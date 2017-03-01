Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Rescues Frank Nweke Jnr From Being Kidnapped (photo) (5097 Views)

Frank Nweke took to his Twitter page to thank Policemen for coming to his aid on time and praised them for protecting their lives of Nigerians daily.



Former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jnr was on Friday, March 30th rescued from being Kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja Road by the Nigerian Police.





The Police can truly be your friend when they want to but like Oliver Twist, I still look forward to the actualization of 'Bail is FREE' Great Job Guys!The Police can truly be your friend when they want to but like Oliver Twist, I still look forward to the actualization of

Nigeria police kudos......ina leave the suspected kidnappers come dey snap picture.......weldone sir!!!! 1 Like

We thank God!

Good news









but if na Samuel across the street or Mary living opposite, dem tok say kidnappers don put for boot dey go their den, police go tok say no fuel 1 Like

Kudos to the NPF 1 Like

nice one by the police

God bless Naija

Kaduna-Abuja Road? issokay 2 Likes

Like play like play this "kidnapping" thing has become part of our society ooo!! Nobody is safe again......

I think this crime is gradually becoming old school. 1 Like

Good for him. Kudos to NPF

This Abuja Kaduna road is a death zone.

Still looking sharp 1 Like

Is that all, where r the faces of the kidnappers? All na propaganda

Propaganda from an Information Minister. The Police no be ya friend o!. They can still shoot u dead for 20 Niara.

You for hear am. By now dem for they price your head

Police please help Benue state people, not politicians alone.

Thank you.

I miss this man tho Who want kidnap this erudite grammarianI miss this man tho

So in spite of the supposed security on that road, attempts are still being made.

I like diz man back den.... Still fresh in my memory wen e was minister 1 Like