|Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by Nnamdisblog(m): 3:22pm
Former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jnr was on Friday, March 30th rescued from being Kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja Road by the Nigerian Police.
Frank Nweke took to his Twitter page to thank Policemen for coming to his aid on time and praised them for protecting their lives of Nigerians daily.
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by softwerk(f): 3:24pm
Great Job Guys!
The Police can truly be your friend when they want to but like Oliver Twist, I still look forward to the actualization of 'Bail is FREE'
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by hobermener: 3:25pm
F
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by ademidedavid(m): 3:25pm
Nigeria police kudos......ina leave the suspected kidnappers come dey snap picture.......weldone sir!!!!
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by itiswellandwell: 3:26pm
We thank God!
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by hobermener: 3:26pm
softwerk:Wetin sef
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 3:26pm
Good news
but if na Samuel across the street or Mary living opposite, dem tok say kidnappers don put for boot dey go their den, police go tok say no fuel
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by Mynky: 3:26pm
Kudos to the NPF
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by yankeeguy(m): 3:26pm
nice one by the police
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by Dotmax53: 3:26pm
God bless Naija
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by expee06(m): 3:27pm
Kaduna-Abuja Road? issokay
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 3:27pm
Like play like play this "kidnapping" thing has become part of our society ooo!! Nobody is safe again......
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by Elisean(m): 3:27pm
I think this crime is gradually becoming old school.
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by neonet(m): 3:27pm
Ok oooo
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by ngmgeek(m): 3:27pm
Good for him. Kudos to NPF
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by burkingx(f): 3:27pm
.........Chasssss !!! Sir !
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by darocha1(m): 3:27pm
Bright mind
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by DjAndroid: 3:27pm
Na im make dem pose for foto?
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by dman4mdmoon(m): 3:27pm
Hmmm
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by poshestmina(f): 3:27pm
This Abuja Kaduna road is a death zone.
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by frankzone: 3:28pm
Still looking sharp
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by Sultty(m): 3:28pm
Is that all, where r the faces of the kidnappers? All na propaganda
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by divinelove(m): 3:28pm
Is dt soooo
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by PublicAssurance: 3:28pm
Propaganda from an Information Minister. The Police no be ya friend o!. They can still shoot u dead for 20 Niara.
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by Dottore: 3:28pm
You for hear am. By now dem for they price your head
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by BabaCommander: 3:28pm
Police please help Benue state people, not politicians alone.
Thank you.
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by Eazybay(m): 3:29pm
Who want kidnap this erudite grammarian I miss this man tho
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by tmontee: 3:29pm
So in spite of the supposed security on that road, attempts are still being made.
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by alldbest: 3:29pm
Friday
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by easyfem: 3:29pm
I like diz man back den.... Still fresh in my memory wen e was minister
|Re: Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) by softwerk(f): 3:30pm
hobermener:I'm so sorry
It's called 'Dis Land Is Not For Sale'!!!
