the mutual relationship btw Nigeria and Saudi Arabia? Wat have we ever benefited from them. Buhari is just honouring his fellow Sunni Muslims
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by jide219(m): 3:02pm
U
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by vanshwerz: 3:02pm
Booked
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by slurryeye: 3:02pm
Mr President, don't you think the relationship you are talking about in terms of Nigerians going to Saudi for pilgrimage and Nigerians schooling in Saudi Universities is one sided?
What is Nigeria benefitting from Saudi Arabia?
#notoparasiticrelationship
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by Ezedon(m): 3:02pm
This man should go and rest before the 3rd Northern President die on that seat
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by uther948(m): 3:02pm
is it Nigeria's problem that got PMB looking like he's suffering from kwashiorkor
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by femolii: 3:02pm
Nonsense
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by hassan4: 3:02pm
I saw this post on http://castgist.com
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by crestedaguiyi: 3:02pm
a paedophile on a horse, whats the significance pls
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by cosmatika(m): 3:03pm
Buhari Mene Mene Tekel Uphasin
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by DirewolfofStark(m): 3:04pm
"IMPORTATION" OF SHARIA WILL NEVER WORK IN NIGERIA
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by Theblackstalln: 3:04pm
Make una tell PMB to smile na
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by elishach69(m): 3:04pm
that security part got me like
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by Celestyn8213: 3:06pm
Painting? Abi no be painting I dey see so?
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by loomer: 3:07pm
I no go surprise if the man throwaway the thing for road.
These people wey like gold pass anything
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by MrHenri: 3:07pm
Buhari have started emaciating again.
May God bless his health and bring him back to normal. AMEN
Although we criticize him but not to the extent of wishing him dead. NO MAN IS PERFECT !
God bless PMB
God bless Federal republic of Nigeria
God bless Nairalanders
God bless our land.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by dacherish(m): 3:07pm
Tell your Ministers to drop the dollar to 180 by next week oh because goods are too cost. I cant even cook a pot of soup with 3k
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by itiswellandwell: 3:08pm
No money to waste on expensive gifts.
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by lovingyouhun: 3:08pm
Nice
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by spartan117(m): 3:08pm
Why buhari no smile
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by Oildichotomy(m): 3:09pm
This Man should thank Allah for the Babanriga that covers his bones if not....
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by burkingx(f): 3:10pm
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by joepentwo(m): 3:11pm
Whoeppme:na me follow come yak ibono ke Ima
|Re: Buhari's Gift To Outgoing Ambassador Of Saudi Arabia To Nigeria. PICS by mailingdgreat: 3:17pm
Who em epp wey u dey give am gift?
The Forgotten Four / 100 African Cities Destroyed By Europeans / Diezani Is Innocent: Lets Pray For Her
Viewing this topic: Succinct1(m), XTHRONE, TJ4210, Bluetooth2, sleemfesh, ashakemi, abujaArchitect(m), skyp(m), KEMELU, Fifthcolumnist(m), pastorsmiling(m), Edwin984(m), wonlasewonimi, davolas(m), dahunsy(m), jaycool01(m), Ushafaiza(m), Oziahete(m), sawsaw(m), webincome49, johnjay4u2u(m), newtayo, mathew2oa(m), clickplust, hamid30, Sheuns(m), mormoni(m), Jahmiu, homeboy205, oladipojesse(m), mrvitalis(m), electrokcoi(m), tunezvic(m), desmondokonkwo, nuel386, MansaMoussa, timothy2566, tkonmoney, dsupremeoley(m), maigida511(m), vainfairy7474, Mantain(m), vonxe, Lexusgs430 and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13